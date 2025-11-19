رحبت الحكومة السودان اليوم (الأربعاء) بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية من أجل إحلال السلام العادل والمنصف في السودان.


وأعربت الحكومة السودانية في بيان عن شكرها لاهتمام السعودية وأمريكا وجهودهم المستمرة من أجل إيقاف نزيف الدم السوداني، مؤكدة استعدادها للانخراط الجاد معهم من أجل تحقيق السلام الذي ينتظره الشعب السوداني.


وكان رئيس مجلس السيادة قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان قد وجه شكره إلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بعد طلبه من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التدخل لحل الأزمة في السودان.


وكتب البرهان عبر حسابه في «X»: «شكراً للأمير محمد بن سلمان، وللرئيس دونالد ترمب».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال إنه سيعمل مع السعودية والإمارات ومصر وشركاء آخرين في الشرق الأوسط، لإنهاء الأزمة في السودان.


وكتب ترمب، في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشال»، أن فظائع هائلة تحدث في السودان، موضحاً أنه أصبح المكان الأكثر عنفاً على وجه الأرض، وأكبر أزمة إنسانية منفردة.


وأشار ترمب إلى الحاجة الماسة للطعام والأطباء وكل شيء آخر، موضحاً أن قادة عرباً من جميع أنحاء العالم، وعلى وجه الخصوص ولي العهد السعودي المحترم الأمير محمد بن سلمان، طلبوا منه استخدام قوة ونفوذ الرئاسة لوقف ما يحدث في السودان فوراً.


وأكد أن السودان يُعتبر حضارة وثقافة عظيمة لكنها للأسف انحرفت، إلا أنه يمكن إصلاحها من خلال التعاون والتنسيق بين الدول، بما في ذلك تلك الموجودة في المنطقة ذات الثروة الهائلة، التي تريد أن يحدث ذلك.


وختم ترمب قائلاً: «سنعمل مع السعودية، والإمارات، ومصر، وشركاء آخرين في الشرق الأوسط لإنهاء هذه الفظائع، وفي الوقت نفسه تحقيق الاستقرار في السودان، شكراً لاهتمامكم بهذا الأمر. ليبارك الله العالم».


فيما قال ترمب خلال كلمة في منتدى الاستثمار الأمريكي السعودي، إن الأمير محمد بن سلمان طلب حل الأزمة في السودان، موضحاً أنه بدأ دراسة القضية بعد نصف ساعة من شرح ولي العهد أهميتها.