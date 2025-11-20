حذر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، اليوم (الخميس)، من أن الوضع المائي المتدهور قد يدفع الحكومة إلى إجراءات استثنائية، مؤكدا أن نقل العاصمة من طهران إلى مدينة أخرى أصبح ضرورة إلزامية، في ظل الأزمات البيئية والعمرانية التي تشهدها المدينة الأكبر في البلاد.


وقال بزشكيان في كلمة رسمية إن الميزانيات المحدودة أخّرت هذا القرار سنوات طويلة، لكن الواقع اليوم يفرض علينا الاعتراف بأن طهران لم تعد قادرة على احتمال مزيد من التوسع، مبينا أن أزمة المياه في العاصمة أصبحت خارج السيطرة مع استمرار الجفاف غير المسبوق الذي يضرب البلاد. أزمة المياه في طهران


وأشار إلى أن بعض المناطق في طهران قد تواجه خطر الإخلاء إذا لم تهطل الأمطار خلال الفترة القادمة.


ودعا الرئيس الإيراني إلى مشاركة شعبية أوسع في مواجهة الأزمات الاقتصادية والخدمية، مضيفا: «من الصعب أن أرى معاناة الناس ولا أستطيع مساعدتهم، والحلول لن تتحقق دون حضور الناس وثقتهم».


وتواجه طهران، التي يتجاوز عدد سكانها 10 ملايين نسمة، سلسلة أزمات متراكمة تشمل شح المياه، تراجع البنية التحتية، الازدحام المروري، والتلوث، فيما تصف تقارير محلية نهج التنمية في المدينة بأنه غير قابل للاستدامة.