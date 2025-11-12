At the conclusion of a two-day absentia trial on corruption charges, a court in Gabon today (Wednesday) sentenced the wife and son of former president Ali Bongo, who was ousted in a coup, to 20 years in prison.



The court issued an absentia ruling against the former president's wife and his son, Nourredine, sentencing them to 20 years in prison on charges including embezzlement of public funds.



Inciting the President to Embezzle



Sylvia Bongo (62), the wife of Ali Bongo, who ruled this oil-rich Central African nation with an iron fist for 55 years, was accused of inciting her husband to embezzle taxpayer money, a charge that Sylvia denies.



President's son Nourredine Bongo (33) considered the ruling to be based on testimonies extracted under duress by the military council that ended his father's rule in 2023, explaining that the ruling is a political condemnation issued by a judiciary that takes orders from the executive authority.



Nourredine denied the charges against him and criticized the trial last week, calling it a legal farce.



Ousting President Bongo



Former President Ali Bongo was ousted in a military coup on August 30, 2023, with General Brice Oligui Nguema taking power, although the former president does not face prosecution.



Bongo ruled Gabon for 14 years and was ousted following his announcement of victory in a presidential election that the military and opposition deemed fraudulent.



Ali Bongo succeeded his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, who ruled the country for nearly 42 years until his death in 2009.



Both Bongo's wife and son, who hold French nationality, were accused of exploiting the former president, who suffered a severe stroke in 2018, to effectively manage Gabon's affairs and achieve personal gains.



Temporary Release



Both were detained after the coup and imprisoned for 20 months before being allowed to leave the country under temporary release to travel to London for medical reasons, during which they announced that they had been tortured during their detention.



Ten former allies of the Bongo family are being tried for complicity in embezzling public funds, with their trial sessions expected to continue until Friday.