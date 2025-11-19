توقع دبلوماسيون أوروبيون اليوم (الأربعاء)، فرض الاتحاد الأوروبي عقوبات على عبدالرحيم دقلو نائب قائد قوات الدعم السريع السودانية، المتهمة بارتكاب انتهاكات لحقوق الإنسان، مرجحة أن تتم الموافقة عليها من قبل وزراء الخارجية في اجتماع في بروكسل غداً (الخميس).
وأوضح ثلاثة دبلوماسيون أوروبيون أن تشمل العقوبات حظر السفر إلى دول الاتحاد، ومصادرة أي أصول مملوكة له في التكتل.
بلاغات بانتهاكات في الفاشر
وكانت النيابة العامة في السودان قد أعلنت تسجيل 1365 بلاغاً من نازحي مدينة الفاشر بولاية شمال دارفور وولايات كردفان تتعلق بانتهاكات قوات الدعم السريع بحقهم، موضحة أن النائب العام انتصار أحمد عبدالعال، زارت مخيمات النازحين بمدينة الدَّبَّة في الولاية الشمالية للاطلاع على حجم الانتهاكات التي شهدتها الفاشر وكردفان.
وذكرت النيابة في بيانها أن النائب العام اطّلعت على الأوضاع الإنسانية وحجم الانتهاكات التي ارتُكبت في حق النازحين، كما استمعت إلى إفادات نماذج منهم، مبينة أنها تلقت تقريراً مفصلاً حول أعمال لجنة التحقيق والتحري، وبلغ عدد البلاغات حتى اليوم 1365 بلاغاً.
جرائم «الدعم السريع»
وكانت قوات الدعم السريع قد استولت في 26 أكتوبر الماضي على الفاشر، مركز ولاية شمال دارفور جنوب غرب السودان، وارتكبت انتهاكات ومجازر بحق مدنيين بحسب منظمات محلية ودولية، وهو ما أقره قائد «الدعم السريع» محمد حمدان دقلو (حميدتي) الذي قال إن هناك تجاوزات حدثت من قواته في الفاشر، وإنه شكل لجنة تحقيق.
European diplomats predicted today (Wednesday) that the European Union will impose sanctions on Abdul Rahim Dagalo, the deputy commander of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces, which are accused of committing human rights violations, likely to be approved by foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels tomorrow (Thursday).
Three European diplomats explained that the sanctions would include a travel ban to EU countries and the confiscation of any assets owned by him within the bloc.
Reports of Violations in El Fasher
The Public Prosecution in Sudan announced that it had registered 1,365 reports from displaced persons in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur and the Kordofan states regarding violations committed against them by the Rapid Support Forces. The Attorney General, Intisar Ahmed Abdel Aal, visited the displacement camps in the city of Al-Dabba in the Northern State to assess the extent of the violations witnessed in El Fasher and Kordofan.
The prosecution stated in its announcement that the Attorney General reviewed the humanitarian conditions and the scale of the violations committed against the displaced, and listened to testimonies from some of them, indicating that it had received a detailed report on the work of the investigation committee, with the number of reports reaching 1,365 to date.
Crimes of the "Rapid Support" Forces
The Rapid Support Forces seized El Fasher, the center of North Darfur state in southwestern Sudan, on October 26, and committed violations and massacres against civilians according to local and international organizations. This was acknowledged by the commander of the "Rapid Support" forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), who stated that there were excesses committed by his forces in El Fasher and that he had formed an investigation committee.