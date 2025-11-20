Today (Thursday), the organization "Human Rights Watch" accused Israel of forcibly displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank in early 2025, asserting that this displacement amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.



The rights organization called for urgent international measures to hold Israeli officials accountable and to prevent further violations, clarifying that Israeli forces forcibly displaced about 32,000 residents of the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams camps during the Iron Wall operation in January and February.



Demolition of the homes of the displaced



In its 105-page report titled "All My Dreams Were Erased," it noted that the displaced were prevented from returning, and hundreds of homes were demolished.



Melina Ansari, a researcher at "Human Rights Watch" who worked on the report, stated that after 10 months of their displacement, none of the families were able to return to their homes, and the Israeli army did not set a date for when the residents could return to their homes.



The occupation army claimed that the demolition of civilian infrastructure aimed to prevent its exploitation by Palestinian fighters.



The Geneva Conventions prohibit the displacement of civilians from occupied territories. According to "Human Rights Watch," senior officials should be prosecuted for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.



Exploiting Gaza Events to Displace Civilians



The rights organization reported that residents spoke of bulldozers demolishing buildings during their displacement, and that Israeli forces provided no shelter or assistance, forcing families to crowd into the homes of relatives or seek refuge in mosques, schools, and community centers, noting that Israeli officials did not mention any reason for the mass displacement or the prevention of return.



The organization stated that the expulsions occurred while the world's focus was on the Gaza war, indicating that they are part of crimes against humanity characterized by apartheid and persecution.