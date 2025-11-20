اتهمت وزارة الدفاع السورية، اليوم (الخميس)، قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» بتنفيذ هجوم على نقاط للجيش السوري في منطقة معدان بريف الرقة.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «هاجمت قسد نقاط انتشار الجيش العربي السوري في منطقة معدان بريف الرقة بعد منتصف الليل، وسيطرت على عدة مواقع عقب تمهيد عنيف بمختلف أنواع الأسلحة، ما أدى إلى مقتل اثنين من جنود الجيش وإصابة آخرين»، مضيفة: «قواتنا ردت على مصادر النيران ونفذت هجوماً عكسياً مباشراً أسفر عن استعادة السيطرة على المواقع وطرد القوات المعتدية».


وحملت الوزارة قسد تبعات هذا الاعتداء الغادر والمتجدد بشكل شبه يومي على نقاط الجيش العربي السوري.


وذكر التلفزيون السوري أن المعبر بين «غانم العلي والبوحمد» بريف الرقة تم إغلاقه عقب الهجوم الذي شنته «قسد» على المنطقة، موضحاً أن الاشتباكات أسفرت أيضاً عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوف «قسد».


وأبرمت الحكومة السورية الجديدة في مارس الماضي مع القوات الكردية اتفاقا لدمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في المؤسسات الوطنية، لكن خلافات كبيرة بين الطرفين أخرت تنفيذ هذا الاتفاق.