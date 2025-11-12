في ختام محاكمة غيابية استمرت يومين بتهمة الفساد، قضت محكمة في الغابون اليوم (الأربعاء)، بالسجن لمدة 20 عاماً بحق زوجة وابن الرئيس السابق علي بونغو الذي أطيح في انقلاب.
وأصدرت المحكمة حكماً غيابياً زوجة الرئيس السابق ونجله نور الدين بالسجن 20 عاماً بتهم منها اختلاس أموال عامة.
تحريض الرئيس على الاختلاس
واتُهمت سيلفيا بونغو (62 عاماً)، زوجة علي بونغو، الذي حكمت عائلته هذه الدولة الغنية بالنفط والواقعة في وسط أفريقيا بقبضة حديد لمدة 55 عاماً، بتحريض زوجها على اختلاس أموال دافعي الضرائب، وهو ما تنفيه سيلفيا.
واعتبر نجل الرئيس نورالدين بونغو (33 عاماً) الحكم مبنياً على شهادات انتُزعت بالإكراه من قِبل المجلس العسكري الذي أنهى حكم والده في 2023، موضحاً أن الحكم إدانة سياسية صادرة عن نظام قضائي يتلقى أوامره من السلطة التنفيذية.
ونفى نورالدين الاتهامات الموجهة إليه، وكان قد انتقد المحاكمة الأسبوع الماضي واعتبرها مهزلة قانونية.
الإطاحة بالرئيس بونغو
وأطيح الرئيس السابق علي بونغو بانقلاب عسكري في 30 أغسطس 2023، وتولى الجنرال بريس أوليغي نغويما السلطة، رغم أن الرئيس السابق لا يواجه ملاحقة قضائية.
وحكم بونغو الغابون لمدة 14 عاماً وأُطيح به عقب إعلان فوره في انتخابات رئاسية اعتبرها الجيش والمعارضة مزورة.
وكان علي بونغو قد خلف والده عمر بونغو أونديمبا الذي حكم البلاد لما يقرب من 42 عاماً حتى وفاته عام 2009.
واتُهمت زوجة بونغو وابنه اللذان يحملان الجنسية الفرنسية، باستغلال الرئيس السابق الذي أصيب بجلطة دماغية حادة عام 2018، لإدارة شؤون الغابون فعلياً وتحقيق مكاسب شخصية.
إطلاق سراح مؤقت
وأوقف الاثنان بعد الانقلاب وسُجنا لمدة 20 شهراً قبل أن يسمح لهما بمغادرة البلاد بموجب إطلاق سراح مؤقت، والتوجه إلى لندن لأسباب طبية، وأعلن حينها الاثنان أنهما تعرضا للتعذيب خلال توقيفهما.
ويحاكم عشرة من الحلفاء السابقين لعائلة بونغو بتهمة التواطؤ في اختلاس الأموال العامة، ومن المتوقع أن تستمر جلسات محاكمتهم حتى الجمعة.
At the conclusion of a two-day absentia trial on corruption charges, a court in Gabon today (Wednesday) sentenced the wife and son of former president Ali Bongo, who was ousted in a coup, to 20 years in prison.
The court issued an absentia ruling against the former president's wife and his son, Nourredine, sentencing them to 20 years in prison on charges including embezzlement of public funds.
Inciting the President to Embezzle
Sylvia Bongo (62), the wife of Ali Bongo, who ruled this oil-rich Central African nation with an iron fist for 55 years, was accused of inciting her husband to embezzle taxpayer money, a charge that Sylvia denies.
President's son Nourredine Bongo (33) considered the ruling to be based on testimonies extracted under duress by the military council that ended his father's rule in 2023, explaining that the ruling is a political condemnation issued by a judiciary that takes orders from the executive authority.
Nourredine denied the charges against him and criticized the trial last week, calling it a legal farce.
Ousting President Bongo
Former President Ali Bongo was ousted in a military coup on August 30, 2023, with General Brice Oligui Nguema taking power, although the former president does not face prosecution.
Bongo ruled Gabon for 14 years and was ousted following his announcement of victory in a presidential election that the military and opposition deemed fraudulent.
Ali Bongo succeeded his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, who ruled the country for nearly 42 years until his death in 2009.
Both Bongo's wife and son, who hold French nationality, were accused of exploiting the former president, who suffered a severe stroke in 2018, to effectively manage Gabon's affairs and achieve personal gains.
Temporary Release
Both were detained after the coup and imprisoned for 20 months before being allowed to leave the country under temporary release to travel to London for medical reasons, during which they announced that they had been tortured during their detention.
Ten former allies of the Bongo family are being tried for complicity in embezzling public funds, with their trial sessions expected to continue until Friday.