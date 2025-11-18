U.S. President Donald Trump accompanied Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on a tour inside the White House following his reception of him a short while ago.



During the tour, President Trump and the Crown Prince had a side conversation while reviewing pictures of previous U.S. presidents.



The U.S. President and the Crown Prince held the Saudi-American summit, where they are expected to discuss several files, including energy, technology, investment, and defense.



White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly stated, "More good deals are expected to be made, covering areas such as technology, manufacturing, vital minerals, defense, and others."



The volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and the United States has exceeded $500 billion over the past ten years, making it the Kingdom's second-largest partner in imports, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



Since 2020, the volume of trade has seen a growth rate exceeding 50%, reflecting the depth and strength of economic relations between the two countries, and the qualitative strategic partnerships that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of vital sectors and attracting quality investments.