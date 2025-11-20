كشفت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات، اليوم (الخميس)، 28005 جرائم حوثية ضد الأطفال في اليمن خلال الفترة من 1 يناير 2015م وحتى 20 نوفمبر من العام الحالي، موضحة بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للطفل، أن الحوثي قتل 4595 طفلا.
وقالت الشبكة في بيان لها إن الحوثي تسبب في إصابة نحو 6317 طفلا، مبينة أن الألغام الأرضية التي زرعها الحوثيون تسببت بإعاقات دائمة لـ347 طفلا.
اختطافات وإخفاء قسري
وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن الحوثي اختطف وأخفى قسرا 317 طفلا، بينهم 137 طفلا يخفيهم ويتخذهم رهائن لإخضاع بعض الأسر اليمنية، مبينة أن 117 طفلا مختطفا يخضعون لشتى أنواع التعذيب الجسدي والنفسي بمعتقلات الحوثي.
وذكرت الشبكة الحقوقية أن الحوثي هجّر 43965 طفلا، منددة بتجنيد الحوثي للأطفال وإشراكهم في العمليات العسكرية التي وصفتها بـ«جريمة ضد الإنسانية» وطالبت بضرورة وقفها فورا.
تجنيد الحوثي للأطفال في اليمن
وقالت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات إنها لم تتمكن من حصر عدد المجندين حتى اللحظة، لكن هناك تقارير دولية تتحدث عن تجنيد أكثر من 30 ألف طفل.
وأوضحت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات أنها رصدت مقتل 6728 طفلا، ممن تم تشييعهم في مواكب جنائزية معلنة، وجرى بثها عبر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية التابعة للحوثي، كما أصيب 9851 طفلا ممن تحقق الفريق الميداني للشبكة اليمنية من بياناتهم وصحة معلوماتهم من خلال سجلات الأقسام في المستشفيات في مختلف المحافظات.
وأكدت الشبكة أن الحوثي دفع بما يزيد على 3 ملايين طفل إلى سوق العمل، مبينة أن 37 طفلا توفوا جراء الجوع في المحافظات التي يسيطر عليها الحوثي.
وحذرت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات من أن اليمن توشك أن تقضي على جيل كامل من الأطفال إذا لم يتحرك الضمير العالمي ويعمل على وقف جرائم وانتهاكات الحوثي بحق الأطفال في اليمن.
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms revealed today (Thursday) that there have been 28,005 Houthi crimes against children in Yemen from January 1, 2015, to November 20 of the current year. On the occasion of World Children's Day, it stated that the Houthis have killed 4,595 children.
The network stated in a statement that the Houthis have caused injuries to approximately 6,317 children, noting that the landmines planted by the Houthis have resulted in permanent disabilities for 347 children.
Kidnappings and Forced Disappearances
The network pointed out that the Houthis have kidnapped and forcibly disappeared 317 children, including 137 children whom they are holding as hostages to pressure some Yemeni families. It indicated that 117 kidnapped children are subjected to various forms of physical and psychological torture in Houthi detention centers.
The human rights network mentioned that the Houthis have displaced 43,965 children, condemning the recruitment of children by the Houthis and their involvement in military operations, which it described as a "crime against humanity," and called for an immediate cessation of these actions.
Houthi Recruitment of Children in Yemen
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms stated that it has not been able to determine the exact number of recruited children so far, but there are international reports indicating the recruitment of more than 30,000 children.
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms clarified that it has documented the deaths of 6,728 children, who were buried in announced funeral processions that were broadcast through the official media affiliated with the Houthis. Additionally, 9,851 children were injured, whose data and information were verified by the field team of the Yemeni Network through hospital department records in various governorates.
The network confirmed that the Houthis have pushed over 3 million children into the labor market, noting that 37 children have died from hunger in the governorates controlled by the Houthis.
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms warned that Yemen is on the verge of losing an entire generation of children if the global conscience does not act to stop the crimes and violations committed by the Houthis against children in Yemen.