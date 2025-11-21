كشف تقرير اليوم (الخميس) تراجعاً كبيراً وغير مسبوق في التزام أغنى دول العالم بدعم التنمية في البلدان الفقيرة، حيث بدأت عشرات الدول المتقدمة، وعلى رأسها الولايات المتحدة واليابان، بخفض ميزانيات المساعدات الإنمائية بشكل ملحوظ، وتقليص الأموال التي تُمرَّر عبر المؤسسات المتعددة الأطراف مثل البنك الدولي.
تقرير مؤشر الالتزام بالتنمية 2025
التقرير هو النسخة الأحدث من «مؤشر الالتزام بالتنمية» (Commitment to Development Index) الذي يصدر كل عامين عن مركز التنمية العالمية (CGD) في واشنطن، ويصنّف 38 اقتصاداً كبيراً بناءً على أكثر من 100 معيار يقيس تأثير سياساتها على الدول الأشد فقراً في مجالات التمويل التنموي، الاستثمار، الهجرة، التجارة، البيئة، الصحة، الأمن، ونقل التكنولوجيا.
واحتفظت الدول الاسكندنافية وألمانيا بالمراتب الأولى:
- السويد
- ألمانيا
- النرويج
- فنلندا
بينما تقدّمت المملكة المتحدة مرتبتين لتحتل المركز الخامس (قبل إعلان الحكومة البريطانية خفض مساعداتها بنسبة 40%، وهو ما سيُسقطها مجدداً في التقارير القادمة).
تراجع أمريكي
أما الولايات المتحدة فهبطت مرتبتين لتصل إلى المركز 28، وهذا الترتيب لا يعكس بعد التخفيضات الهائلة التي أقرّها الرئيس دونالد ترمب منذ توليه المنصب، ولا إغلاقه لوكالة الولايات المتحدة للتنمية الدولية (USAID) في وقت سابق من هذا العام.
وقال الباحث البارز في المركز إيان ميتشل: «التغييرات التي تُنفذها إدارة ترمب كبيرة جداً، ونتوقع أن تهبط الولايات المتحدة مزيداً من المراتب في التقارير القادمة».
يأتي نشر التقرير قبيل أيام فقط من استضافة جنوب أفريقيا قمة مجموعة العشرين نهاية هذا الأسبوع، حيث ستسلّم الرئاسة الدورية للولايات المتحدة. وسيغيب الرئيس ترمب عن أول قمة للمجموعة تُعقد في القارة الأفريقية.
زيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي وخفض الانبعاثات الكربونية
وأشار التقرير إلى أن العديد من الدول المتقدمة استبدلت تمويل التنمية بزيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي، فيما سجّل نقاطاً إيجابية محدودة:
- أكثر من 3 أرباع الدول خفّضت انبعاثاتها الكربونية بين 2019 و2023 (رغم الارتفاع الكبير في الصين).
- ازدادت أعداد الدول المستقبلة للمهاجرين واللاجئين.
لكن الميزان العام ظل سلبياً بشدة، حسب المركز، مع ارتفاع صادم في: تصدير الأسلحة، الحواجز التجارية، دعم الوقود الأحفوري.
وخلص التقرير إلى أن «الاتجاه العام يعود إلى الوراء رغم بعض التحسّن في ملفي الهجرة والبيئة».
A report released today (Thursday) revealed a significant and unprecedented decline in the commitment of the world's wealthiest countries to support development in poor countries, as dozens of developed nations, led by the United States and Japan, have begun to noticeably cut their development aid budgets and reduce the funds channeled through multilateral institutions such as the World Bank.
2025 Commitment to Development Index Report
The report is the latest edition of the "Commitment to Development Index" (CDI) published biennially by the Center for Global Development (CGD) in Washington, which ranks 38 major economies based on more than 100 criteria measuring the impact of their policies on the poorest countries in areas such as development finance, investment, migration, trade, environment, health, security, and technology transfer.
The Scandinavian countries and Germany maintained the top positions:
- Sweden
- Germany
- Norway
- Finland
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom advanced two places to rank fifth (before the British government announced a 40% reduction in its aid, which will drop it back down in future reports).
American Decline
As for the United States, it fell two places to reach 28th, a ranking that does not yet reflect the massive cuts implemented by President Donald Trump since taking office, nor his closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) earlier this year.
Senior researcher at the center, Ian Mitchell, stated: "The changes being implemented by the Trump administration are very significant, and we expect the United States to drop further in the upcoming reports."
The release of the report comes just days before South Africa hosts the G20 summit at the end of this week, where the presidency will be handed over to the United States. President Trump will miss the first summit of the group held on the African continent.
Increased Defense Spending and Reduced Carbon Emissions
The report noted that many developed countries have replaced development funding with increased defense spending, while recording limited positive points:
- More than three-quarters of countries reduced their carbon emissions between 2019 and 2023 (despite the significant rise in China).
- The number of countries receiving migrants and refugees has increased.
However, the overall balance remained heavily negative, according to the center, with a shocking rise in: arms exports, trade barriers, and fossil fuel subsidies.
The report concluded that "the overall trend is moving backward despite some improvement in the areas of migration and the environment."