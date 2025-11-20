The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms revealed today (Thursday) that there have been 28,005 Houthi crimes against children in Yemen from January 1, 2015, to November 20 of the current year. On the occasion of World Children's Day, it stated that the Houthis have killed 4,595 children.



The network stated in a statement that the Houthis have caused injuries to approximately 6,317 children, noting that the landmines planted by the Houthis have resulted in permanent disabilities for 347 children.



Kidnappings and Forced Disappearances



The network pointed out that the Houthis have kidnapped and forcibly disappeared 317 children, including 137 children whom they are holding as hostages to pressure some Yemeni families. It indicated that 117 kidnapped children are subjected to various forms of physical and psychological torture in Houthi detention centers.



The human rights network mentioned that the Houthis have displaced 43,965 children, condemning the recruitment of children by the Houthis and their involvement in military operations, which it described as a "crime against humanity," and called for an immediate cessation of these actions.



Houthi Recruitment of Children in Yemen



The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms stated that it has not been able to determine the exact number of recruited children so far, but there are international reports indicating the recruitment of more than 30,000 children.



The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms clarified that it has documented the deaths of 6,728 children, who were buried in announced funeral processions that were broadcast through the official media affiliated with the Houthis. Additionally, 9,851 children were injured, whose data and information were verified by the field team of the Yemeni Network through hospital department records in various governorates.



The network confirmed that the Houthis have pushed over 3 million children into the labor market, noting that 37 children have died from hunger in the governorates controlled by the Houthis.



The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms warned that Yemen is on the verge of losing an entire generation of children if the global conscience does not act to stop the crimes and violations committed by the Houthis against children in Yemen.