The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, attributed the atrocities committed in the El Fasher area of Darfur, western Sudan, to a "feeling of complete impunity."



He stated after a visit to Darfur that he listened "to many witnesses and many survivors of this brutal violence."



In an interview with Agence France-Presse yesterday evening (Tuesday) in the Chadian capital N'Djamena, he added: "Their accounts were horrifying. There is a feeling of complete impunity behind these atrocities. Mass executions, widespread sexual violence, and torture."



For its part, the newspaper "La Croix" reported that volunteers in "emergency rooms" have formed a wide civil support network since the outbreak of war in Sudan, helping to save thousands of lives, despite ongoing fighting and military authorities' restrictions.



The French newspaper explained in a report that the initiatives of these rooms began during the Sudanese revolution and then expanded with the escalation of war, including the distribution of meals and medicines, organizing blood donation campaigns, and caring for children who have dropped out of school.



It pointed out that the kitchens run by volunteers still provide hundreds of meals daily in Khartoum, with one of them saying, "We prepare 350 meals a day and work 20 days a month."



At Al-No Hospital, one of the last functioning hospitals during the war, young volunteers took on medical responsibilities beyond their ages after quick training to fill the staffing gap, but the government administration restricts their activities and refuses to register them as an organization due to their connection to the revolution despite their efforts.



According to the report, other volunteers have shifted their work from food relief to community education, as happened in Omdurman where activists established alternative centers to receive children deprived of school, successfully restoring part of the daily life for children and reducing the impact of war on their behavior, despite fear and trauma.