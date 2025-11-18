The Sudanese army is engaged in fierce confrontations against the Rapid Support Forces in several cities in North Kordofan, while repelling an attack from the Rapid Support Forces on the command of the 22nd division in the city of Babanusa in West Kordofan.



A military source reported that the army targeted, today (Tuesday), gatherings of the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Al-Mazrub in North Kordofan using drones.



The source confirmed that the announcement of control over the city of Bara, one of the prominent cities in North Kordofan, is imminent.



A military source announced yesterday (Monday) the withdrawal of the Sudanese army and its supporting forces from the town of Um Sayala in North Kordofan, just hours after retaking it from the Rapid Support Forces.



For its part, the Rapid Support Forces announced in a statement via the Telegram app that they had taken control of the town of Um Sayala after a "decisive battle" against the army and its supporting forces.



These developments come after three days of the Sudanese army taking control of the areas of Kazgail and Um Dam Haj Ahmed in North Kordofan, following battles against the Rapid Support Forces.



The army announced that it had repelled an attack from the Rapid Support Forces on the command of the 22nd division in the city of Babanusa in West Kordofan. Meanwhile, the Rapid Support Forces reported that they are tightening the siege on the division and are close to announcing control over the city.



The city of Babanusa is considered highly significant as it is the last location controlled by the army in West Kordofan, in addition to its proximity to oil production fields and oil refineries in South Sudan.



The three states of the Kordofan region (North, West, and South) have been witnessing violent clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces for days, leading to the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians.



Out of 18 states in Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces control all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur which are under the army's control, which holds most areas of the remaining 13 states, including the capital Khartoum.