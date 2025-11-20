كشفت السيدة الأولى للولايات المتحدة ميلانيا ترمب طبيعة السلاح الذي سيصبح الأداة المركزية في الحرب، موضحة أن الذكاء الاصطناعي هو سلاح المستقبل.


وقالت ميلانيا ترمب في كلمتها خلال زيارة لأفراد القوات المسلحة في ولاية كارولينا الشمالية في قاعدة كامبل ليجوني أمس: «التكنولوجيا تغير فن الحرب، ومن المتوقع أن يغير الذكاء الاصطناعي الحروب على نحو أعمق من أي تكنولوجيا منذ الأسلحة النووية». مضيفة: «أما التغيير الأكبر فسيكون في السرعة: سرعة السلاح، سرعة اتخاذ القرار، سرعة الاكتشاف، وسرعة الهجوم والدفاع». ونقلت صحيفة «ديلي إكسبريس» الأمريكية عن ميلانيا قولها: «سيصبح الذكاء الاصطناعي في مركز المسرح الحربي، إنه يؤدي بالفعل دورا مهما في ساحة المعركة، وبالطبع سيظل المارينز العنصر الأكثر أهمية في تحقيق النجاح في أي مهمة. التكنولوجيا تغير فن الحرب».


وأضافت ميلانيا، التي كانت تقوم بزيارة برفقة زوجة نائب الرئيس وأوشا فانس بمناسبة اقتراب موسم العطلات: «نحن ننتقل بسرعة من المشغلين البشريين إلى المشرفين، إن التحول من الجنود إلى الآلات قد يبدأ بالفعل».