The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, revealed the nature of the weapon that will become the central tool in warfare, stating that artificial intelligence is the weapon of the future.



Melania Trump said in her speech during a visit to members of the armed forces in North Carolina at Camp Lejeune yesterday: "Technology is changing the art of war, and artificial intelligence is expected to change wars more profoundly than any technology since nuclear weapons." She added, "The biggest change will be in speed: the speed of the weapon, the speed of decision-making, the speed of detection, and the speed of attack and defense." The American newspaper "Daily Express" quoted Melania as saying, "Artificial intelligence will be at the center of the battlefield; it is already playing an important role in combat, and of course, the Marines will remain the most critical element in achieving success in any mission. Technology is changing the art of war."



Melania, who was visiting alongside the Vice President's wife and Osha Vance in anticipation of the holiday season, added: "We are rapidly transitioning from human operators to overseers; the shift from soldiers to machines may already be beginning."