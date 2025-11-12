The German Foreign Minister, Johan Wadephol, confirmed today (Wednesday) that the Group of Seven major industrialized nations is working to obtain a mandate from the United Nations Security Council to ensure the swift implementation of the peace plan in the Gaza Strip, during his participation in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the group held in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada.



Wadephol stated: The goal of the mandate is to disarm Hamas and for an international security force to manage the sector, adding: The foreign ministers discussed the issue during the opening session last night and agreed that a mandate from the Security Council is essential and must be pursued as quickly as possible.



The German Foreign Minister warned that decisions cannot be imposed but must be seriously negotiated, indicating that time is running out for everyone and there is an urgent need for a security framework to ensure order in the Gaza Strip.



The Group of Seven includes: Germany, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Canada.



Meanwhile, the "White House" denied media reports about an American plan to establish a massive military base near the Gaza border.



The "White House" responded to a question about those reports: "This is not a concern for Washington."



The Israeli newspaper "Shomrim" had reported that the United States plans to build a large military base in the Gaza border area in Israel.



An Israeli official told Hebrew media that the facility will be used by international forces operating in Gaza to help maintain the ceasefire and will accommodate several thousand soldiers.