كشف المتحدث باسم الرئاسة الروسية دميتري بيسكوف اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن استعداد بلاده للحرب مع أوروبا، موضحاً أن الدول الأوروبية زادت من ميزانياتها العسكرية.
وأوضح بيسكوف أن الدول الأوروبية تعذب نفسها بزيادة ميزانياتها العسكرية حتى لو أدى ذلك إلى تدمير اقتصاداتها، مبيناً أن بلاده أدركت دائماً الخطر الذي قد تشكله استعدادات أوروبا للحرب مع روسيا، لذلك اتخذت كافة التدابير الأمنية مسبقاً.
ولفت إلى أن هناك بالفعل أجواء عسكرية، واصفاً الوضع بـ«الأمر المؤسف».
و حلّقت طائرات روسية مُسيّرة في سبتمبر الماضي في المجال الجوي البولندي، ما أجبر طائرات الناتو على الإسراع لاعتراضها وإسقاط بعضها، في أول مواجهة مباشرة بين الحلف وموسكو منذ بدء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية في 24 فبراير2022، وهو ما دفع وزراء الدفاع الأوروبيين إلى الموافقة قبل أيام على إنشاء «جدار للطائرات المُسيّرة» على طول حدودهم، من أجل تحسين رصد وتتبع واعتراض المُسيّرات التي تنتهك المجال الجوي الأوروبي.
The spokesperson for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, revealed today (Wednesday) that his country is prepared for war with Europe, explaining that European countries have increased their military budgets.
Peskov clarified that European countries are torturing themselves by increasing their military budgets even if it leads to the destruction of their economies, indicating that his country has always recognized the danger that Europe's preparations for war with Russia may pose, and therefore has taken all necessary security measures in advance.
He pointed out that there are indeed military atmospheres, describing the situation as "unfortunate."
Russian drones flew in Polish airspace last September, forcing NATO aircraft to rush to intercept them and shoot down some, marking the first direct confrontation between the alliance and Moscow since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war on February 24, 2022. This prompted European defense ministers to agree a few days ago to establish a "drone wall" along their borders to improve the monitoring, tracking, and interception of drones that violate European airspace.