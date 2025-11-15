في تصعيد حاد للخلاف الدبلوماسي بين طوكيو ويكين، دعت الخارجية الصينية، مواطنيها إلى تجنّب السفر إلى اليابان في الأجل القريب، وطلبت من الصينيين المقيمين فيها توخّي الحذر الشديد.


تصريحات استفزازية


ونددت وزارة الخارجية بتصريحات رئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي، التي ألمحت فيها إلى احتمال تدخل اليابان في حال نشوب صراع عسكري بشأن تايوان. وحثت طوكيو بكين، اليوم (السبت)، على اتخاذ إجراءات ملائمة للخلافات بينهما، ودعتها للحفاظ على التواصل.


وقالت الخارجية الصينية في بيان، إن الزعيمة اليابانية أدلت بتصريحات استفزازية بشكل صارخ بشأن تايوان، ما يقوّض بشدة مناخ التبادلات الصينية اليابانية، ويُشكل مخاطر كبيرة على السلامة الشخصية وحياة المواطنين الصينيين في اليابان.


في المقابل، ذكرت وكالة كيودو للأنباء، السبت، أن طوكيو حثت بكين على اتخاذ إجراءات ملائمة.


ونقل تقرير الوكالة عن كبير أمناء مجلس الوزراء الياباني مينورو كيهارا، قوله: إن بلاده «أوصلت الرسالة إلى الصين، ودعتها بقوة لاتخاذ الإجراءات الملائمة».


وأضاف أن اليابان والصين تختلفان في الرأي بشأن قضية تايوان، ومن الضروري الحفاظ على التواصل.


استدعاء سفراء البلدين


وقالت تاكايتشي أمام البرلمان الياباني في 7 نوفمبر الجاري، إن استخدام القوة ضد تايوان التي تطالب بها الصين قد يبرّر رداً عسكرياً من طوكيو. وأكدت اليابان أن موقفها من تايوان، التي تبعد 100 كيلومتر فقط عن أقرب جزيرة يابانية «لم يتغير».


وأضافت: «إذا تضمن الأمر استخدام السفن الحربية وممارسة القوة، فأعتقد أنه بلا شك سيُعدّ حالة تهدد وجود الأمة». وأكدت أن موقف اليابان الثابت هو «وجوب حلّ قضايا تايوان سلمياً».


واستدعت بكين السفير الياباني لديها، فيما استدعت طوكيو السفير الصيني بعد منشور وُصف بأنه «غير مناسب» وتم حذفه لاحقاً من قبل القنصل العام الصيني في أوساكا، شوي جيان.


ونشر كبير الدبلوماسيين الصينيين في أوساكا، شوي جيان، مقالاً عن تصريحات تاكايتشي بشأن تايوان على منصة «إكس»، وعلق «يجب قطع الرقبة القذرة التي تقحم نفسها في أمور غيرها»، قبل أن يحذف المنشور لاحقاً. وأصدر الحزب الحاكم في اليابان قراراً يدعو إلى إعلان القنصل شخصاً غير مرغوب فيه، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية.


الغموض الإستراتيجي


وعلى الرغم من التوتر الدبلوماسي المتصاعد، فقد أشارت تاكايتشي إلى أنها لا تعتزم التراجع عن تصريحاتها، وأصرت على أنه يتماشى مع سياسة طوكيو القائمة منذ زمن طويل. لكنها قالت إنها ستمتنع عن الإشارة إلى سيناريوهات محددة في المستقبل.


وتجنّب رؤساء الوزراء اليابانيون السابقون، التعليق المباشر على الدفاع عن تايوان، مفضلين الحفاظ على «الغموض الاستراتيجي». ولطالما اتبعت الولايات المتحدة نهجاً مماثلاً، إذ تتعمّد عدم الوضوح بشأن ما إذا كانت ستنشر قواتها للدفاع عن تايوان.


ودفع التوتر العلاقات بين بكين وطوكيو إلى مستوى جديد من التدهور، بعد أسابيع فقط من لقاء تاكايتشي، بالرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج خلال قمة «آسيان» في كوريا الجنوبية.


وبالنسبة للولايات المتحدة، يأتي هذا التطور في توقيت حساس، إذ يسعى الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى إبرام اتفاق تجاري مع الصين مع تعزيز علاقاته مع اليابان وحلفائه الآسيويين الآخرين.


دبلوماسية الذئب المحارب


وتتسم العلاقات الصينية - اليابانية غالباً بالفتور، ويرجع ذلك جزئياً إلى إرث الماضي الإمبراطوري الياباني، الذي يرى كثيرون في بكين أن طوكيو لم تعتذر عنه بما يكفي. وفي المقابل، تبدي اليابان حذراً تجاه القوة الاقتصادية والعسكرية المتنامية لجارتها الأكبر.


وأثارت تصريحات رئيسة الوزراء الياباني غضباً واسعاً في بكين، إذ اتهمت افتتاحيات الصحف الصينية تاكايتشي واليابان بالانزلاق نحو النزعة العسكرية التي غذّت «الفظائع اليابانية في آسيا خلال ثلاثينيات وأربعينيات القرن الماضي. ووصف مسؤولون صينيون تصريحاتها بأنها «شديدة الخطورة» و «استفزازية بشكل صارخ».


وتستعيد هذه اللغة أسلوب دبلوماسية «الذئب المحارب»، الذي اتّبعته الصين قبل عقد من الزمن تجاه اليابان، وهي شكل تصادمي للدبلوماسية العامة تتبناه الصين، قبل أن تهدّئ من حدّتها في السنوات الأخيرة. وطالبت بكين تاكايتشي بسحب تصريحاتها، بينما شددت رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية على تمسكها بتصريحاتها.