The Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt, Diab Louh, praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting his country's cause, affirming that it has played a major role in the recognition of the Palestinian state.



On the sidelines of the launch of the pioneering report on Palestinian women and girls for 2025, which is held in collaboration with the Women's Development Organization of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Permanent Delegation of Saudi Arabia to the Arab League, Louh stated in remarks reported by "Al Arabiya.net": "He extends his thanks and appreciation to Saudi Arabia and France for their adoption of the two-state solution, which has contributed to the recognition of a large number of countries around the world of the Palestinian state."



An Inspiring Model for Joint Action



He reiterated that Palestinians are committed to the belief that Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine and are ready to cooperate and work with all parties to ensure sustainability and stability in Palestine.



He described Arab cooperation as an inspiring model for joint action in serving the issues of the Palestinian people, especially Palestinian women, affirming that Palestinian women are resilient and have faced multiple forms of injustice for decades, while still bearing the daily burdens of occupation by being deprived of the most basic Palestinian rights.



Louh indicated that Palestinian women carry the banner of hope despite the harsh conditions and continue their journey to be true partners in shaping the future and preserving national identity and Palestinian culture against the ongoing attempts at erasure by the occupation.



The Struggle of Palestinian Women



For her part, the Executive Director of the Women's Development Organization, Dr. Afnan Al-Shaibi, stated that everyone appreciates the role of Palestinian women and their struggle in facing the circumstances of war and Israeli bombardment, noting that women and girls have faced a harsh reality of losing their homes, family members, and neighbors, as well as displacement and suffering from hunger and lack of basic needs. She affirmed that they have continued to live with strength, holding onto land, education, and work, and continue to spread hope and resilience.



Al-Shaibi mentioned that the tragedy of bombardment and displacement did not prevent Palestinian girls from pursuing their education, as many of them organized lessons in the camps and exchanged knowledge among themselves, in a scene that summarizes the determination to survive and succeed despite the rubble. She highlighted the significant support from the Women's Development Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Palestinian people and specifically for Palestinian women.



Women as Symbols of Resilience



For her part, the Palestinian Minister of Women's Affairs, Mona Khalili, said in a recorded speech during the conference that despite all the pain left by the aggression, the Palestinian woman remains a symbol of resilience, explaining that the violations faced by Palestinian women have been documented, and indeed, significant violations have been recorded against local and educational institutions.



She added that there is a need to rebuild health institutions, provide health services for free, train female health workers, and empower women economically, noting that the true axis of recovery comes through integrating women into reconstruction programs.