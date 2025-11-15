في تصعيد حاد للخلاف الدبلوماسي بين طوكيو ويكين، دعت الخارجية الصينية، مواطنيها إلى تجنّب السفر إلى اليابان في الأجل القريب، وطلبت من الصينيين المقيمين فيها توخّي الحذر الشديد.
تصريحات استفزازية
ونددت وزارة الخارجية بتصريحات رئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي، التي ألمحت فيها إلى احتمال تدخل اليابان في حال نشوب صراع عسكري بشأن تايوان. وحثت طوكيو بكين، اليوم (السبت)، على اتخاذ إجراءات ملائمة للخلافات بينهما، ودعتها للحفاظ على التواصل.
وقالت الخارجية الصينية في بيان، إن الزعيمة اليابانية أدلت بتصريحات استفزازية بشكل صارخ بشأن تايوان، ما يقوّض بشدة مناخ التبادلات الصينية اليابانية، ويُشكل مخاطر كبيرة على السلامة الشخصية وحياة المواطنين الصينيين في اليابان.
في المقابل، ذكرت وكالة كيودو للأنباء، السبت، أن طوكيو حثت بكين على اتخاذ إجراءات ملائمة.
ونقل تقرير الوكالة عن كبير أمناء مجلس الوزراء الياباني مينورو كيهارا، قوله: إن بلاده «أوصلت الرسالة إلى الصين، ودعتها بقوة لاتخاذ الإجراءات الملائمة».
وأضاف أن اليابان والصين تختلفان في الرأي بشأن قضية تايوان، ومن الضروري الحفاظ على التواصل.
استدعاء سفراء البلدين
وقالت تاكايتشي أمام البرلمان الياباني في 7 نوفمبر الجاري، إن استخدام القوة ضد تايوان التي تطالب بها الصين قد يبرّر رداً عسكرياً من طوكيو. وأكدت اليابان أن موقفها من تايوان، التي تبعد 100 كيلومتر فقط عن أقرب جزيرة يابانية «لم يتغير».
وأضافت: «إذا تضمن الأمر استخدام السفن الحربية وممارسة القوة، فأعتقد أنه بلا شك سيُعدّ حالة تهدد وجود الأمة». وأكدت أن موقف اليابان الثابت هو «وجوب حلّ قضايا تايوان سلمياً».
واستدعت بكين السفير الياباني لديها، فيما استدعت طوكيو السفير الصيني بعد منشور وُصف بأنه «غير مناسب» وتم حذفه لاحقاً من قبل القنصل العام الصيني في أوساكا، شوي جيان.
ونشر كبير الدبلوماسيين الصينيين في أوساكا، شوي جيان، مقالاً عن تصريحات تاكايتشي بشأن تايوان على منصة «إكس»، وعلق «يجب قطع الرقبة القذرة التي تقحم نفسها في أمور غيرها»، قبل أن يحذف المنشور لاحقاً. وأصدر الحزب الحاكم في اليابان قراراً يدعو إلى إعلان القنصل شخصاً غير مرغوب فيه، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية.
الغموض الإستراتيجي
وعلى الرغم من التوتر الدبلوماسي المتصاعد، فقد أشارت تاكايتشي إلى أنها لا تعتزم التراجع عن تصريحاتها، وأصرت على أنه يتماشى مع سياسة طوكيو القائمة منذ زمن طويل. لكنها قالت إنها ستمتنع عن الإشارة إلى سيناريوهات محددة في المستقبل.
وتجنّب رؤساء الوزراء اليابانيون السابقون، التعليق المباشر على الدفاع عن تايوان، مفضلين الحفاظ على «الغموض الاستراتيجي». ولطالما اتبعت الولايات المتحدة نهجاً مماثلاً، إذ تتعمّد عدم الوضوح بشأن ما إذا كانت ستنشر قواتها للدفاع عن تايوان.
ودفع التوتر العلاقات بين بكين وطوكيو إلى مستوى جديد من التدهور، بعد أسابيع فقط من لقاء تاكايتشي، بالرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج خلال قمة «آسيان» في كوريا الجنوبية.
وبالنسبة للولايات المتحدة، يأتي هذا التطور في توقيت حساس، إذ يسعى الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى إبرام اتفاق تجاري مع الصين مع تعزيز علاقاته مع اليابان وحلفائه الآسيويين الآخرين.
دبلوماسية الذئب المحارب
وتتسم العلاقات الصينية - اليابانية غالباً بالفتور، ويرجع ذلك جزئياً إلى إرث الماضي الإمبراطوري الياباني، الذي يرى كثيرون في بكين أن طوكيو لم تعتذر عنه بما يكفي. وفي المقابل، تبدي اليابان حذراً تجاه القوة الاقتصادية والعسكرية المتنامية لجارتها الأكبر.
