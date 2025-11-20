The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Iran today (Thursday) to fully cooperate without delay and report on its stockpile of enriched uranium and its nuclear sites that were targeted in attacks.



Western media reported that diplomats said the IAEA Board of Governors, which includes 35 countries, issued the decision during a closed meeting today, clarifying that the primary purpose of the decision is to renew and amend the IAEA's mandate to report on aspects of the Iranian nuclear program.



Details of the Decision Text



The decision stated that Iran must provide answers to the IAEA promptly and allow it access to whatever it wants after five months have passed since the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States.



Sources reported that 19 countries in the IAEA Board of Governors voted in favor of the decision presented by the U.S. and the European troika, while 3 voted against it, and 12 countries abstained from voting.



Western media reported that Iran's ambassador to the IAEA described the decision as "politicized and unconstructive."



The vote came after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi renewed his call yesterday for Tehran to allow inspections of the sites that were hit by Israeli and American strikes in June, stating during the opening of the IAEA Board of Governors' quarterly meeting at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria: "We have begun conducting a number of inspections, but not at the sites that were attacked, and I hope we can do that."



Iranian Warnings About the Seriousness of the Decision



Several Iranian officials warned the UN agency on Sunday against adopting a decision hostile to their country.



Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib Abadi stated that if a hostile decision is issued, Tehran will consider reviewing its relations with the agency.



Tehran had severed its relations with the IAEA after the recent war in June, blaming it for part of the responsibility for its outbreak, following the vote on a decision that criticized its nuclear program. However, inspections eventually resumed, but not at the sites and nuclear facilities that were bombed.