The Iranian president, Masoud Bezhakian, warned today (Thursday) that the deteriorating water situation could push the government to take exceptional measures, emphasizing that relocating the capital from Tehran to another city has become a mandatory necessity, given the environmental and urban crises facing the largest city in the country.



Bezhakian stated in an official speech that limited budgets have delayed this decision for many years, but the reality today forces us to acknowledge that Tehran can no longer withstand further expansion, pointing out that the water crisis in the capital has become uncontrollable with the ongoing unprecedented drought affecting the country.



He noted that some areas in Tehran may face the risk of evacuation if it does not rain in the coming period.



The Iranian president called for broader public participation in addressing economic and service crises, adding: "It is difficult for me to see people's suffering and not be able to help them, and solutions will not be achieved without the presence and trust of the people."



Tehran, with a population exceeding 10 million, is facing a series of accumulated crises including water scarcity, declining infrastructure, traffic congestion, and pollution, while local reports describe the city's development approach as unsustainable.