وأثارت تصريحات رئيسة الوزراء الياباني غضباً واسعاً في بكين، إذ اتهمت افتتاحيات الصحف الصينية تاكايتشي واليابان بالانزلاق نحو النزعة العسكرية التي غذّت «الفظائع اليابانية في آسيا خلال ثلاثينيات وأربعينيات القرن الماضي. ووصف مسؤولون صينيون تصريحاتها بأنها «شديدة الخطورة» و «استفزازية بشكل صارخ».
وتستعيد هذه اللغة أسلوب دبلوماسية «الذئب المحارب»، الذي اتّبعته الصين قبل عقد من الزمن تجاه اليابان، وهي شكل تصادمي للدبلوماسية العامة تتبناه الصين، قبل أن تهدّئ من حدّتها في السنوات الأخيرة. وطالبت بكين تاكايتشي بسحب تصريحاتها، بينما شددت رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية على تمسكها بتصريحاتها.
In a sharp escalation of the diplomatic dispute between Tokyo and Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan in the near future and has advised Chinese nationals residing there to exercise extreme caution.
Provocative Statements
The Foreign Ministry condemned the remarks made by Prime Minister Sanae Takayichi, who hinted at the possibility of Japan intervening in the event of military conflict over Taiwan. Tokyo urged Beijing today (Saturday) to take appropriate actions regarding their disputes and called for maintaining communication.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that the Japanese leader made blatantly provocative remarks regarding Taiwan, which severely undermines the atmosphere of Sino-Japanese exchanges and poses significant risks to the personal safety and lives of Chinese citizens in Japan.
In response, Kyodo News reported on Saturday that Tokyo urged Beijing to take appropriate measures.
The agency's report quoted Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara as saying that his country "delivered the message to China and strongly urged it to take appropriate actions."
He added that Japan and China have differing views on the Taiwan issue, and it is essential to maintain communication.
Summoning of Ambassadors from Both Countries
Takayichi stated before the Japanese parliament on November 7 that the use of force against Taiwan, which China claims, could justify a military response from Tokyo. Japan reaffirmed that its position on Taiwan, which is only 100 kilometers from the nearest Japanese island, "has not changed."
She added, "If it involves the use of warships and the exercise of force, I believe it will undoubtedly be considered a situation that threatens the existence of the nation." She emphasized that Japan's firm stance is that "issues regarding Taiwan must be resolved peacefully."
Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador, while Tokyo summoned the Chinese ambassador following a post described as "inappropriate," which was later deleted by the Chinese Consul General in Osaka, Shui Jian.
The senior Chinese diplomat in Osaka, Shui Jian, published an article about Takayichi's remarks regarding Taiwan on the platform "X," commenting, "The dirty neck that meddles in others' affairs must be cut off," before later deleting the post. The ruling party in Japan issued a decision calling for the consul to be declared a persona non grata, according to the British newspaper "The Guardian."
Strategic Ambiguity
Despite the escalating diplomatic tensions, Takayichi indicated that she does not intend to retract her statements and insisted that they align with Tokyo's long-standing policy. However, she stated that she would refrain from referring to specific scenarios in the future.
Previous Japanese prime ministers have avoided direct comments on defending Taiwan, preferring to maintain "strategic ambiguity." The United States has long followed a similar approach, deliberately remaining unclear about whether it would deploy forces to defend Taiwan.
The tensions have pushed relations between Beijing and Tokyo to a new level of deterioration, just weeks after Takayichi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the ASEAN summit in South Korea.
For the United States, this development comes at a sensitive time, as President Donald Trump seeks to finalize a trade agreement with China while strengthening ties with Japan and other Asian allies.
Wolf Warrior Diplomacy
Chinese-Japanese relations are often characterized by chilliness, partly due to the legacy of Japan's imperial past, which many in Beijing feel Tokyo has not sufficiently apologized for. In contrast, Japan remains cautious about the growing economic and military power of its larger neighbor.
Takayichi's remarks have sparked widespread anger in Beijing, with Chinese newspaper editorials accusing her and Japan of sliding toward militarism that fueled "Japanese atrocities in Asia during the 1930s and 1940s." Chinese officials described her statements as "extremely dangerous" and "blatantly provocative."
This language recalls the style of "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy that China adopted a decade ago toward Japan, a confrontational form of public diplomacy that China has since toned down in recent years. Beijing has demanded that Takayichi retract her statements, while the Japanese Prime Minister has emphasized her commitment to her remarks.