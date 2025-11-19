في خطوة تنذر بانهيار الهدنة في غزة وإفشال خطة السلام، شن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم (الأربعاء)، هجمات على قطاع غزة استهدفت أحياء سكنية.
وأعلنت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية، مقتل 25 فلسطينياً وإصابة أكثر من 77 آخرين بنيران جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مدينتي غزة وخان يونس منذ الصباح.
هجوم إسرائيلي على غزة
بالمقابل، زعم جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي أن مسلحين أطلقوا النار اليوم نحو منطقة تعمل فيها قواته في خان يونس بما يشكل خرقاً للاتفاق، موضحاً أنه بدأ بمهاجمة أهداف لحركة حماس في أنحاء قطاع غزة، رداً على استهداف قواته بمنطقة خان يونس.
ونقلت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي عن مصدر أمني قوله إن سلاح الجو استهدف اجتماعاً لقيادات عسكرية في «حماس» بحي الزيتون شرق مدينة غزة، من بينها قائد كتيبة الزيتون ورئيس الوحدة البحرية، فيما نقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن مصادر قولها إنه تم إبلاغ القيادة الأمريكية بشأن الهجمات الإسرائيلية في غزة.
ترمب: السلام قوي جداً
في الوقت ذاته، دافع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن جهوده في تحقيق السلام في غزة، مؤكداً أنه قوي جداً.
وقال ترمب: مجلس السلام في غزة سيكون أعظم مجلس على الإطلاق، مبيناً أن السلام الذي تحقق في الشرق الأوسط قوي للغاية.
وأضاف: هناك من يقول إن السلام الذي حققناه في الشرق الأوسط مؤقت، وأنا أقول إنه سلام قوي جداً.
وكان الوزير الإسرائيلي زئيف إلكين قد اعتبر قرار مجلس الأمن والطريق نحو الدولة الفلسطينية، مجرد كلام يُقال من باب رفع العتب في قرارات مجلس الأمن، موضحاً أن إسرائيل لن توافق على قيام دولة فلسطينية.
الكنيست يقرّ قطع الكهرباء والماء عن «الأونروا»
وأضاف إلكين: لن يُسمح لـ«حماس» بالسيطرة على طول حدودنا، هذا لن يحدث، والأمريكيون أيضاً يفهمون أنه لن يحدث، مبيناً أن المسار الدولي لنزع سلاح «حماس» لن ينجح، وأن إسرائيل ستضطر للعودة للقتال.
من جهة أخرى، ذكر موقع «والا» الإسرائيلي أن الكنيست صادق اليوم بالقراءة الأولى على مشروع قانون قطع الكهرباء والماء عن مكاتب «الأونروا».
وأوضح الموقع أنه وبموجب القانون لن تُقدّم شركات الماء الكهرباء الإسرائيلية خدمات الماء والكهرباء في الحالات التي تكون فيها «الأونروا» هي المستهلك المُسجّل للعقار، سواء بصفتها المالك أو دافع الفواتير.
In a move that threatens the collapse of the truce in Gaza and undermines the peace plan, the Israeli occupation army launched attacks on the Gaza Strip today (Wednesday), targeting residential neighborhoods.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of 25 Palestinians and the injury of more than 77 others due to the fire from the Israeli occupation army in the cities of Gaza and Khan Younis since the morning.
Israeli Attack on Gaza
In contrast, the Israeli occupation army claimed that militants fired today towards an area where its forces operate in Khan Younis, constituting a breach of the agreement, explaining that it began attacking targets of Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip in response to the targeting of its forces in the Khan Younis area.
The Israeli army radio quoted a security source as saying that the air force targeted a meeting of military leaders in "Hamas" in the Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, including the commander of the Zeitoun battalion and the head of the naval unit, while the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that sources said the American leadership had been informed about the Israeli attacks in Gaza.
Trump: Peace is Very Strong
At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump defended his efforts to achieve peace in Gaza, asserting that it is very strong.
Trump said: The peace council in Gaza will be the greatest council ever, indicating that the peace achieved in the Middle East is extremely strong.
He added: There are those who say that the peace we achieved in the Middle East is temporary, and I say it is very strong peace.
Israeli Minister Zeev Elkin had considered the Security Council's decision and the path towards a Palestinian state as mere words said to raise the issue in Security Council resolutions, clarifying that Israel will not agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state.
The Knesset Approves Cutting Electricity and Water to UNRWA
Elkin added: "Hamas" will not be allowed to control the entirety of our borders; this will not happen, and the Americans also understand that it will not happen, indicating that the international path to disarm "Hamas" will not succeed, and that Israel will be forced to return to fighting.
On another note, the Israeli website "Walla" reported that the Knesset approved today in the first reading a bill to cut electricity and water to the offices of "UNRWA."
The site clarified that under the law, Israeli water and electricity companies will not provide water and electricity services in cases where "UNRWA" is the registered consumer of the property, whether as the owner or the bill payer.