اتهمت منظمة «هيومن رايتس ووتش»، اليوم (الخميس)، إسرائيل بإبعاد عشرات الآلاف من الفلسطينيين من 3 مخيمات للاجئين في الضفة الغربية المحتلة في أوائل عام 2025، مؤكدة أن ذلك الإبعاد يصل إلى جرائم الحرب والجرائم ضد الإنسانية.


ودعت المنظمة الحقوقية إلى اتخاذ تدابير دولية عاجلة لمحاسبة المسؤولين الإسرائيليين ومنع حدوث المزيد من الانتهاكات، موضحة أن القوات الإسرائيلية أبعدت قسرا نحو 32 ألفا من سكان مخيمات جنين وطولكرم ونور شمس، خلال عملية السور الحديدي في يناير وفبراير.


هدم منازل المبعدين


وأشارت في تقريرها المكون من 105 صفحات بعنوان «محيت كل أحلامي»، إلى أن النازحين مُنعوا من العودة، وهُدمت مئات المنازل.


وقالت الباحثة في «هيومن رايتس ووتش»، والتي عملت على التقرير، ميلينا أنصاري، إنه وبعد 10 أشهر من نزوحهم، لم تتمكن أي من الأسر من العودة إلى منازلها، ولم يحدد الجيش الإسرائيلي موعدا يمكن أن يعود فيه السكان إلى منازلهم.


وزعم جيش الاحتلال أن هدم البنية التحتية المدنية هدفه منع استغلالها من قبل المقاتلين الفلسطينيين.


وتحظر اتفاقيات جنيف تهجير المدنيين من الأراضي المحتلة. وبحسب بيان «هيومن رايتس ووتش»، فإنه ينبغي محاكمة كبار المسؤولين بتهمة ارتكاب جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية.


استغلال أحداث غزة لتهجير المدنيين


وأفادت المنظمة الحقوقية أن السكان تحدثوا عن هدم جرافات للمباني أثناء نزوحهم، وأن القوات الإسرائيلية لم تقدم أي مأوى أو مساعدة، مما دفع العائلات إلى التكدس في منازل أقاربهم أو التماس المأوى في المساجد والمدارس والجمعيات، موضحة أن المسؤولين الإسرائيليين لم يذكروا أي سبب للإبعاد الجماعي أو منع العودة.


وذكرت المنظمة أن عمليات الطرد تمت بينما كان تركيز العالم منصبا على حرب غزة، مشيرة إلى أنها تشكل جزءا من جرائم ضد الإنسانية تتمثل في الفصل العنصري والاضطهاد.