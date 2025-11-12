على خلفية فضيحة فساد واسعة في قطاع الطاقة الذي أنهكته الحرب، دعا الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الأربعاء) وزيري العدل والطاقة إلى الاستقالة.


وكتب زيلينسكي في منشور على حسابه في «إكس»: «الوزيران لا يمكن أن يبقيا في منصبيهما، مؤكداً أن من غير المقبول إطلاقاً استمرار بعض مخططات الفساد في قطاع الطاقة».


مطالب زيلينسكي بالنزاهة


وشدد زيلينسكي على ضرورة أن تكون هناك أقصى درجات النزاهة في قطاع الطاقة، وفي جميع العمليات، معلناً تأييده لرئيس الوزراء وكل تحقيق يُجريه مسؤولو إنفاذ القانون ومكافحة الفساد، قائلاً: «هذا موقف واضح ومتسق للجميع».


وأشار إلى أن بلاده تمر حالياً بظروف صعبة للغاية، وتعاني من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، والضربات الروسية، والخسائر، لافتاً إلى أنه سيوقع مرسوماً بفرض عقوبات على شخصين متورطين في قضية مكتب مكافحة الفساد الوطني المتعلقة بشركة إنيرجوأتوم.


وخاطب جميع مسؤوليه بالقول: علينا جميعاً حماية أوكرانيا، تقويض الدولة يعني محاسبتكم، مخالفة القانون تعني محاسبتكم، أود أن أشكر كل من يقف إلى جانب أوكرانيا ومن يدافع عن دولتنا.


وتواجه أوكرانيا انقطاعات يومية للكهرباء، بسبب الهجمات الروسية.


أسباب إقالة وزير الطاقة


وكانت رئيسة الوزراء الأوكرانية، يوليا سفيريدينكو، أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم، تعليق مهمات وزير العدل جيرمان غالوشينكو الذي شغل حقيبة الطاقة لأربع سنوات، على خلفية فضيحة فساد كبرى، مشيرة إلى أن القرار جاء غداة اتهام غالوشينكو من النيابة العامة الأوكرانية بتحصيل منافع شخصية من تيمور مينديتش.


ويعد غالوشينكو حليفاً رئيسياً للرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، ومتهماً بتدبير مخطط أدى إلى اختلاس 100 مليون دولار في قطاع الطاقة.


وأفادت رئيسة الوزراء إلى أن وزيرة التكامل الأوروبي ليودميلا سوجاك ستتولى منصب وزير الطاقة.


وكان مكتب المدعي العام المتخصص في مكافحة الفساد (سابو) قد اتهم غالوشينكو بتلقى منافع شخصية من مينديتش مقابل السيطرة على تدفقات الأموال في قطاع الطاقة.