كشف المتحدث باسم الرئاسة الروسية دميتري بيسكوف اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن استعداد بلاده للحرب مع أوروبا، موضحاً أن الدول الأوروبية زادت من ميزانياتها العسكرية.


وأوضح بيسكوف أن الدول الأوروبية تعذب نفسها بزيادة ميزانياتها العسكرية حتى لو أدى ذلك إلى تدمير اقتصاداتها، مبيناً أن بلاده أدركت دائماً الخطر الذي قد تشكله استعدادات أوروبا للحرب مع روسيا، لذلك اتخذت كافة التدابير الأمنية مسبقاً.


ولفت إلى أن هناك بالفعل أجواء عسكرية، واصفاً الوضع بـ«الأمر المؤسف».


و حلّقت طائرات روسية مُسيّرة في سبتمبر الماضي في المجال الجوي البولندي، ما أجبر طائرات الناتو على الإسراع لاعتراضها وإسقاط بعضها، في أول مواجهة مباشرة بين الحلف وموسكو منذ بدء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية في 24 فبراير2022، وهو ما دفع وزراء الدفاع الأوروبيين إلى الموافقة قبل أيام على إنشاء «جدار للطائرات المُسيّرة» على طول حدودهم، من أجل تحسين رصد وتتبع واعتراض المُسيّرات التي تنتهك المجال الجوي الأوروبي.