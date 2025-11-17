لوَّح رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات في مصر المستشار حازم بدوي، اليوم (الإثنين)، بإلغاء الانتخابات بأكملها أو في بعض الدوائر إذا لزم الأمر، في ظل ما حدث من تجاوزات في انتخابات المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب.
وخلال مؤتمر للإعلان عن كافة التفاصيل المتعلقة بالمرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب وما تم فيها تنفيذاً لتوجيهات الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي، قال بدوي: «الهيئة ليست بمنأى عما حدث في الانتخابات الأخيرة»، مشدداً على أن الهيئة لا يمكن أن تتستر على مخالفة أو أي مخالف.
وأوضح أن مجلس إدارة الهيئة لا يريد سوى مصلحة الشعب، مبيناً أن الهيئة تواصل فحص الشكاوى التي وردت سواء من الناخبين أو المرشحين أو المتابعين، وسيتم اتخاذ القرار الصحيح وفقاً للقانون حتى لو أدى ذلك إلى إلغاء الانتخابات بأكملها أو في بعض الدوائر.
ومع بدء التصويت في انتخابات مجلس النواب المصري اليوم، قال الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي عبر صفحته بمنصة فيسبوك: «وصلتني الأحداث التي وقعت في بعض الدوائر الانتخابية التي جرت فيها منافسة بين المرشحين الفرديين»، مضيفاً: «هذه الأحداث تخضع في فحصها والفصل فيها للهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات دون غيرها، وهي هيئة مستقلة في أعمالها وفقاً لقانون إنشائها».
ودعا الرئيس المصري الهيئة أن تعلي من شفافية الإجراءات من خلال التيقن من حصول مندوب كل مرشح على صورة من كشف حصر الأصوات من اللجنة الفرعية، حتى يأتي أعضاء مجلس النواب ممثلين فعليين عن شعب مصر تحت قبة البرلمان.
ووجه السيسي الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات بألا تتردد في اتخاذ القرار الصحيح عند تعذر الوصول إلى إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية سواء بالإلغاء الكامل لهذه المرحلة من الانتخابات، أو إلغائها جزئياً في دائرة أو أكثر من دائرة انتخابية، على أن تُجرى الانتخابات الخاصة بها لاحقاً.
The head of the National Election Authority in Egypt, Counselor Hazem Badawy, today (Monday) threatened to cancel the entire elections or in some districts if necessary, in light of the violations that occurred in the first phase of the parliamentary elections.
During a conference to announce all the details related to the first phase of the parliamentary elections and what has been implemented in accordance with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Badawy said: "The authority is not immune to what happened in the last elections," emphasizing that the authority cannot cover up any violation or violator.
He clarified that the Board of Directors of the authority only wants the interest of the people, indicating that the authority continues to examine the complaints received from voters, candidates, or observers, and the correct decision will be made according to the law, even if this leads to the cancellation of the entire elections or in some districts.
With the start of voting in the Egyptian parliamentary elections today, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on his Facebook page: "I have received reports about the events that occurred in some electoral districts where there was competition between individual candidates," adding: "These events are subject to examination and resolution by the National Election Authority alone, which is an independent body in its operations according to its founding law."
The Egyptian president called on the authority to enhance the transparency of the procedures by ensuring that each candidate's representative receives a copy of the vote tally from the subcommittee, so that the members of the parliament come as true representatives of the people of Egypt under the dome of parliament.
El-Sisi directed the National Election Authority not to hesitate in making the correct decision when it is impossible to ascertain the true will of the voters, whether by completely canceling this phase of the elections or partially canceling it in one or more electoral districts, with the elections for those districts to be held later.