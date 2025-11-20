The Syrian Ministry of Defense accused the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) today (Thursday) of launching an attack on Syrian army positions in the Maidan area of Raqqa countryside.



The ministry stated in a statement: “The SDF attacked the positions of the Syrian Arab Army in the Maidan area of Raqqa countryside after midnight, and took control of several sites following a violent bombardment with various types of weapons, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to others,” adding: “Our forces responded to the sources of fire and carried out a direct counterattack that resulted in regaining control of the sites and expelling the attacking forces.”



The ministry held the SDF accountable for this treacherous and recurring aggression against the positions of the Syrian Arab Army.



Syrian television reported that the crossing between “Ghanem Al-Ali and Al-Bouhammad” in Raqqa countryside was closed following the attack launched by the SDF on the area, noting that the clashes also resulted in casualties among the SDF.



The new Syrian government reached an agreement in March with the Kurdish forces to integrate the civil and military institutions of the Kurdish self-administration into national institutions, but significant disagreements between the two sides have delayed the implementation of this agreement.