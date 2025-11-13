أعلن الجيش السوداني، اليوم (الخميس)، أن دفاعاته الجوية أسقطت جميع المسيرات التي أطلقتها قوات الدعم السريع لاستهداف مقر قيادة الفرقة 19 مشاة ومطار وسد مروي شمالي البلاد.
وقالت قيادة الفرقة 19 مشاة في بيان: «إنها على استعداد تام للتصدي لأي هجمات تستهدف الولاية الشمالية».
تهجير المدنيين من مناطقهم
بدوره، قال قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان: «إن المواطنين الذين تم تهجيرهم قسراً من الفاشر وبارا والنهود لم يذهبوا إلى نيالا أو الفولة أو إلى أي منطقة تحت سيطرة الدعم السريع في مدن دارفور أو غرب كردفان، مبيناً أنهم اختاروا السير آلاف الكيلومترات إلى مناطق تحت سيطرة الدولة والقوات الحكومية حيث يجدون الأمن ومقومات الحياة».
وأشار البرهان إلى أن السودان حريص على التعاون مع الأمم المتحدة ووكالاتها المختلفة، لاسيما في المجال الإنساني، مؤكداً حرص السودان على التعاون مع الأمم المتحدة ووكالاتها المختلفة، لاسيما في المجال الإنساني.
تحذيرات أمريكية للدعم السريع
وكان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مارك روبيو اتهم أمس قوات الدعم السريع في التورط بارتكاب فظائع بحق المدنيين، من بينها اغتصاب النساء، موضحاً أن انتهاكات قوات الدعم السريع ممنهجة، ليس صحيحاً أن تلك الأعمال تقوم بها عناصر غير منضبطة.
ودعا وزير الخارجية الأمريكي إلى وقف إمدادات الأسلحة لقوات الدعم السريع، محملاً إياها مسؤولية العنف في السودان.
وكانت قوات الدعم السريع أعلنت، الأسبوع الماضي، موافقتها على هدنة إنسانية اقترحتها الرباعية الدولية حول السودان (مصر والسعودية والإمارات والولايات المتحدة)، لكنها واصلت هجماتها على مدن خاضعة لسيطرة الجيش، من بينها الخرطوم وعطبرة.
وتنص الهدنة على وقف إطلاق النار لمدة 3 أشهر، وبدء حوار سوداني - سوداني يفضي إلى تشكيل حكومة مدنية مستقلة خلال 9 أشهر.
فيما أعلن مسؤول عسكري ترحيب الجيش بمقترح «الرباعية»، لكنه لن يوافق على هدنة إلا بعد انسحاب الدعم السريع بالكامل من المناطق المدنية وتسليم الأسلحة.
The Sudanese army announced today (Thursday) that its air defenses shot down all the drones launched by the Rapid Support Forces targeting the headquarters of the 19th Infantry Division and the Merowe Airport and Dam in the northern part of the country.
The leadership of the 19th Infantry Division stated in a statement: "It is fully prepared to confront any attacks targeting the northern state."
Displacement of Civilians from Their Areas
For his part, Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said: "The citizens who were forcibly displaced from El Fasher, Bara, and Al Nuhud did not go to Nyala, Al Fula, or to any area under the control of the Rapid Support Forces in the cities of Darfur or West Kordofan, indicating that they chose to walk thousands of kilometers to areas under the control of the state and government forces where they find security and the essentials of life."
Al-Burhan pointed out that Sudan is keen on cooperating with the United Nations and its various agencies, especially in the humanitarian field, emphasizing Sudan's commitment to cooperating with the United Nations and its various agencies, particularly in the humanitarian domain.
American Warnings to the Rapid Support Forces
U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio accused the Rapid Support Forces yesterday of being involved in committing atrocities against civilians, including the rape of women, clarifying that the violations by the Rapid Support Forces are systematic; it is not true that these acts are carried out by undisciplined elements.
The U.S. Secretary of State called for halting arms supplies to the Rapid Support Forces, holding them responsible for the violence in Sudan.
Last week, the Rapid Support Forces announced their acceptance of a humanitarian ceasefire proposed by the international quartet on Sudan (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the United States), but they continued their attacks on cities under army control, including Khartoum and Atbara.
The ceasefire stipulates a three-month cessation of hostilities and the initiation of a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue leading to the formation of an independent civilian government within nine months.
A military official announced the army's welcome of the "quartet" proposal, but stated that it would not agree to a ceasefire until the Rapid Support Forces completely withdraw from civilian areas and surrender their weapons.