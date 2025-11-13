The American envoy to Syria, Tom Barak, announced today (Thursday) that Syria will be a partner in global efforts to establish peace, explaining that this week marks a significant shift for Syria from isolation to partnership.



Barak emphasized that this week represents a critical turning point in the history of the Middle East, describing Syria's joining the international coalition against ISIS as historic.



The American envoy to Syria stated, "Syria will now help us confront ISIS, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hamas, and Hezbollah," stressing the need to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian structure.



He added, "We have redefined Turkish-Syrian-Israeli relations with Turkey and Syria," calling on the U.S. Congress to take a historic step by completely abolishing the Caesar Act.



Barak said, "We now need to empower the Syrian government to restart its economy."



These statements from Barak come just hours after the international coalition led by Washington announced Syria's official joining as its ninetieth member, following an agreement on this step during President Ahmad al-Shara's historic visit to the White House on Monday.



The Syrian presidency's office clarified that the two sides discussed enhancing bilateral relations, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest.