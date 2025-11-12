على خلفية فضيحة فساد واسعة في قطاع الطاقة الذي أنهكته الحرب، دعا الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الأربعاء) وزيري العدل والطاقة إلى الاستقالة.
وكتب زيلينسكي في منشور على حسابه في «إكس»: «الوزيران لا يمكن أن يبقيا في منصبيهما، مؤكداً أن من غير المقبول إطلاقاً استمرار بعض مخططات الفساد في قطاع الطاقة».
مطالب زيلينسكي بالنزاهة
وشدد زيلينسكي على ضرورة أن تكون هناك أقصى درجات النزاهة في قطاع الطاقة، وفي جميع العمليات، معلناً تأييده لرئيس الوزراء وكل تحقيق يُجريه مسؤولو إنفاذ القانون ومكافحة الفساد، قائلاً: «هذا موقف واضح ومتسق للجميع».
وأشار إلى أن بلاده تمر حالياً بظروف صعبة للغاية، وتعاني من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، والضربات الروسية، والخسائر، لافتاً إلى أنه سيوقع مرسوماً بفرض عقوبات على شخصين متورطين في قضية مكتب مكافحة الفساد الوطني المتعلقة بشركة إنيرجوأتوم.
وخاطب جميع مسؤوليه بالقول: علينا جميعاً حماية أوكرانيا، تقويض الدولة يعني محاسبتكم، مخالفة القانون تعني محاسبتكم، أود أن أشكر كل من يقف إلى جانب أوكرانيا ومن يدافع عن دولتنا.
وتواجه أوكرانيا انقطاعات يومية للكهرباء، بسبب الهجمات الروسية.
أسباب إقالة وزير الطاقة
وكانت رئيسة الوزراء الأوكرانية، يوليا سفيريدينكو، أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم، تعليق مهمات وزير العدل جيرمان غالوشينكو الذي شغل حقيبة الطاقة لأربع سنوات، على خلفية فضيحة فساد كبرى، مشيرة إلى أن القرار جاء غداة اتهام غالوشينكو من النيابة العامة الأوكرانية بتحصيل منافع شخصية من تيمور مينديتش.
ويعد غالوشينكو حليفاً رئيسياً للرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، ومتهماً بتدبير مخطط أدى إلى اختلاس 100 مليون دولار في قطاع الطاقة.
وأفادت رئيسة الوزراء إلى أن وزيرة التكامل الأوروبي ليودميلا سوجاك ستتولى منصب وزير الطاقة.
وكان مكتب المدعي العام المتخصص في مكافحة الفساد (سابو) قد اتهم غالوشينكو بتلقى منافع شخصية من مينديتش مقابل السيطرة على تدفقات الأموال في قطاع الطاقة.
Amid a wide-ranging corruption scandal in the energy sector, which has been strained by war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called today (Wednesday) for the resignations of the Ministers of Justice and Energy.
Zelensky wrote in a post on his account on "X": "The two ministers cannot remain in their positions, emphasizing that it is absolutely unacceptable for some corruption schemes in the energy sector to continue."
Zelensky's Demands for Integrity
Zelensky stressed the need for the highest levels of integrity in the energy sector and in all operations, declaring his support for the Prime Minister and any investigation conducted by law enforcement and anti-corruption officials, stating: "This is a clear and consistent stance for everyone."
He noted that his country is currently going through extremely difficult circumstances, suffering from power outages, Russian strikes, and losses, pointing out that he will sign a decree imposing sanctions on two individuals involved in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau case related to Energoatom.
He addressed all his officials by saying: "We all must protect Ukraine; undermining the state means accountability for you, breaking the law means accountability for you. I would like to thank everyone who stands by Ukraine and defends our state."
Ukraine is facing daily power outages due to Russian attacks.
Reasons for the Dismissal of the Minister of Energy
Earlier today, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the suspension of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who held the energy portfolio for four years, amid a major corruption scandal, noting that the decision came a day after Halushchenko was accused by the Ukrainian prosecutor's office of obtaining personal benefits from Timur Mendysh.
Halushchenko is considered a key ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky and is accused of orchestrating a scheme that led to the embezzlement of $100 million in the energy sector.
The Prime Minister indicated that European Integration Minister Lyudmyla Sukhach will take over as Minister of Energy.
The specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office (SAPO) had accused Halushchenko of receiving personal benefits from Mendysh in exchange for controlling the flow of funds in the energy sector.