نوه السفير الفلسطيني في مصر دياب اللوح، بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم قضية بلاده، مؤكدا أن لها الفضل الأكبر في الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية.


وعلى هامش حفل إطلاق التقرير الرائد حول النساء والفتيات الفلسطينيات لعام 2025، والذي يقام بالتعاون بين منظمة تنمية المرأة التابعة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، والوفد الدائم للسعودية لدى جامعة الدول العربية، قال اللوح في تصريحات أوردها موقع «العربية.نت»: «إنه يتقدم بالشكر والتقدير للسعودية وفرنسا لتبنيهما حل الدولتين، الأمر الذي ساهم في اعتراف عدد كبير من دول العالم بالدولة الفلسطينية».


نموذج ملهم للعمل المشترك


وجدد التأكيد على أن الفلسطينيين متمسكون بأن غزة جزء لا يتجزأ من دولة فلسطين، ومستعدون للتعاون والعمل مع كل الأطراف لاستدامة واستقرار الأوضاع في فلسطين.


ووصف التعاون العربي بأنه نموذج ملهم للعمل المشترك في خدمة قضايا الشعب الفلسطيني وخصوصا المرأة الفلسطينية، مؤكدا أن المرأة الفلسطينية صامدة وتواجه منذ عقود أشكالاً متعددة من الظلم، وما زالت تتحمل أعباء الاحتلال اليومية بحرمانها من أبسط الحقوق الفلسطينية.


وأفاد اللوح بأن المرأة الفلسطينية تحمل راية الأمل رغم قسوة الظروف وتواصل مسيرتها لتكون شريكاً حقيقياً لصناعة المستقبل وحافظةً للهوية الوطنية والثقافة الفلسطينية ضد محاولات الطمس المستمرة من قبل الاحتلال.


نضال النساء الفلسطينيات


من جانبها، أفادت المديرة التنفيذية لمنظمة تنمية المرأة الدكتورة أفنان الشعيبي، بأن الجميع يقدر دور النساء الفلسطينيات ونضالهن في مواجهة ظروف الحرب والقصف الإسرائيلي، لافتا إلى أن السيدات والفتيات واجهن واقعاً قاسياً من فقد منازلهن والأهل والأقارب والجيران، والتهجير ومعاناة الجوع ونقص الاحتياجات الأساسية. وأكدت أنهن واصلن الحياة بقوة، متمسكات بالأرض والتعليم والعمل، ومستمرات في بث الأمل والصمود.


وذكرت الشعيبي أن مأساة القصف والتهجير لم تمنع الفتيات الفلسطينيات من متابعة تعليمهن، فيما حرصت الكثيرات منهن على تنظيم الدروس في المخيمات وتبادل المعرفة فيما بينهن، في مشهد يلخص الإصرار على البقاء والنجاح رغم الركام. ونوهت بالدعم الكبير من منظمة تنمية المرأة ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي والمملكة العربية السعودية للشعب الفلسطيني والمرأة الفلسطينية بشكل خاص.


المرأة رمز الصمود


بدورها، قالت وزيرة شؤون المرأة الفلسطينية منى الخليلي، في كلمة مسجلة خلال المؤتمر، إنه رغم كل ما خلفه العدوان من ألم تبقى المرأة الفلسطينية رمز الصمود، موضحة أنه جرى توثيق ما تتعرض له النساء الفلسطينيات من انتهاكات، وبالفعل تم رصد انتهاكات كبيرة لحقت بالمؤسسات المحلية والتعليمية.


وأضافت أن هناك حاجة إلى إعادة بناء المؤسسات الصحية وتوفير الخدمات الصحية مجاناً، وتدريب الكوادر النسائية الصحية وتمكين النساء اقتصادياً، لافتة إلى أن محور التعافي الحقيقي يأتي من خلال إدماج النساء في برامج إعادة الإعمار.