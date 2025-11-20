تواصل إسرائيل استفزازاتها المستمرة واقتحاماتها في الضفة والقدس الشريف مرتكبة فضائح بحق المدنيين.


واقتحم 246 مستوطنا المسجد الأقصى بحماية من شرطة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي. وبحسب محافظة القدس فإن المستوطنين اقتحموا المسجد على شكل مجموعات متتالية من جهة باب المغاربة، ونفذوا جولات استفزازية، وأدوا طقوسا تلمودية في باحاته.


اقتحامات وهدم


وذكرت محافظة القدس أن قوات الاحتلال هدمت خمس منشآت زراعية وسكنية شرق القدس، فيما قالت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية «وفا» إن الهدم شمل منشأتين سكنيتين وحظيرة أغنام تعود للمواطن محمد المعازي، ومنشأة سكنية أخرى وحظيرة أغنام لشقيقه جميل المعازي في منطقة البقيعة ببرية النبي موسى شرق القدس.


وفي الضفة الغربية أوضح الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني اليوم (الخميس) أن 4 فلسطينيين أصيبوا بينهم طفل جراء الاقتحام الإسرائيلي لنابلس.


وذكرت مصادر أمنية أن القوات الإسرائيلية اقتحمت منطقة واد الهرية وخربة قلقس جنوب مدينة الخليل، واعتقلت 12 فلسطينياً، مشيرة إلى اعتقالها أربعة مواطنين عقب مداهمة منازلهم وتفتيشها والعبث بمحتوياتها في بلدتي دير سامت والبرج غرب الخليل. مصادرة الاحتلال للأراضي في الضفة.


حملة اعتقالات في الضفة


وأشارت إلى أن قوات الاحتلال شنت حملة اعتقالات ومداهمات لليوم الثاني على التوالي في بلدة بيت أمر شمال الخليل، شملت معظم منازل أهالي البلدة، وحولت عدداً كبيراً منها إلى ثكنات عسكرية.


من جهة أخرى، قالت مؤسسات الأسرى، إن الاحتلال اعتقل أكثر من 1,630 طفلا في الضفة الغربية منذ بدء الحرب بينهم العشرات من غزة، مؤكدة أن 350 طفلا ما زالوا معتقلين في سجون الاحتلال بينهم طفلتان، في ظروف تتعارض مع المعايير الدولية بحماية القاصرين، ويواجهون جرائم التعذيب، والتجويع، والجرائم الطبية، وعمليات السلب والحرمان الممنهجة، إضافة إلى العزل الجماعي.