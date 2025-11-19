ثمن الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس، الموقف السعودي الراسخ في الدفاع عن حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني. وعبر عن تقديره العميق لمواقف ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، التي أكدها خلال لقائه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض.


وأشاد أبو مازن بالمواقف السعودية الشجاعة التي تؤكد صلابة وثبات والتزام الموقف السعودي الدائم في الدفاع عن حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني بشكل واضح وراسخ، وحماية الشرعية الفلسطينية.


ونوه الرئيس الفلسطيني بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لتجسيد حل الدولتين باعتباره المدخل الأساس لتحقيق السلام العادل الذي يحافظ على مستقبل الشعب الفلسطيني وحقوقه التاريخية ومقدساته. وأكد حرص دولة فلسطين على مواصلة التنسيق الكامل والتشاور المستمر مع المملكة العربية السعودية لتحقيق هدف تجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.


من جانبه، أكد سفير فلسطين في مصر دياب اللوح، أن المملكة العربية السعودية لها الفضل الأكبر في الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية.


وفي تصريحات على هامش حفل إطلاق التقرير الرائد حول النساء والفتيات الفلسطينيات لعام 2025، أمس(الثلاثاء)، تقدم اللوح بالشكر والتقدير للسعودية وفرنسا لتبنيهما حل الدولتين، الأمر الذي ساهم في اعتراف عدد كبير من دول العالم بالدولة الفلسطينية.


وجدد التأكيد على أن الفلسطينيين متمسكون بأن غزة جزء لا يتجزأ من دولة فلسطين، ومستعدون للتعاون والعمل مع كافة الأطراف لاستدامة واستقرار الأوضاع في فلسطين.


وقال إن التعاون العربي نموذج ملهم للعمل المشترك في خدمة قضايا الشعب الفلسطيني وخصوصا المرأة الفلسطينية، مضيفا أن المرأة الفلسطينية صامدة وتواجه منذ عقود أشكالاً متعددة من الظلم، وما زالت تتحمل أعباء الاحتلال اليومية بحرمانها من أبسط الحقوق الفلسطينية، وتحمل راية الأمل رغم قسوة الظروف وتواصل مسيرتها لتكون شريكاً حقيقياً لصناعة المستقبل وحافظةً للهوية الوطنية والثقافة الفلسطينية ضد محاولات الطمس المستمرة من قبل الاحتلال.