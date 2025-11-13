أكّد الاتحاد الأوروبي وكندا، التزامهما بدعم إعادة إعمار قطاع غزة، وتعزيز الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق سلام عادل ودائم على أساس حلّ الدولتين.

ورحبا في بيان مشترك صدر في ختام الاجتماع الوزاري الرابع بين كندا والاتحاد الأوروبي، الذي عقد في مدينة نياغارا أون ذا ليك بمقاطعة أونتاريو جنوب شرقي كندا، بالاتفاق الذي خلصت إليه قمة شرم الشيخ للسلام في أكتوبر الماضي.

وشدد البيان، على الدعم القوي والمستمر للمساعي الدبلوماسية الجارية لإحلال السلام، وتحقيق الاستقرار في المنطقة، معرباً عن التقدير للجهود الدبلوماسية والدور الفاعل الذي قامت به الدول الإقليمية الوسيطة في التوصل إلى اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.

التزام جميع الأطراف بتنفيذ المراحل

وأكّد أهمية التزام جميع الأطراف بتنفيذ مراحله كافة، والامتناع عن أي أعمال قد تهدد نجاحه.

وأوضح أن استئناف المساعدات الإنسانية يمثل أولوية عاجلة، وأهمية تيسير دخولها وتوزيعها على نطاق واسع عبر المعابر البرية والمسارات البحرية، وتمكين الأمم المتحدة ووكالاتها والمنظمات الإنسانية من العمل باستقلالية وحياد داخل القطاع.

وأكّد البيان أن السلام العادل والدائم يجب أن يقوم على أساس حلّ الدولتين، وفقاً لقرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي ذات الصلة، ومخرجات المؤتمر رفيع المستوى لتسوية قضية فلسطين الذي استضافته نيويورك برعاية المملكة والجمهورية الفرنسية.

ودعا الاتحاد الأوروبي وكندا، إلى التهدئة في الضفة الغربية بما في ذلك القدس الشرقية، ووقف عنف المستوطنين، والتوسع الاستيطاني غير القانوني، وإنهاء العمليات العسكرية للاحتلال، والتزام حكومة الاحتلال بواجباتها وفق القانون الدولي الإنساني.