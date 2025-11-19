The Sudanese government welcomed today (Wednesday) the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to achieve a just and fair peace in Sudan.



The Sudanese government expressed its gratitude in a statement for the interest of Saudi Arabia and the USA and their ongoing efforts to stop the bleeding of Sudanese blood, affirming its readiness to engage seriously with them to achieve the peace that the Sudanese people are waiting for.



Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman and Commander of the Sudanese Army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, expressed his thanks to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman after he requested President Donald Trump to intervene to resolve the crisis in Sudan.



Al-Burhan wrote on his account on “X”: “Thank you to Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and to President Donald Trump.”



President Donald Trump had stated that he would work with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and other partners in the Middle East to end the crisis in Sudan.



Trump wrote in a post on the “Truth Social” platform that horrific atrocities are happening in Sudan, explaining that it has become the most violent place on Earth and the largest single humanitarian crisis.



He pointed to the urgent need for food, doctors, and everything else, clarifying that Arab leaders from around the world, particularly the respected Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have asked him to use the power and influence of the presidency to immediately stop what is happening in Sudan.



He affirmed that Sudan is considered a great civilization and culture, but unfortunately has deviated, yet it can be repaired through cooperation and coordination among countries, including those in the region with immense wealth, who want this to happen.



Trump concluded by saying: “We will work with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and other partners in the Middle East to end these atrocities, while at the same time achieving stability in Sudan. Thank you for your concern about this matter. God bless the world.”



During a speech at the Saudi-American Investment Forum, Trump stated that Prince Mohammed bin Salman requested a solution to the crisis in Sudan, explaining that he began studying the issue half an hour after the Crown Prince explained its importance.