A report released today (Thursday) revealed a significant and unprecedented decline in the commitment of the world's wealthiest countries to support development in poor countries, as dozens of developed nations, led by the United States and Japan, have begun to noticeably cut their development aid budgets and reduce the funds channeled through multilateral institutions such as the World Bank.

2025 Commitment to Development Index Report

The report is the latest edition of the "Commitment to Development Index" (CDI) published biennially by the Center for Global Development (CGD) in Washington, which ranks 38 major economies based on more than 100 criteria measuring the impact of their policies on the poorest countries in areas such as development finance, investment, migration, trade, environment, health, security, and technology transfer.

The Scandinavian countries and Germany maintained the top positions:

- Sweden

- Germany

- Norway

- Finland

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom advanced two places to rank fifth (before the British government announced a 40% reduction in its aid, which will drop it back down in future reports).

American Decline

As for the United States, it fell two places to reach 28th, a ranking that does not yet reflect the massive cuts implemented by President Donald Trump since taking office, nor his closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) earlier this year.

Senior researcher at the center, Ian Mitchell, stated: "The changes being implemented by the Trump administration are very significant, and we expect the United States to drop further in the upcoming reports."

The release of the report comes just days before South Africa hosts the G20 summit at the end of this week, where the presidency will be handed over to the United States. President Trump will miss the first summit of the group held on the African continent.

Increased Defense Spending and Reduced Carbon Emissions

The report noted that many developed countries have replaced development funding with increased defense spending, while recording limited positive points:

- More than three-quarters of countries reduced their carbon emissions between 2019 and 2023 (despite the significant rise in China).

- The number of countries receiving migrants and refugees has increased.

However, the overall balance remained heavily negative, according to the center, with a shocking rise in: arms exports, trade barriers, and fossil fuel subsidies.

The report concluded that "the overall trend is moving backward despite some improvement in the areas of migration and the environment."