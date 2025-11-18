اصطحب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في جولة داخل البيت الأبيض عقب استقباله له قبل قليل.


وجرى بين الرئيس ترمب وولي العهد حديثاً جانبياً خلال جولته التي استعرض خلالها صور الرؤساء الأمريكيين السابقين.الرئيس الأمريكي يستعرض مع ولي العهد صور الرؤوساء الأمريكيين


وعقد الرئيس الأمريكي وولي العهد القمة السعودية - الأمريكية، ومن المقرر أن يبحثا ملفات عدة، من بينها الطاقة والتكنولوجيا والاستثمار والدفاع.الرئيس الأمريكي وولي العهد


وقالت نائبة المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض أنا كيلي: «من المقرر عقد المزيد من الصفقات الجيدة التي ستشمل مجالات التكنولوجيا، والتصنيع، والمعادن الحيوية، والدفاع، وغيرها».


وتجاوز حجم التبادل التجاري بين السعودية والولايات المتحدة خلال الأعوام العشرة الماضية 500 مليار دولار، ما يجعلها ثاني أكبر شريك للمملكة في الواردات، بحسب وكالة الأنباء (واس).


وشهد حجم التبادل التجاري منذ عام 2020 معدل نمو يتجاوز 50%، مما يعكس عمق ومتانة العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين، والشراكات الإستراتيجية النوعية التي تسهم في تعزيز تنافسية القطاعات الحيوية، وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية.