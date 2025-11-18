نوه السفير الفلسطيني في مصر دياب اللوح، بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم قضية بلاده، مؤكدا أن لها الفضل الأكبر في الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية.
وعلى هامش حفل إطلاق التقرير الرائد حول النساء والفتيات الفلسطينيات لعام 2025، والذي يقام بالتعاون بين منظمة تنمية المرأة التابعة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، والوفد الدائم للسعودية لدى جامعة الدول العربية، قال اللوح في تصريحات أوردها موقع «العربية.نت»: «إنه يتقدم بالشكر والتقدير للسعودية وفرنسا لتبنيهما حل الدولتين، الأمر الذي ساهم في اعتراف عدد كبير من دول العالم بالدولة الفلسطينية».
نموذج ملهم للعمل المشترك
وجدد التأكيد على أن الفلسطينيين متمسكون بأن غزة جزء لا يتجزأ من دولة فلسطين، ومستعدون للتعاون والعمل مع كل الأطراف لاستدامة واستقرار الأوضاع في فلسطين.
ووصف التعاون العربي بأنه نموذج ملهم للعمل المشترك في خدمة قضايا الشعب الفلسطيني وخصوصا المرأة الفلسطينية، مؤكدا أن المرأة الفلسطينية صامدة وتواجه منذ عقود أشكالاً متعددة من الظلم، وما زالت تتحمل أعباء الاحتلال اليومية بحرمانها من أبسط الحقوق الفلسطينية.
وأفاد اللوح بأن المرأة الفلسطينية تحمل راية الأمل رغم قسوة الظروف وتواصل مسيرتها لتكون شريكاً حقيقياً لصناعة المستقبل وحافظةً للهوية الوطنية والثقافة الفلسطينية ضد محاولات الطمس المستمرة من قبل الاحتلال.
نضال النساء الفلسطينيات
من جانبها، أفادت المديرة التنفيذية لمنظمة تنمية المرأة الدكتورة أفنان الشعيبي، بأن الجميع يقدر دور النساء الفلسطينيات ونضالهن في مواجهة ظروف الحرب والقصف الإسرائيلي، لافتا إلى أن السيدات والفتيات واجهن واقعاً قاسياً من فقد منازلهن والأهل والأقارب والجيران، والتهجير ومعاناة الجوع ونقص الاحتياجات الأساسية. وأكدت أنهن واصلن الحياة بقوة، متمسكات بالأرض والتعليم والعمل، ومستمرات في بث الأمل والصمود.
وذكرت الشعيبي أن مأساة القصف والتهجير لم تمنع الفتيات الفلسطينيات من متابعة تعليمهن، فيما حرصت الكثيرات منهن على تنظيم الدروس في المخيمات وتبادل المعرفة فيما بينهن، في مشهد يلخص الإصرار على البقاء والنجاح رغم الركام. ونوهت بالدعم الكبير من منظمة تنمية المرأة ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي والمملكة العربية السعودية للشعب الفلسطيني والمرأة الفلسطينية بشكل خاص.
المرأة رمز الصمود
بدورها، قالت وزيرة شؤون المرأة الفلسطينية منى الخليلي، في كلمة مسجلة خلال المؤتمر، إنه رغم كل ما خلفه العدوان من ألم تبقى المرأة الفلسطينية رمز الصمود، موضحة أنه جرى توثيق ما تتعرض له النساء الفلسطينيات من انتهاكات، وبالفعل تم رصد انتهاكات كبيرة لحقت بالمؤسسات المحلية والتعليمية.
وأضافت أن هناك حاجة إلى إعادة بناء المؤسسات الصحية وتوفير الخدمات الصحية مجاناً، وتدريب الكوادر النسائية الصحية وتمكين النساء اقتصادياً، لافتة إلى أن محور التعافي الحقيقي يأتي من خلال إدماج النساء في برامج إعادة الإعمار.
The Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt, Diab Louh, praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting his country's cause, affirming that it has played a major role in the recognition of the Palestinian state.
On the sidelines of the launch of the pioneering report on Palestinian women and girls for 2025, which is held in collaboration with the Women's Development Organization of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Permanent Delegation of Saudi Arabia to the Arab League, Louh stated in remarks reported by "Al Arabiya.net": "He extends his thanks and appreciation to Saudi Arabia and France for their adoption of the two-state solution, which has contributed to the recognition of a large number of countries around the world of the Palestinian state."
An Inspiring Model for Joint Action
He reiterated that Palestinians are committed to the belief that Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine and are ready to cooperate and work with all parties to ensure sustainability and stability in Palestine.
He described Arab cooperation as an inspiring model for joint action in serving the issues of the Palestinian people, especially Palestinian women, affirming that Palestinian women are resilient and have faced multiple forms of injustice for decades, while still bearing the daily burdens of occupation by being deprived of the most basic Palestinian rights.
Louh indicated that Palestinian women carry the banner of hope despite the harsh conditions and continue their journey to be true partners in shaping the future and preserving national identity and Palestinian culture against the ongoing attempts at erasure by the occupation.
The Struggle of Palestinian Women
For her part, the Executive Director of the Women's Development Organization, Dr. Afnan Al-Shaibi, stated that everyone appreciates the role of Palestinian women and their struggle in facing the circumstances of war and Israeli bombardment, noting that women and girls have faced a harsh reality of losing their homes, family members, and neighbors, as well as displacement and suffering from hunger and lack of basic needs. She affirmed that they have continued to live with strength, holding onto land, education, and work, and continue to spread hope and resilience.
Al-Shaibi mentioned that the tragedy of bombardment and displacement did not prevent Palestinian girls from pursuing their education, as many of them organized lessons in the camps and exchanged knowledge among themselves, in a scene that summarizes the determination to survive and succeed despite the rubble. She highlighted the significant support from the Women's Development Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Palestinian people and specifically for Palestinian women.
Women as Symbols of Resilience
For her part, the Palestinian Minister of Women's Affairs, Mona Khalili, said in a recorded speech during the conference that despite all the pain left by the aggression, the Palestinian woman remains a symbol of resilience, explaining that the violations faced by Palestinian women have been documented, and indeed, significant violations have been recorded against local and educational institutions.
She added that there is a need to rebuild health institutions, provide health services for free, train female health workers, and empower women economically, noting that the true axis of recovery comes through integrating women into reconstruction programs.