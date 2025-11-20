طالب قرار الوكالة الدولية للطاقة، اليوم (الخميس)، إيران بالتعاون الكامل ودون تأخير والإبلاغ عن حالة مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب ومواقعها الذرية التي تعرضت للقصف.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن دبلوماسيين قولهم إن مجلس محافظي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية التابع للأمم المتحدة الذي يضم 35 دولة أصدر القرار خلال اجتماع مغلق اليوم، موضحة أن الغرض من القرار في المقام الأول تجديد تفويض الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية وتعديله للإبلاغ عن جوانب البرنامج النووي الإيراني.


تفاصيل نص القرار


وأشارت إلى أن القرار نص على أن إيران يجب أن تقدم الإجابات للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية بسرعة وتتيح لها الوصول إلى ما تريده بعد مرور 5 أشهر على الهجمات التي شنتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة.


وأفادت المصادر أن 19 دولة في مجلس محافظي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية صوتت لصالح القرار الذي قدمته أمريكا والترويكا الأوروبية، وصوتت 3 ضده، وامتنعت 12 دولة عن التصويت. اجتماعات الطاقة الذرية.


وأفادت وسائل الإعلام الغربية أن سفير إيران لدى الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية وصف القرار بـ«المسيّس وغير البناء».


وجاء التصويت بعد أن جدد المدير العام للوكالة رافايل غروسي أمس، دعوة طهران للسماح بعمليات تفتيش المواقع التي تعرضت لضربات إسرائيلية وأمريكية في يونيو، قائلا خلال افتتاح الاجتماع الفصلي لمجلس محافظي الوكالة في مقرها في العاصمة النمساوية فيينا: «بدأنا بإجراء عدد من عمليات التفتيش، لكن ليس في المواقع التي تعرضت للهجوم، وآمل أن نتمكن من ذلك».


تحذيرات إيرانية من خطورة القرار


وكان عدد من المسؤولين الإيرانيين قد حذروا (الأحد) الوكالة الأممية من اعتماد قرار معادٍ لبلادهم.


وقال نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي: في حال صدور قرار معادٍ، ستنظر طهران في مراجعة علاقاتها مع الوكالة.


وكانت طهران قطعت علاقاتها مع الوكالة الذرية بعد الحرب الأخيرة في يونيو الماضي، محمّلة إياها جزءا من مسؤولية اندلاعها، عقب التصويت على قرار انتقد برنامجها النووي، إلا أن عمليات التفتيش عادت واستؤنفت في نهاية المطاف، لكن ليس في المواقع والمنشآت النووية التي تعرضت للقصف.