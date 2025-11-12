أكد وزير الخارجية الألماني، يوهان فاديفول، اليوم (الأربعاء) أن مجموعة الدول السبع الصناعية الكبرى تعمل على الحصول على تفويض من مجلس الأمن الدولي لضمان التنفيذ السريع لخطة السلام في قطاع غزة، خلال مشاركته في اجتماع وزراء خارجية المجموعة المنعقد في مدينة نياغارا أون ذا ليك بمقاطعة أونتاريو الكندية.


وقال فاديفول: الهدف من التفويض هو نزع سلاح حركة حماس وتولي قوة أمنية دولية إدارة القطاع، مضيفاً: وزراء الخارجية ناقشوا القضية خلال الجلسة الافتتاحية مساء أمس، واتفقوا على أن تفويضاً من مجلس الأمن أمر ضروري، ويجب العمل لتحقيقه في أسرع وقت.


وحذّر وزير الخارجية الألماني، من أن القرارات لا يمكن فرضها بل يجب التفاوض بشأنها بجدية، مبيناً أن الوقت يداهم الجميع وهناك حاجة إلى بنية أمنية عاجلة لضمان النظام في قطاع غزة.


وتضم مجموعة السبع كلاً من: ألمانيا، الولايات المتحدة، فرنسا، إيطاليا، اليابان، المملكة المتحدة، كندا.


في غضون ذلك، نفى «البيت البيض» تقارير إعلامية تحدثت عن خطة أمريكية لإنشاء قاعدة عسكرية ضخمة قرب حدود غزة.


وقال «البيت الأبيض» رداً على سؤال حول تلك التقارير: «هذا ليس من اهتمامات واشنطن».


وكانت صحيفة «شومريم» الإسرائيلية، قد قالت إن الولايات المتحدة تخطط لبناء قاعدة عسكرية كبيرة في منطقة حدود غزة بإسرائيل.


فيما قال مسؤول إسرائيلي لوسائل إعلام عبرية إن المنشأة ستستخدمها القوات الدولية التي ستعمل في غزة للمساعدة في الحفاظ على وقف إطلاق النار، وستستوعب عدة آلاف من الجنود.