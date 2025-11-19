في خطوة تنذر بانهيار الهدنة في غزة وإفشال خطة السلام، شن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم (الأربعاء)، هجمات على قطاع غزة استهدفت أحياء سكنية.


وأعلنت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية، مقتل 25 فلسطينياً وإصابة أكثر من 77 آخرين بنيران جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مدينتي غزة وخان يونس منذ الصباح.


هجوم إسرائيلي على غزة


بالمقابل، زعم جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي أن مسلحين أطلقوا النار اليوم نحو منطقة تعمل فيها قواته في خان يونس بما يشكل خرقاً للاتفاق، موضحاً أنه بدأ بمهاجمة أهداف لحركة حماس في أنحاء قطاع غزة، رداً على استهداف قواته بمنطقة خان يونس.


ونقلت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي عن مصدر أمني قوله إن سلاح الجو استهدف اجتماعاً لقيادات عسكرية في «حماس» بحي الزيتون شرق مدينة غزة، من بينها قائد كتيبة الزيتون ورئيس الوحدة البحرية، فيما نقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن مصادر قولها إنه تم إبلاغ القيادة الأمريكية بشأن الهجمات الإسرائيلية في غزة.


ترمب: السلام قوي جداً


في الوقت ذاته، دافع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن جهوده في تحقيق السلام في غزة، مؤكداً أنه قوي جداً.


وقال ترمب: مجلس السلام في غزة سيكون أعظم مجلس على الإطلاق، مبيناً أن السلام الذي تحقق في الشرق الأوسط قوي للغاية.


وأضاف: هناك من يقول إن السلام الذي حققناه في الشرق الأوسط مؤقت، وأنا أقول إنه سلام قوي جداً.


وكان الوزير الإسرائيلي زئيف إلكين قد اعتبر قرار مجلس الأمن والطريق نحو الدولة الفلسطينية، مجرد كلام يُقال من باب رفع العتب في قرارات مجلس الأمن، موضحاً أن إسرائيل لن توافق على قيام دولة فلسطينية.


الكنيست يقرّ قطع الكهرباء والماء عن «الأونروا»


وأضاف إلكين: لن يُسمح لـ«حماس» بالسيطرة على طول حدودنا، هذا لن يحدث، والأمريكيون أيضاً يفهمون أنه لن يحدث، مبيناً أن المسار الدولي لنزع سلاح «حماس» لن ينجح، وأن إسرائيل ستضطر للعودة للقتال.


من جهة أخرى، ذكر موقع «والا» الإسرائيلي أن الكنيست صادق اليوم بالقراءة الأولى على مشروع قانون قطع الكهرباء والماء عن مكاتب «الأونروا».


وأوضح الموقع أنه وبموجب القانون لن تُقدّم شركات الماء الكهرباء الإسرائيلية خدمات الماء والكهرباء في الحالات التي تكون فيها «الأونروا» هي المستهلك المُسجّل للعقار، سواء بصفتها المالك أو دافع الفواتير.