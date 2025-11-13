The Sudanese army announced today (Thursday) that its air defenses shot down all the drones launched by the Rapid Support Forces targeting the headquarters of the 19th Infantry Division and the Merowe Airport and Dam in the northern part of the country.



The leadership of the 19th Infantry Division stated in a statement: "It is fully prepared to confront any attacks targeting the northern state."



Displacement of Civilians from Their Areas



For his part, Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said: "The citizens who were forcibly displaced from El Fasher, Bara, and Al Nuhud did not go to Nyala, Al Fula, or to any area under the control of the Rapid Support Forces in the cities of Darfur or West Kordofan, indicating that they chose to walk thousands of kilometers to areas under the control of the state and government forces where they find security and the essentials of life."



Al-Burhan pointed out that Sudan is keen on cooperating with the United Nations and its various agencies, especially in the humanitarian field, emphasizing Sudan's commitment to cooperating with the United Nations and its various agencies, particularly in the humanitarian domain.



American Warnings to the Rapid Support Forces



U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio accused the Rapid Support Forces yesterday of being involved in committing atrocities against civilians, including the rape of women, clarifying that the violations by the Rapid Support Forces are systematic; it is not true that these acts are carried out by undisciplined elements.



The U.S. Secretary of State called for halting arms supplies to the Rapid Support Forces, holding them responsible for the violence in Sudan.



Last week, the Rapid Support Forces announced their acceptance of a humanitarian ceasefire proposed by the international quartet on Sudan (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the United States), but they continued their attacks on cities under army control, including Khartoum and Atbara.



The ceasefire stipulates a three-month cessation of hostilities and the initiation of a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue leading to the formation of an independent civilian government within nine months.



A military official announced the army's welcome of the "quartet" proposal, but stated that it would not agree to a ceasefire until the Rapid Support Forces completely withdraw from civilian areas and surrender their weapons.