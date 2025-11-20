كشفت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات، اليوم (الخميس)، 28005 جرائم حوثية ضد الأطفال في اليمن خلال الفترة من 1 يناير 2015م وحتى 20 نوفمبر من العام الحالي، موضحة بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للطفل، أن الحوثي قتل 4595 طفلا.


وقالت الشبكة في بيان لها إن الحوثي تسبب في إصابة نحو 6317 طفلا، مبينة أن الألغام الأرضية التي زرعها الحوثيون تسببت بإعاقات دائمة لـ347 طفلا.


اختطافات وإخفاء قسري


وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن الحوثي اختطف وأخفى قسرا 317 طفلا، بينهم 137 طفلا يخفيهم ويتخذهم رهائن لإخضاع بعض الأسر اليمنية، مبينة أن 117 طفلا مختطفا يخضعون لشتى أنواع التعذيب الجسدي والنفسي بمعتقلات الحوثي.


وذكرت الشبكة الحقوقية أن الحوثي هجّر 43965 طفلا، منددة بتجنيد الحوثي للأطفال وإشراكهم في العمليات العسكرية التي وصفتها بـ«جريمة ضد الإنسانية» وطالبت بضرورة وقفها فورا.


تجنيد الحوثي للأطفال في اليمن


وقالت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات إنها لم تتمكن من حصر عدد المجندين حتى اللحظة، لكن هناك تقارير دولية تتحدث عن تجنيد أكثر من 30 ألف طفل.


وأوضحت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات أنها رصدت مقتل 6728 طفلا، ممن تم تشييعهم في مواكب جنائزية معلنة، وجرى بثها عبر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية التابعة للحوثي، كما أصيب 9851 طفلا ممن تحقق الفريق الميداني للشبكة اليمنية من بياناتهم وصحة معلوماتهم من خلال سجلات الأقسام في المستشفيات في مختلف المحافظات.


وأكدت الشبكة أن الحوثي دفع بما يزيد على 3 ملايين طفل إلى سوق العمل، مبينة أن 37 طفلا توفوا جراء الجوع في المحافظات التي يسيطر عليها الحوثي.


وحذرت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات من أن اليمن توشك أن تقضي على جيل كامل من الأطفال إذا لم يتحرك الضمير العالمي ويعمل على وقف جرائم وانتهاكات الحوثي بحق الأطفال في اليمن.