In a sharp escalation of the diplomatic dispute between Tokyo and Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan in the near future and has advised Chinese nationals residing there to exercise extreme caution.



Provocative Statements



The Foreign Ministry condemned the remarks made by Prime Minister Sanae Takayichi, who hinted at the possibility of Japan intervening in the event of military conflict over Taiwan. Tokyo urged Beijing today (Saturday) to take appropriate actions regarding their disputes and called for maintaining communication.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that the Japanese leader made blatantly provocative remarks regarding Taiwan, which severely undermines the atmosphere of Sino-Japanese exchanges and poses significant risks to the personal safety and lives of Chinese citizens in Japan.



In response, Kyodo News reported on Saturday that Tokyo urged Beijing to take appropriate measures.



The agency's report quoted Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara as saying that his country "delivered the message to China and strongly urged it to take appropriate actions."



He added that Japan and China have differing views on the Taiwan issue, and it is essential to maintain communication.



Summoning of Ambassadors from Both Countries



Takayichi stated before the Japanese parliament on November 7 that the use of force against Taiwan, which China claims, could justify a military response from Tokyo. Japan reaffirmed that its position on Taiwan, which is only 100 kilometers from the nearest Japanese island, "has not changed."



She added, "If it involves the use of warships and the exercise of force, I believe it will undoubtedly be considered a situation that threatens the existence of the nation." She emphasized that Japan's firm stance is that "issues regarding Taiwan must be resolved peacefully."



Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador, while Tokyo summoned the Chinese ambassador following a post described as "inappropriate," which was later deleted by the Chinese Consul General in Osaka, Shui Jian.



The senior Chinese diplomat in Osaka, Shui Jian, published an article about Takayichi's remarks regarding Taiwan on the platform "X," commenting, "The dirty neck that meddles in others' affairs must be cut off," before later deleting the post. The ruling party in Japan issued a decision calling for the consul to be declared a persona non grata, according to the British newspaper "The Guardian."



Strategic Ambiguity



Despite the escalating diplomatic tensions, Takayichi indicated that she does not intend to retract her statements and insisted that they align with Tokyo's long-standing policy. However, she stated that she would refrain from referring to specific scenarios in the future.



Previous Japanese prime ministers have avoided direct comments on defending Taiwan, preferring to maintain "strategic ambiguity." The United States has long followed a similar approach, deliberately remaining unclear about whether it would deploy forces to defend Taiwan.



The tensions have pushed relations between Beijing and Tokyo to a new level of deterioration, just weeks after Takayichi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the ASEAN summit in South Korea.



For the United States, this development comes at a sensitive time, as President Donald Trump seeks to finalize a trade agreement with China while strengthening ties with Japan and other Asian allies.



Wolf Warrior Diplomacy



Chinese-Japanese relations are often characterized by chilliness, partly due to the legacy of Japan's imperial past, which many in Beijing feel Tokyo has not sufficiently apologized for. In contrast, Japan remains cautious about the growing economic and military power of its larger neighbor.



Takayichi's remarks have sparked widespread anger in Beijing, with Chinese newspaper editorials accusing her and Japan of sliding toward militarism that fueled "Japanese atrocities in Asia during the 1930s and 1940s." Chinese officials described her statements as "extremely dangerous" and "blatantly provocative."



This language recalls the style of "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy that China adopted a decade ago toward Japan, a confrontational form of public diplomacy that China has since toned down in recent years. Beijing has demanded that Takayichi retract her statements, while the Japanese Prime Minister has emphasized her commitment to her remarks.