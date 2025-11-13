The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher warned of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan, noting that nearly two-thirds of the population are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

Fletcher stated from Darfur that the conditions are "terrible for civilians," emphasizing that the conflict is hindering the delivery of aid to those in need.

According to the World Health Organization, the ongoing fighting for more than two years has resulted in the deaths of at least 40,000 people and the displacement of 12 million, while other estimates suggest that the actual numbers may be higher.

For her part, the Director General of the International Organization for Migration, Amy Pope, explained that humanitarian resources have been largely exhausted, adding that "the population is exhausted and vulnerabilities are extremely high."

The regions of Darfur and Kordofan are witnessing an escalation in fighting, exacerbating the conditions for the displaced and doubling the pressure on overcrowded camps and depleting limited resources.