The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised the steadfast Saudi position in defending the rights of the Palestinian people. He expressed his deep appreciation for the positions of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which were reaffirmed during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.



Abu Mazen commended the courageous Saudi positions that affirm the solidity, steadfastness, and commitment of the Saudi stance in defending the rights of the Palestinian people clearly and firmly, and in protecting Palestinian legitimacy.



The Palestinian President highlighted the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to embody the two-state solution as the fundamental entry point for achieving a just peace that preserves the future of the Palestinian people and their historical rights and sanctities. He emphasized the State of Palestine's keenness to continue full coordination and ongoing consultation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve the goal of establishing the Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.



For his part, the Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Louh confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the greatest credit for recognizing the Palestinian state.



In statements on the sidelines of the launch of the pioneering report on Palestinian women and girls for the year 2025 yesterday (Tuesday), Louh expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Saudi Arabia and France for their adoption of the two-state solution, which contributed to the recognition of a large number of countries around the world of the Palestinian state.



He reiterated that the Palestinians are committed to the idea that Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine and are ready to cooperate and work with all parties to sustain and stabilize the situation in Palestine.



He stated that Arab cooperation is an inspiring model for joint action in service of the Palestinian people's issues, especially Palestinian women, adding that Palestinian women are resilient and have faced multiple forms of injustice for decades, and they continue to bear the daily burdens of occupation by being deprived of the simplest Palestinian rights, carrying the banner of hope despite harsh conditions, and continuing their journey to be true partners in shaping the future and preserving national identity and Palestinian culture against ongoing attempts at erasure by the occupation.