لوَّح رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات في مصر المستشار حازم بدوي، اليوم (الإثنين)، بإلغاء الانتخابات بأكملها أو في بعض الدوائر إذا لزم الأمر، في ظل ما حدث من تجاوزات في انتخابات المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب.


وخلال مؤتمر للإعلان عن كافة التفاصيل المتعلقة بالمرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب وما تم فيها تنفيذاً لتوجيهات الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي، قال بدوي: «الهيئة ليست بمنأى عما حدث في الانتخابات الأخيرة»، مشدداً على أن الهيئة لا يمكن أن تتستر على مخالفة أو أي مخالف.


وأوضح أن مجلس إدارة الهيئة لا يريد سوى مصلحة الشعب، مبيناً أن الهيئة تواصل فحص الشكاوى التي وردت سواء من الناخبين أو المرشحين أو المتابعين، وسيتم اتخاذ القرار الصحيح وفقاً للقانون حتى لو أدى ذلك إلى إلغاء الانتخابات بأكملها أو في بعض الدوائر.


ومع بدء التصويت في انتخابات مجلس النواب المصري اليوم، قال الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي عبر صفحته بمنصة فيسبوك: «وصلتني الأحداث التي وقعت في بعض الدوائر الانتخابية التي جرت فيها منافسة بين المرشحين الفرديين»، مضيفاً: «هذه الأحداث تخضع في فحصها والفصل فيها للهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات دون غيرها، وهي هيئة مستقلة في أعمالها وفقاً لقانون إنشائها».


ودعا الرئيس المصري الهيئة أن تعلي من شفافية الإجراءات من خلال التيقن من حصول مندوب كل مرشح على صورة من كشف حصر الأصوات من اللجنة الفرعية، حتى يأتي أعضاء مجلس النواب ممثلين فعليين عن شعب مصر تحت قبة البرلمان.


ووجه السيسي الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات بألا تتردد في اتخاذ القرار الصحيح عند تعذر الوصول إلى إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية سواء بالإلغاء الكامل لهذه المرحلة من الانتخابات، أو إلغائها جزئياً في دائرة أو أكثر من دائرة انتخابية، على أن تُجرى الانتخابات الخاصة بها لاحقاً.