أعلن المبعوث الأمريكي إلى سورية توم برّاك، اليوم (الخميس)، أن سورية ستكون شريكاً في الجهود العالمية لإرساء السلام، موضحاً أن هذا الاسبوع يمثل تحولاً ملحوظاً لسورية من العزلة إلى الشراكة.


وأكد براك أن هذا الأسبوع يمثل نقطة تحول حاسمة في تاريخ الشرق الأوسط، واصفاً انضمام سورية للتحالف الدولي ضد داعش بالتاريخي.


وقال المبعوث الأمريكي إلى سورية: «سورية ستساعدنا الآن في مواجهة داعش والحرس الثوري الإيراني وحماس وحزب الله»، مشدداً على ضرورة دمج قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» في الهيكل السوري.


وأضاف: «أعدنا مع تركيا وسورية تعريف العلاقات التركية السورية الإسرائيلية»، مطالباً الكونغرس الأمريكي باتخاذ خطوة تاريخية بإلغاء قانون قيصر كاملاً.


وقال براك: «نحتاج الآن إلى تمكين الحكومة السورية من إعادة تشغيل اقتصادها».


ويأتي تصريحات برّاك بعد ساعات من إعلان التحالف الدولي الذي تقوده واشنطن عن انضمام سورية رسمياً إلى صفوفه، بصفتها العضو التسعين فيه، بعدما جرى الاتفاق على هذه الخطوة خلال الزيارة التاريخية التي أجراها الرئيس أحمد الشرع إلى البيت الأبيض (الإثنين).


وأوضح مكتب الرئاسة السورية أن الطرفين ناقشا تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية، إضافة إلى القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.