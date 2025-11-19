ثمن الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس، الموقف السعودي الراسخ في الدفاع عن حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني. وعبر عن تقديره العميق لمواقف ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، التي أكدها خلال لقائه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض.
وأشاد أبو مازن بالمواقف السعودية الشجاعة التي تؤكد صلابة وثبات والتزام الموقف السعودي الدائم في الدفاع عن حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني بشكل واضح وراسخ، وحماية الشرعية الفلسطينية.
ونوه الرئيس الفلسطيني بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لتجسيد حل الدولتين باعتباره المدخل الأساس لتحقيق السلام العادل الذي يحافظ على مستقبل الشعب الفلسطيني وحقوقه التاريخية ومقدساته. وأكد حرص دولة فلسطين على مواصلة التنسيق الكامل والتشاور المستمر مع المملكة العربية السعودية لتحقيق هدف تجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.
من جانبه، أكد سفير فلسطين في مصر دياب اللوح، أن المملكة العربية السعودية لها الفضل الأكبر في الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية.
وفي تصريحات على هامش حفل إطلاق التقرير الرائد حول النساء والفتيات الفلسطينيات لعام 2025، أمس(الثلاثاء)، تقدم اللوح بالشكر والتقدير للسعودية وفرنسا لتبنيهما حل الدولتين، الأمر الذي ساهم في اعتراف عدد كبير من دول العالم بالدولة الفلسطينية.
وجدد التأكيد على أن الفلسطينيين متمسكون بأن غزة جزء لا يتجزأ من دولة فلسطين، ومستعدون للتعاون والعمل مع كافة الأطراف لاستدامة واستقرار الأوضاع في فلسطين.
وقال إن التعاون العربي نموذج ملهم للعمل المشترك في خدمة قضايا الشعب الفلسطيني وخصوصا المرأة الفلسطينية، مضيفا أن المرأة الفلسطينية صامدة وتواجه منذ عقود أشكالاً متعددة من الظلم، وما زالت تتحمل أعباء الاحتلال اليومية بحرمانها من أبسط الحقوق الفلسطينية، وتحمل راية الأمل رغم قسوة الظروف وتواصل مسيرتها لتكون شريكاً حقيقياً لصناعة المستقبل وحافظةً للهوية الوطنية والثقافة الفلسطينية ضد محاولات الطمس المستمرة من قبل الاحتلال.
The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised the steadfast Saudi position in defending the rights of the Palestinian people. He expressed his deep appreciation for the positions of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which were reaffirmed during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.
Abu Mazen commended the courageous Saudi positions that affirm the solidity, steadfastness, and commitment of the Saudi stance in defending the rights of the Palestinian people clearly and firmly, and in protecting Palestinian legitimacy.
The Palestinian President highlighted the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to embody the two-state solution as the fundamental entry point for achieving a just peace that preserves the future of the Palestinian people and their historical rights and sanctities. He emphasized the State of Palestine's keenness to continue full coordination and ongoing consultation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve the goal of establishing the Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.
For his part, the Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Louh confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the greatest credit for recognizing the Palestinian state.
In statements on the sidelines of the launch of the pioneering report on Palestinian women and girls for the year 2025 yesterday (Tuesday), Louh expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Saudi Arabia and France for their adoption of the two-state solution, which contributed to the recognition of a large number of countries around the world of the Palestinian state.
He reiterated that the Palestinians are committed to the idea that Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine and are ready to cooperate and work with all parties to sustain and stabilize the situation in Palestine.
He stated that Arab cooperation is an inspiring model for joint action in service of the Palestinian people's issues, especially Palestinian women, adding that Palestinian women are resilient and have faced multiple forms of injustice for decades, and they continue to bear the daily burdens of occupation by being deprived of the simplest Palestinian rights, carrying the banner of hope despite harsh conditions, and continuing their journey to be true partners in shaping the future and preserving national identity and Palestinian culture against ongoing attempts at erasure by the occupation.