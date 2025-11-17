The head of the National Election Authority in Egypt, Counselor Hazem Badawy, today (Monday) threatened to cancel the entire elections or in some districts if necessary, in light of the violations that occurred in the first phase of the parliamentary elections.



During a conference to announce all the details related to the first phase of the parliamentary elections and what has been implemented in accordance with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Badawy said: "The authority is not immune to what happened in the last elections," emphasizing that the authority cannot cover up any violation or violator.



He clarified that the Board of Directors of the authority only wants the interest of the people, indicating that the authority continues to examine the complaints received from voters, candidates, or observers, and the correct decision will be made according to the law, even if this leads to the cancellation of the entire elections or in some districts.



With the start of voting in the Egyptian parliamentary elections today, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on his Facebook page: "I have received reports about the events that occurred in some electoral districts where there was competition between individual candidates," adding: "These events are subject to examination and resolution by the National Election Authority alone, which is an independent body in its operations according to its founding law."



The Egyptian president called on the authority to enhance the transparency of the procedures by ensuring that each candidate's representative receives a copy of the vote tally from the subcommittee, so that the members of the parliament come as true representatives of the people of Egypt under the dome of parliament.



El-Sisi directed the National Election Authority not to hesitate in making the correct decision when it is impossible to ascertain the true will of the voters, whether by completely canceling this phase of the elections or partially canceling it in one or more electoral districts, with the elections for those districts to be held later.