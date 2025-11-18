تخوض قوات الجيش السوداني مواجهات عنيفة ضد قوات الدعم السريع، في عدد من المدن بولاية شمال كردفان، في وقت تصدت فيه لهجوم من الدعم السريع على قيادة الفرقة الثانية والعشرين في مدينة بابنوسة بولاية غرب كردفان.


وأفاد مصدر عسكري، بأن قوات الجيش استهدفت، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بالمسيّرات تجمعات لقوات الدعم بمدينة المزروب في ولاية شمال كردفان.


وأكد المصد أن إعلان السيطرة على مدينة بارا إحدى أبرز مدن شمال كردفان، بات وشيكا.


وكان مصدر عسكري، أعلن أمس (الإثنين)، انسحاب الجيش السوداني والقوات المساندة له من بلدة أم سيالة في شمال كردفان، بعد ساعات من استعادتها من قوات الدعم السريع.


من جهتها، أعلنت قوات الدعم في بيان عبر تطبيق تليغرام، أنها سيطرت على بلدة أم سيالة بعد «معركة حاسمة» ضد قوات الجيش والقوات المساندة له.


وتأتي هذا التطورات بعد 3 أيام من سيطرة الجيش السوداني على منطقتي كازقيل وأم دم حاج أحمد بولاية شمال كردفان، بعد معارك ضد قوات الدعم.


وأعلنت قوات الجيش التصدي لهجوم من الدعم السريع على قيادة الفرقة الثانية والعشرين في مدينة بابنوسة بولاية غرب كردفان. فيما أفادتقوات الدعم بأنها باتت تحكم الحصار على الفرقة وتقترب من إعلان السيطرة على المدينة.


وتعتبر مدينة بابنوسة ذات أهمية كبيرة باعتبارها آخر المواقع التي يسيطر عليها الجيش في غرب كردفان، فضلا عن قربها من حقول إنتاج النفط ومعامل تكرير نفط جنوب السودان.


وتشهد ولايات إقليم كردفان الثلاث (شمال وغرب وجنوب)، منذ أيام، اشتباكات عنيفة بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع أدت إلى نزوح عشرات الآلاف من المدنيين.


ومن أصل 18 ولاية في السودان، تسيطر قوات الدعم السريع على جميع ولايات إقليم دارفور الخمس غربا، عدا بعض الأجزاء الشمالية من ولاية شمال دارفور في قبضة الجيش، الذي يسيطر على معظم مناطق الولايات الـ13 المتبقية، بما فيها العاصمة الخرطوم.