في ختام محاكمة غيابية استمرت يومين بتهمة الفساد، قضت محكمة في الغابون اليوم (الأربعاء)، بالسجن لمدة 20 عاماً بحق زوجة وابن الرئيس السابق علي بونغو الذي أطيح في انقلاب.


وأصدرت المحكمة حكماً غيابياً زوجة الرئيس السابق ونجله نور الدين بالسجن 20 عاماً بتهم منها اختلاس أموال عامة.


تحريض الرئيس على الاختلاس


واتُهمت سيلفيا بونغو (62 عاماً)، زوجة علي بونغو، الذي حكمت عائلته هذه الدولة الغنية بالنفط والواقعة في وسط أفريقيا بقبضة حديد لمدة 55 عاماً، بتحريض زوجها على اختلاس أموال دافعي الضرائب، وهو ما تنفيه سيلفيا.


واعتبر نجل الرئيس نورالدين بونغو (33 عاماً) الحكم مبنياً على شهادات انتُزعت بالإكراه من قِبل المجلس العسكري الذي أنهى حكم والده في 2023، موضحاً أن الحكم إدانة سياسية صادرة عن نظام قضائي يتلقى أوامره من السلطة التنفيذية.


ونفى نورالدين الاتهامات الموجهة إليه، وكان قد انتقد المحاكمة الأسبوع الماضي واعتبرها مهزلة قانونية.


الإطاحة بالرئيس بونغو


وأطيح الرئيس السابق علي بونغو بانقلاب عسكري في 30 أغسطس 2023، وتولى الجنرال بريس أوليغي نغويما السلطة، رغم أن الرئيس السابق لا يواجه ملاحقة قضائية.


وحكم بونغو الغابون لمدة 14 عاماً وأُطيح به عقب إعلان فوره في انتخابات رئاسية اعتبرها الجيش والمعارضة مزورة.


وكان علي بونغو قد خلف والده عمر بونغو أونديمبا الذي حكم البلاد لما يقرب من 42 عاماً حتى وفاته عام 2009.


واتُهمت زوجة بونغو وابنه اللذان يحملان الجنسية الفرنسية، باستغلال الرئيس السابق الذي أصيب بجلطة دماغية حادة عام 2018، لإدارة شؤون الغابون فعلياً وتحقيق مكاسب شخصية.


إطلاق سراح مؤقت


وأوقف الاثنان بعد الانقلاب وسُجنا لمدة 20 شهراً قبل أن يسمح لهما بمغادرة البلاد بموجب إطلاق سراح مؤقت، والتوجه إلى لندن لأسباب طبية، وأعلن حينها الاثنان أنهما تعرضا للتعذيب خلال توقيفهما.


ويحاكم عشرة من الحلفاء السابقين لعائلة بونغو بتهمة التواطؤ في اختلاس الأموال العامة، ومن المتوقع أن تستمر جلسات محاكمتهم حتى الجمعة.