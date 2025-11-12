The spokesperson for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, revealed today (Wednesday) that his country is prepared for war with Europe, explaining that European countries have increased their military budgets.



Peskov clarified that European countries are torturing themselves by increasing their military budgets even if it leads to the destruction of their economies, indicating that his country has always recognized the danger that Europe's preparations for war with Russia may pose, and therefore has taken all necessary security measures in advance.



He pointed out that there are indeed military atmospheres, describing the situation as "unfortunate."



Russian drones flew in Polish airspace last September, forcing NATO aircraft to rush to intercept them and shoot down some, marking the first direct confrontation between the alliance and Moscow since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war on February 24, 2022. This prompted European defense ministers to agree a few days ago to establish a "drone wall" along their borders to improve the monitoring, tracking, and interception of drones that violate European airspace.