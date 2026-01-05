The Bexleyheath area in southeast London experienced a security alert following a shooting incident that occurred early yesterday (Sunday), resulting in two men being hospitalized and a major road in the heart of the area being closed.

British police reported receiving a call shortly after 2 a.m. regarding gunfire on Broadway Street, prompting an immediate response alongside London ambulance teams to the scene. There, first aid was administered to a 30-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound before he was transported to the hospital, with his condition still under evaluation.

In a notable development, police arrested another man, aged 35, at the scene on suspicion of involvement in attempted murder, and he was also taken to the hospital due to injuries he sustained.

Air ambulance teams participated in handling the incident, while police established a tight security cordon and closed several roads, rerouting buses in an area known to be one of the busiest shopping districts in Bexleyheath.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing, urging anyone with information that could assist in clarifying the circumstances of the incident to contact the relevant authorities, as London grapples with the shock of a new incident that has brought security concerns back to the forefront.