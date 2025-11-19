In a move that threatens the collapse of the truce in Gaza and undermines the peace plan, the Israeli occupation army launched attacks on the Gaza Strip today (Wednesday), targeting residential neighborhoods.



The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of 25 Palestinians and the injury of more than 77 others due to the fire from the Israeli occupation army in the cities of Gaza and Khan Younis since the morning.



Israeli Attack on Gaza



In contrast, the Israeli occupation army claimed that militants fired today towards an area where its forces operate in Khan Younis, constituting a breach of the agreement, explaining that it began attacking targets of Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip in response to the targeting of its forces in the Khan Younis area.



The Israeli army radio quoted a security source as saying that the air force targeted a meeting of military leaders in "Hamas" in the Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, including the commander of the Zeitoun battalion and the head of the naval unit, while the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that sources said the American leadership had been informed about the Israeli attacks in Gaza.



Trump: Peace is Very Strong



At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump defended his efforts to achieve peace in Gaza, asserting that it is very strong.



Trump said: The peace council in Gaza will be the greatest council ever, indicating that the peace achieved in the Middle East is extremely strong.



He added: There are those who say that the peace we achieved in the Middle East is temporary, and I say it is very strong peace.



Israeli Minister Zeev Elkin had considered the Security Council's decision and the path towards a Palestinian state as mere words said to raise the issue in Security Council resolutions, clarifying that Israel will not agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state.



The Knesset Approves Cutting Electricity and Water to UNRWA



Elkin added: "Hamas" will not be allowed to control the entirety of our borders; this will not happen, and the Americans also understand that it will not happen, indicating that the international path to disarm "Hamas" will not succeed, and that Israel will be forced to return to fighting.



On another note, the Israeli website "Walla" reported that the Knesset approved today in the first reading a bill to cut electricity and water to the offices of "UNRWA."



The site clarified that under the law, Israeli water and electricity companies will not provide water and electricity services in cases where "UNRWA" is the registered consumer of the property, whether as the owner or the bill payer.