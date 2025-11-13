أعلن الجيش السوداني، اليوم (الخميس)، أن دفاعاته الجوية أسقطت جميع المسيرات التي أطلقتها قوات الدعم السريع لاستهداف مقر قيادة الفرقة 19 مشاة ومطار وسد مروي شمالي البلاد.


وقالت قيادة الفرقة 19 مشاة في بيان: «إنها على استعداد تام للتصدي لأي هجمات تستهدف الولاية الشمالية».


تهجير المدنيين من مناطقهم


بدوره، قال قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان: «إن المواطنين الذين تم تهجيرهم قسراً من الفاشر وبارا والنهود لم يذهبوا إلى نيالا أو الفولة أو إلى أي منطقة تحت سيطرة الدعم السريع في مدن دارفور أو غرب كردفان، مبيناً أنهم اختاروا السير آلاف الكيلومترات إلى مناطق تحت سيطرة الدولة والقوات الحكومية حيث يجدون الأمن ومقومات الحياة».


وأشار البرهان إلى أن السودان حريص على التعاون مع الأمم المتحدة ووكالاتها المختلفة، لاسيما في المجال الإنساني، مؤكداً حرص السودان على التعاون مع الأمم المتحدة ووكالاتها المختلفة، لاسيما في المجال الإنساني.


تحذيرات أمريكية للدعم السريع


وكان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مارك روبيو اتهم أمس قوات الدعم السريع في التورط بارتكاب فظائع بحق المدنيين، من بينها اغتصاب النساء، موضحاً أن انتهاكات قوات الدعم السريع ممنهجة، ليس صحيحاً أن تلك الأعمال تقوم بها عناصر غير منضبطة.


ودعا وزير الخارجية الأمريكي إلى وقف إمدادات الأسلحة لقوات الدعم السريع، محملاً إياها مسؤولية العنف في السودان.


وكانت قوات الدعم السريع أعلنت، الأسبوع الماضي، موافقتها على هدنة إنسانية اقترحتها الرباعية الدولية حول السودان (مصر والسعودية والإمارات والولايات المتحدة)، لكنها واصلت هجماتها على مدن خاضعة لسيطرة الجيش، من بينها الخرطوم وعطبرة.


وتنص الهدنة على وقف إطلاق النار لمدة 3 أشهر، وبدء حوار سوداني - سوداني يفضي إلى تشكيل حكومة مدنية مستقلة خلال 9 أشهر.


فيما أعلن مسؤول عسكري ترحيب الجيش بمقترح «الرباعية»، لكنه لن يوافق على هدنة إلا بعد انسحاب الدعم السريع بالكامل من المناطق المدنية وتسليم الأسلحة.