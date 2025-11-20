أعلن الجيش الباكستاني، اليوم (الخميس)، مقتل 23 مسلحا في عمليتين عسكريتين قرب الحدود مع أفغانستان، مؤكداً أن القتلى ينتمون إلى طالبان باكستان أو إلى فصائل متحالفة معها.
وأشار إلى أن العمليتين نُفذتا في منطقة كورام بإقليم خيبر بختونخوا، التي تشهد نشاطا لتمرد مسلح عبر الحدود، متهماً الهند بدعم بعض هذه المجموعات.
وتوعد الجيش الباكستاني بمواصلة القضاء على الإرهاب المدعوم والمموّل من الخارج.
وتأتي العملية العسكرية الباكستانية بعد أسبوع من تفجير انتحاري في إسلام آباد أوقع 12 قتيلا وتبنّته جماعة مرتبطة بحركة طالبان الباكستانية.
وأعلنت السلطات حينها توقيف 4 مشتبهين، مشيرة إلى أنهم جزء من خلية تتخذ من أفغانستان مقرا لقيادتها.
بدوره، أشاد الرئيس الباكستاني آصف علي زرداري ورئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف بالعمليتين.
وقال زرداري إن الجيش وأجهزة إنفاذ القانون يدافعون عن البلاد بكل التزام، مؤكداً على ضرورة القضاء على الإرهاب المدعوم خارجيا يتطلب توافقا وطنيا شاملا.
فيما أكد رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف وقوف الشعب إلى جانب القوات المسلحة في حربها ضد الإرهاب، مجددا التزام الحكومة بالقضاء التام على جميع أشكال التطرف في البلاد.
