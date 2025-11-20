حذر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، اليوم (الخميس)، من أن الوضع المائي المتدهور قد يدفع الحكومة إلى إجراءات استثنائية، مؤكدا أن نقل العاصمة من طهران إلى مدينة أخرى أصبح ضرورة إلزامية، في ظل الأزمات البيئية والعمرانية التي تشهدها المدينة الأكبر في البلاد.
وقال بزشكيان في كلمة رسمية إن الميزانيات المحدودة أخّرت هذا القرار سنوات طويلة، لكن الواقع اليوم يفرض علينا الاعتراف بأن طهران لم تعد قادرة على احتمال مزيد من التوسع، مبينا أن أزمة المياه في العاصمة أصبحت خارج السيطرة مع استمرار الجفاف غير المسبوق الذي يضرب البلاد.
وأشار إلى أن بعض المناطق في طهران قد تواجه خطر الإخلاء إذا لم تهطل الأمطار خلال الفترة القادمة.
ودعا الرئيس الإيراني إلى مشاركة شعبية أوسع في مواجهة الأزمات الاقتصادية والخدمية، مضيفا: «من الصعب أن أرى معاناة الناس ولا أستطيع مساعدتهم، والحلول لن تتحقق دون حضور الناس وثقتهم».
وتواجه طهران، التي يتجاوز عدد سكانها 10 ملايين نسمة، سلسلة أزمات متراكمة تشمل شح المياه، تراجع البنية التحتية، الازدحام المروري، والتلوث، فيما تصف تقارير محلية نهج التنمية في المدينة بأنه غير قابل للاستدامة.
The Iranian president, Masoud Bezhakian, warned today (Thursday) that the deteriorating water situation could push the government to take exceptional measures, emphasizing that relocating the capital from Tehran to another city has become a mandatory necessity, given the environmental and urban crises facing the largest city in the country.
Bezhakian stated in an official speech that limited budgets have delayed this decision for many years, but the reality today forces us to acknowledge that Tehran can no longer withstand further expansion, pointing out that the water crisis in the capital has become uncontrollable with the ongoing unprecedented drought affecting the country.
He noted that some areas in Tehran may face the risk of evacuation if it does not rain in the coming period.
The Iranian president called for broader public participation in addressing economic and service crises, adding: "It is difficult for me to see people's suffering and not be able to help them, and solutions will not be achieved without the presence and trust of the people."
Tehran, with a population exceeding 10 million, is facing a series of accumulated crises including water scarcity, declining infrastructure, traffic congestion, and pollution, while local reports describe the city's development approach as unsustainable.