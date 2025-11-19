European diplomats predicted today (Wednesday) that the European Union will impose sanctions on Abdul Rahim Dagalo, the deputy commander of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces, which are accused of committing human rights violations, likely to be approved by foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels tomorrow (Thursday).



Three European diplomats explained that the sanctions would include a travel ban to EU countries and the confiscation of any assets owned by him within the bloc.



Reports of Violations in El Fasher



The Public Prosecution in Sudan announced that it had registered 1,365 reports from displaced persons in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur and the Kordofan states regarding violations committed against them by the Rapid Support Forces. The Attorney General, Intisar Ahmed Abdel Aal, visited the displacement camps in the city of Al-Dabba in the Northern State to assess the extent of the violations witnessed in El Fasher and Kordofan.



The prosecution stated in its announcement that the Attorney General reviewed the humanitarian conditions and the scale of the violations committed against the displaced, and listened to testimonies from some of them, indicating that it had received a detailed report on the work of the investigation committee, with the number of reports reaching 1,365 to date.



Crimes of the "Rapid Support" Forces



The Rapid Support Forces seized El Fasher, the center of North Darfur state in southwestern Sudan, on October 26, and committed violations and massacres against civilians according to local and international organizations. This was acknowledged by the commander of the "Rapid Support" forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), who stated that there were excesses committed by his forces in El Fasher and that he had formed an investigation committee.