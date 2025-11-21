كشف تقرير اليوم (الخميس) تراجعاً كبيراً وغير مسبوق في التزام أغنى دول العالم بدعم التنمية في البلدان الفقيرة، حيث بدأت عشرات الدول المتقدمة، وعلى رأسها الولايات المتحدة واليابان، بخفض ميزانيات المساعدات الإنمائية بشكل ملحوظ، وتقليص الأموال التي تُمرَّر عبر المؤسسات المتعددة الأطراف مثل البنك الدولي.

تقرير مؤشر الالتزام بالتنمية 2025

التقرير هو النسخة الأحدث من «مؤشر الالتزام بالتنمية» (Commitment to Development Index) الذي يصدر كل عامين عن مركز التنمية العالمية (CGD) في واشنطن، ويصنّف 38 اقتصاداً كبيراً بناءً على أكثر من 100 معيار يقيس تأثير سياساتها على الدول الأشد فقراً في مجالات التمويل التنموي، الاستثمار، الهجرة، التجارة، البيئة، الصحة، الأمن، ونقل التكنولوجيا.

واحتفظت الدول الاسكندنافية وألمانيا بالمراتب الأولى:

- السويد

- ألمانيا

- النرويج

- فنلندا

بينما تقدّمت المملكة المتحدة مرتبتين لتحتل المركز الخامس (قبل إعلان الحكومة البريطانية خفض مساعداتها بنسبة 40%، وهو ما سيُسقطها مجدداً في التقارير القادمة).

تراجع أمريكي

أما الولايات المتحدة فهبطت مرتبتين لتصل إلى المركز 28، وهذا الترتيب لا يعكس بعد التخفيضات الهائلة التي أقرّها الرئيس دونالد ترمب منذ توليه المنصب، ولا إغلاقه لوكالة الولايات المتحدة للتنمية الدولية (USAID) في وقت سابق من هذا العام.

وقال الباحث البارز في المركز إيان ميتشل: «التغييرات التي تُنفذها إدارة ترمب كبيرة جداً، ونتوقع أن تهبط الولايات المتحدة مزيداً من المراتب في التقارير القادمة».

يأتي نشر التقرير قبيل أيام فقط من استضافة جنوب أفريقيا قمة مجموعة العشرين نهاية هذا الأسبوع، حيث ستسلّم الرئاسة الدورية للولايات المتحدة. وسيغيب الرئيس ترمب عن أول قمة للمجموعة تُعقد في القارة الأفريقية.

زيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي وخفض الانبعاثات الكربونية

وأشار التقرير إلى أن العديد من الدول المتقدمة استبدلت تمويل التنمية بزيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي، فيما سجّل نقاطاً إيجابية محدودة:

- أكثر من 3 أرباع الدول خفّضت انبعاثاتها الكربونية بين 2019 و2023 (رغم الارتفاع الكبير في الصين).

- ازدادت أعداد الدول المستقبلة للمهاجرين واللاجئين.

لكن الميزان العام ظل سلبياً بشدة، حسب المركز، مع ارتفاع صادم في: تصدير الأسلحة، الحواجز التجارية، دعم الوقود الأحفوري.

وخلص التقرير إلى أن «الاتجاه العام يعود إلى الوراء رغم بعض التحسّن في ملفي الهجرة والبيئة».