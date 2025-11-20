أعلن وزير الدفاع البريطاني جون هيلي، من داخل مقر رئاسة الوزراء في داوننغ ستريت أن سفينة التجسس الروسية «يانطار» أطلقت أشعة ليزر باتجاه طياري سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني أثناء مراقبتهم لها، وذلك داخل المياه الإقليمية والمنطقة الاقتصادية الخالصة للمملكة المتحدة شمال أسكتلندا، في تصعيد وصفه بأنه «خطير للغاية».

وبحسب وكالة «رويترز» قال هيلي في كلمة علنية: «في هذه اللحظة بالذات، تقف سفينة يانطار الروسية على حافة مياهنا الإقليمية شمال أسكتلندا، بعد أن دخلت وخرجت من منطقتنا الاقتصادية الخالصة مرات عدة خلال الأسابيع القليلة الماضية، هذه السفينة صُممت خصيصاً لجمع المعلومات الاستخبارية ورسم خرائط كابلات الإنترنت والاتصالات تحت سطح البحر».

وأضاف: «نشرنا فرقاطة من البحرية الملكية وطائرات الدورية البحرية P-8 لتتبع كل حركة للسفينة، فوجه طاقم يانطار أشعة الليزر مباشرة نحو طيارينا، هذا التصرف الروسي خطير جداً، وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي يُستخدم فيها الليزر ضد سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني من هذه السفينة تحديداً».

ووجه هيلي رسالة مباشرة إلى موسكو: «نراكم، نعرف ما تفعلون، وإذا تحركت يانطار جنوباً هذا الأسبوع فإننا جاهزون تماماً».

وكشف الوزير أنه عدّل قواعد الاشتباك البحرية ليسمح للسفن البريطانية بملاحقة «يانطار» على مسافة قريبة جداً (تعادل طول ملعب كرة قدم تقريباً)، مؤكداً أن الهدف الروسي الرئيسي هو رسم خرائط دقيقة لكابلات الاتصالات تحت البحر التي تنقل 95% من حركة الإنترنت العالمية وتربط أوروبا بأمريكا.

يُذكر أن هذه ثاني زيارة للسفينة «يانطار» إلى المياه البريطانية خلال 2025؛ فقد دخلت في يناير الماضي وتم تتبعها حينها بغواصة نووية بريطانية ظهرت فجأة على السطح بجوارها مباشرة.

وربط هيلي الحادثة بزيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي التي أقرتها الحكومة العمالية، معلناً أن جزءاً من الميزانية الإضافية سيُخصص لبناء 13 مصنعاً جديداً للذخائر داخل المملكة المتحدة، في إطار ما وصفه بـ«عصر التهديد الجديد» من الدول المعادية.

وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت لا يزالرئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر ووزير دفاعه يصارعان للاتفاق على شروط مشاركة بريطانيا في صندوق الدفاع الأوروبي الجديد، رغم زيارة ستارمر إلى برلين يوم الثلاثاء لمناقشة التعاون الأمني.