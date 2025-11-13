حذر وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية ومنسق الإغاثة في حالات الطوارئ توم فليتشر، من تدهور الوضع الإنساني في السودان، مشيراً إلى أن نحو ثلثي السكان باتوا بحاجة ماسة إلى المساعدات الإنسانية.

وقال فليتشر من دارفور إن الأوضاع «مروعة بالنسبة للمدنيين»، مؤكداً أن النزاع يعيق وصول المساعدات إلى المحتاجين.

وبحسب منظمة الصحة العالمية، فقد أسفر القتال المستمر منذ أكثر من عامين عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 40 ألف شخص ونزوح 12 مليوناً، فيما تشير تقديرات أخرى إلى أن الأعداد الحقيقية قد تكون أعلى.

من جانبها، أوضحت المدير العام للمنظمة الدولية للهجرة إيمي بوب، أن الموارد الإنسانية استُنفدت إلى حد كبير، مضيفة أن «السكان مرهقون ونقاط الضعف كبيرة للغاية».

ويشهد إقليما دارفور وكردفان تصاعداً في القتال، ما فاقم أوضاع النازحين وضاعف الضغط على المخيمات المكتظة ونفاد الموارد المحدودة.