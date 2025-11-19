عزا مساعد الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية توم فليتشر، سبب الفظاعات التي ارتُكبت في منطقة الفاشر بإقليم دارفور غرب السودان، إلى «شعور بالإفلات التام من العقاب».


وقال بعد زيارة إلى دارفور: إنه استمع «إلى الكثير من الشهود، والكثير من الناجين من هذا العنف الوحشي».


وأضاف في مقابلة مع وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، في العاصمة التشادية نجامينا: «كانت رواياتهم مروعة. ثمة شعور بالإفلات التام من العقاب وراء هذه الفظائع. إعدامات جماعية، وعنف جنسي واسع النطاق، وتعذيب».


من جانبها، ذكرت صحيفة «لاكروا» أن المتطوعين في «غرف الطوارئ» شكلوا منذ اندلاع الحرب في السودان، شبكة دعم مدني واسعة ساعدت في إنقاذ آلاف الأرواح، رغم استمرار المعارك وتضييق السلطات العسكرية.


وأوضحت الصحيفة الفرنسية في تقرير، أن مبادرات هذه الغرف انطلقت خلال الثورة السودانية ثم توسعت مع تصاعد الحرب، لتشمل توزيع الوجبات والأدوية وتنظيم حملات تبرع بالدم ورعاية الأطفال المنقطعين عن الدراسة.


ولفتت إلى أن مطابخ التكايا التي يديرها المتطوعون ما زالت تقدم يوميا مئات الوجبات في الخرطوم، ويقول أحدهم «نعد 350 وجبة يوميا ونعمل 20 يوما في الشهر».


وفي مستشفى النو، أحد آخر المستشفيات العاملة خلال الحرب، تحمل متطوعون شباب مسؤوليات طبية تفوق أعمارهم بعد تدريب سريع لسد نقص الطواقم، إلا أن الإدارة الحكومية تقيد أنشطتهم وترفض تسجيلهم كمنظمة بسبب ارتباطهم بالثورة رغم جهودهم هذه.


وحسب التقرير، قام متطوعون آخرون بتحويل عملهم من الإغاثة الغذائية إلى التعليم المجتمعي، مثلما حدث في أم درمان حيث أنشأت ناشطات مراكز بديلة لاستقبال الأطفال المحرومين من المدرسة، ونجحن في إعادة جزء من الحياة اليومية للأطفال وتقليل أثر الحرب على سلوكهم، رغم الخوف والصدمات.