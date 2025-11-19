توقع دبلوماسيون أوروبيون اليوم (الأربعاء)، فرض الاتحاد الأوروبي عقوبات على عبدالرحيم دقلو نائب قائد قوات الدعم السريع السودانية، المتهمة بارتكاب انتهاكات لحقوق الإنسان، مرجحة أن تتم الموافقة عليها من قبل وزراء الخارجية في اجتماع في بروكسل غداً (الخميس).


وأوضح ثلاثة دبلوماسيون أوروبيون أن تشمل العقوبات حظر السفر إلى دول الاتحاد، ومصادرة أي أصول مملوكة له في التكتل.


بلاغات بانتهاكات في الفاشر


وكانت النيابة العامة في السودان قد أعلنت تسجيل 1365 بلاغاً من نازحي مدينة الفاشر بولاية شمال دارفور وولايات كردفان تتعلق بانتهاكات قوات الدعم السريع بحقهم، موضحة أن النائب العام انتصار أحمد عبدالعال، زارت مخيمات النازحين بمدينة الدَّبَّة في الولاية الشمالية للاطلاع على حجم الانتهاكات التي شهدتها الفاشر وكردفان.


وذكرت النيابة في بيانها أن النائب العام اطّلعت على الأوضاع الإنسانية وحجم الانتهاكات التي ارتُكبت في حق النازحين، كما استمعت إلى إفادات نماذج منهم، مبينة أنها تلقت تقريراً مفصلاً حول أعمال لجنة التحقيق والتحري، وبلغ عدد البلاغات حتى اليوم 1365 بلاغاً.


جرائم «الدعم السريع»


وكانت قوات الدعم السريع قد استولت في 26 أكتوبر الماضي على الفاشر، مركز ولاية شمال دارفور جنوب غرب السودان، وارتكبت انتهاكات ومجازر بحق مدنيين بحسب منظمات محلية ودولية، وهو ما أقره قائد «الدعم السريع» محمد حمدان دقلو (حميدتي) الذي قال إن هناك تجاوزات حدثت من قواته في الفاشر، وإنه شكل لجنة تحقيق.