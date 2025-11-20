The Pakistani army announced today (Thursday) the killing of 23 militants in two military operations near the border with Afghanistan, confirming that the dead belong to the Pakistani Taliban or to factions allied with it.



It pointed out that the operations were carried out in the Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has been witnessing activity from cross-border armed insurgents, accusing India of supporting some of these groups.



The Pakistani army vowed to continue eliminating terrorism that is supported and funded from abroad.



This military operation comes a week after a suicide bombing in Islamabad that resulted in 12 deaths and was claimed by a group linked to the Pakistani Taliban.



Authorities announced at the time the arrest of 4 suspects, indicating that they are part of a cell based in Afghanistan.



For his part, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif praised the operations.



Zardari stated that the army and law enforcement agencies are defending the country with full commitment, emphasizing that eliminating externally supported terrorism requires comprehensive national consensus.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif affirmed the people's support for the armed forces in their war against terrorism, reiterating the government's commitment to completely eradicate all forms of extremism in the country.