Amid a wide-ranging corruption scandal in the energy sector, which has been strained by war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called today (Wednesday) for the resignations of the Ministers of Justice and Energy.



Zelensky wrote in a post on his account on "X": "The two ministers cannot remain in their positions, emphasizing that it is absolutely unacceptable for some corruption schemes in the energy sector to continue."



Zelensky's Demands for Integrity



Zelensky stressed the need for the highest levels of integrity in the energy sector and in all operations, declaring his support for the Prime Minister and any investigation conducted by law enforcement and anti-corruption officials, stating: "This is a clear and consistent stance for everyone."



He noted that his country is currently going through extremely difficult circumstances, suffering from power outages, Russian strikes, and losses, pointing out that he will sign a decree imposing sanctions on two individuals involved in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau case related to Energoatom.



He addressed all his officials by saying: "We all must protect Ukraine; undermining the state means accountability for you, breaking the law means accountability for you. I would like to thank everyone who stands by Ukraine and defends our state."



Ukraine is facing daily power outages due to Russian attacks.



Reasons for the Dismissal of the Minister of Energy



Earlier today, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the suspension of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who held the energy portfolio for four years, amid a major corruption scandal, noting that the decision came a day after Halushchenko was accused by the Ukrainian prosecutor's office of obtaining personal benefits from Timur Mendysh.



Halushchenko is considered a key ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky and is accused of orchestrating a scheme that led to the embezzlement of $100 million in the energy sector.



The Prime Minister indicated that European Integration Minister Lyudmyla Sukhach will take over as Minister of Energy.



The specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office (SAPO) had accused Halushchenko of receiving personal benefits from Mendysh in exchange for controlling the flow of funds in the energy sector.