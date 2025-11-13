The European Union and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and enhancing efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the fourth ministerial meeting between Canada and the European Union, held in Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario, southeastern Canada, they welcomed the agreement reached at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit last October.

The statement emphasized strong and ongoing support for the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, expressing appreciation for the diplomatic efforts and the active role played by the regional intermediary countries in reaching a ceasefire agreement.

Commitment of All Parties to Implement the Stages

It stressed the importance of all parties committing to implementing all its stages and refraining from any actions that could threaten its success.

It clarified that the resumption of humanitarian aid represents an urgent priority, highlighting the importance of facilitating its entry and widespread distribution through land crossings and maritime routes, and enabling the United Nations and its agencies and humanitarian organizations to operate independently and impartially within the sector.

The statement affirmed that a just and lasting peace must be based on a two-state solution, in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the outcomes of the high-level conference on the settlement of the Palestine issue hosted by New York under the auspices of the Kingdom and the French Republic.

The European Union and Canada called for de-escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, an end to settler violence, illegal settlement expansion, and the cessation of military operations by the occupation, as well as the commitment of the occupying government to its obligations under international humanitarian law.