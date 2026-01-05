شهدت منطقة بيكسليهاث جنوب شرق لندن حالة استنفار أمني بعد حادث إطلاق نار وقع فجر أمس (الأحد)، أسفر عن نقل رجلين إلى المستشفى وإغلاق طريق رئيسي في قلب المنطقة.

الشرطة البريطانية أفادت بتلقي بلاغ بعد الساعة الثانية صباحاً بقليل عن إطلاق نار في شارع برودواي، لتتحرك على الفور برفقة فرق إسعاف لندن إلى موقع الحادث. وهناك، قُدمت الإسعافات الأولية لرجل يبلغ 30 عاماً مصاب بطلق ناري قبل نقله إلى المستشفى، فيما لا تزال حالته قيد التقييم.

وفي تطور لافت، أوقفت الشرطة رجلاً آخر يبلغ 35 عاماً في مكان الحادث للاشتباه بتورطه في محاولة قتل، ونُقل هو الآخر إلى المستشفى متأثراً بإصابات لحقت به.

وشاركت فرق الإسعاف الجوي في التعامل مع الحادث، بينما فرضت الشرطة طوقاً أمنياً مشدداً وأغلقت عدداً من الطرق، مع تحويل مسارات الحافلات في منطقة تُعد من أكثر مناطق التسوق ازدحاماً في بيكسليهاث.

شرطة العاصمة أكدت أن التحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة، داعية أي شخص يمتلك معلومات قد تساعد في كشف ملابسات الحادث إلى التواصل مع الجهات المختصة، في وقتٍ تحاول لندن استيعاب صدمة حادث جديد أعاد المخاوف الأمنية إلى الواجهة.