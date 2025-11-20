طالب قرار الوكالة الدولية للطاقة، اليوم (الخميس)، إيران بالتعاون الكامل ودون تأخير والإبلاغ عن حالة مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب ومواقعها الذرية التي تعرضت للقصف.
ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن دبلوماسيين قولهم إن مجلس محافظي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية التابع للأمم المتحدة الذي يضم 35 دولة أصدر القرار خلال اجتماع مغلق اليوم، موضحة أن الغرض من القرار في المقام الأول تجديد تفويض الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية وتعديله للإبلاغ عن جوانب البرنامج النووي الإيراني.
تفاصيل نص القرار
وأشارت إلى أن القرار نص على أن إيران يجب أن تقدم الإجابات للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية بسرعة وتتيح لها الوصول إلى ما تريده بعد مرور 5 أشهر على الهجمات التي شنتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة.
وأفادت المصادر أن 19 دولة في مجلس محافظي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية صوتت لصالح القرار الذي قدمته أمريكا والترويكا الأوروبية، وصوتت 3 ضده، وامتنعت 12 دولة عن التصويت.
وأفادت وسائل الإعلام الغربية أن سفير إيران لدى الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية وصف القرار بـ«المسيّس وغير البناء».
وجاء التصويت بعد أن جدد المدير العام للوكالة رافايل غروسي أمس، دعوة طهران للسماح بعمليات تفتيش المواقع التي تعرضت لضربات إسرائيلية وأمريكية في يونيو، قائلا خلال افتتاح الاجتماع الفصلي لمجلس محافظي الوكالة في مقرها في العاصمة النمساوية فيينا: «بدأنا بإجراء عدد من عمليات التفتيش، لكن ليس في المواقع التي تعرضت للهجوم، وآمل أن نتمكن من ذلك».
تحذيرات إيرانية من خطورة القرار
وكان عدد من المسؤولين الإيرانيين قد حذروا (الأحد) الوكالة الأممية من اعتماد قرار معادٍ لبلادهم.
وقال نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي: في حال صدور قرار معادٍ، ستنظر طهران في مراجعة علاقاتها مع الوكالة.
وكانت طهران قطعت علاقاتها مع الوكالة الذرية بعد الحرب الأخيرة في يونيو الماضي، محمّلة إياها جزءا من مسؤولية اندلاعها، عقب التصويت على قرار انتقد برنامجها النووي، إلا أن عمليات التفتيش عادت واستؤنفت في نهاية المطاف، لكن ليس في المواقع والمنشآت النووية التي تعرضت للقصف.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Iran today (Thursday) to fully cooperate without delay and report on its stockpile of enriched uranium and its nuclear sites that were targeted in attacks.
Western media reported that diplomats said the IAEA Board of Governors, which includes 35 countries, issued the decision during a closed meeting today, clarifying that the primary purpose of the decision is to renew and amend the IAEA's mandate to report on aspects of the Iranian nuclear program.
Details of the Decision Text
The decision stated that Iran must provide answers to the IAEA promptly and allow it access to whatever it wants after five months have passed since the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States.
Sources reported that 19 countries in the IAEA Board of Governors voted in favor of the decision presented by the U.S. and the European troika, while 3 voted against it, and 12 countries abstained from voting.
Western media reported that Iran's ambassador to the IAEA described the decision as "politicized and unconstructive."
The vote came after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi renewed his call yesterday for Tehran to allow inspections of the sites that were hit by Israeli and American strikes in June, stating during the opening of the IAEA Board of Governors' quarterly meeting at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria: "We have begun conducting a number of inspections, but not at the sites that were attacked, and I hope we can do that."
Iranian Warnings About the Seriousness of the Decision
Several Iranian officials warned the UN agency on Sunday against adopting a decision hostile to their country.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib Abadi stated that if a hostile decision is issued, Tehran will consider reviewing its relations with the agency.
Tehran had severed its relations with the IAEA after the recent war in June, blaming it for part of the responsibility for its outbreak, following the vote on a decision that criticized its nuclear program. However, inspections eventually resumed, but not at the sites and nuclear facilities that were bombed.