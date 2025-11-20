British Defense Minister John Healey announced from inside the Prime Minister's office on Downing Street that the Russian spy ship "Yantar" directed laser beams at Royal Air Force pilots while they were monitoring it, within the territorial waters and exclusive economic zone of the United Kingdom north of Scotland, in an escalation he described as "extremely dangerous."

According to Reuters, Healey said in a public speech: "At this very moment, the Russian ship Yantar is on the edge of our territorial waters north of Scotland, having entered and exited our exclusive economic zone several times over the past few weeks. This ship is specifically designed to gather intelligence and map undersea internet and communication cables."

He added: "We have deployed a Royal Navy frigate and P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to track every movement of the ship. The crew of Yantar directed laser beams directly at our pilots; this Russian behavior is very dangerous, and this is the first time that a laser has been used against the Royal Air Force specifically from this ship."

Healey sent a direct message to Moscow: "We see you, we know what you are doing, and if Yantar moves south this week, we are fully prepared."

The minister revealed that he modified the rules of engagement at sea to allow British ships to pursue "Yantar" at a very close distance (approximately the length of a football field), confirming that the main Russian objective is to accurately map the undersea communication cables that carry 95% of global internet traffic and connect Europe to America.

It is noteworthy that this is the second visit of the ship "Yantar" to British waters in 2025; it entered last January and was tracked at that time by a British nuclear submarine that suddenly surfaced right next to it.

Healey linked the incident to the increase in defense spending approved by the Labour government, announcing that part of the additional budget will be allocated to building 13 new munitions factories within the United Kingdom, as part of what he described as a "new era of threats" from hostile nations.

These developments come at a time when Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Defense Minister are still struggling to agree on the terms of Britain's participation in the new European defense fund, despite Starmer's visit to Berlin on Tuesday to discuss security cooperation.