اصطحب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في جولة داخل البيت الأبيض عقب استقباله له قبل قليل.
وجرى بين الرئيس ترمب وولي العهد حديثاً جانبياً خلال جولته التي استعرض خلالها صور الرؤساء الأمريكيين السابقين.
وعقد الرئيس الأمريكي وولي العهد القمة السعودية - الأمريكية، ومن المقرر أن يبحثا ملفات عدة، من بينها الطاقة والتكنولوجيا والاستثمار والدفاع.
وقالت نائبة المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض أنا كيلي: «من المقرر عقد المزيد من الصفقات الجيدة التي ستشمل مجالات التكنولوجيا، والتصنيع، والمعادن الحيوية، والدفاع، وغيرها».
وتجاوز حجم التبادل التجاري بين السعودية والولايات المتحدة خلال الأعوام العشرة الماضية 500 مليار دولار، ما يجعلها ثاني أكبر شريك للمملكة في الواردات، بحسب وكالة الأنباء (واس).
وشهد حجم التبادل التجاري منذ عام 2020 معدل نمو يتجاوز 50%، مما يعكس عمق ومتانة العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين، والشراكات الإستراتيجية النوعية التي تسهم في تعزيز تنافسية القطاعات الحيوية، وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية.
U.S. President Donald Trump accompanied Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on a tour inside the White House following his reception of him a short while ago.
During the tour, President Trump and the Crown Prince had a side conversation while reviewing pictures of previous U.S. presidents.
The U.S. President and the Crown Prince held the Saudi-American summit, where they are expected to discuss several files, including energy, technology, investment, and defense.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly stated, "More good deals are expected to be made, covering areas such as technology, manufacturing, vital minerals, defense, and others."
The volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and the United States has exceeded $500 billion over the past ten years, making it the Kingdom's second-largest partner in imports, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Since 2020, the volume of trade has seen a growth rate exceeding 50%, reflecting the depth and strength of economic relations between the two countries, and the qualitative strategic partnerships that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of vital sectors and attracting quality investments.