Israel continues its ongoing provocations and incursions in the West Bank and the holy city of Jerusalem, committing scandals against civilians.



Two hundred forty-six settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation police. According to the Jerusalem Governorate, the settlers entered the mosque in consecutive groups from the direction of the Mughrabi Gate, carried out provocative tours, and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.



Incursions and Demolitions



The Jerusalem Governorate reported that the occupation forces demolished five agricultural and residential structures east of Jerusalem, while the Palestinian news agency "Wafa" stated that the demolition included two residential structures and a sheep pen belonging to citizen Muhammad Al-Ma'azi, and another residential structure and sheep pen belonging to his brother Jamil Al-Ma'azi in the Al-Buqei'a area in the wilderness of Nabi Musa east of Jerusalem.



In the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent clarified today (Thursday) that four Palestinians were injured, including a child, due to the Israeli incursion into Nablus.



Security sources reported that Israeli forces stormed the Wadi Al-Hariya area and Khirbat Qalqas south of Hebron city, arresting 12 Palestinians, noting that they arrested four citizens after raiding their homes, searching them, and tampering with their contents in the towns of Deir Samet and Al-Burj west of Hebron.



Arrest Campaign in the West Bank



It was noted that the occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests and raids for the second consecutive day in the town of Beit Ummar north of Hebron, which included most of the homes of the town's residents, turning a large number of them into military barracks.



On another note, prisoner institutions stated that the occupation has arrested more than 1,630 children in the West Bank since the start of the war, including dozens from Gaza, confirming that 350 children are still detained in the occupation's prisons, including two girls, under conditions that contradict international standards for the protection of minors. They face crimes of torture, starvation, medical crimes, systematic theft and deprivation, in addition to collective isolation.