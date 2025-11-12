U.S. President Donald Trump gifted his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Shara two bottles of perfume, emphasizing that they are of the finest quality, as seen in a video circulating on social media.

President Trump sprayed the perfume on al-Shara and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

Trump noted that the second bottle of perfume was intended for his wife. He jokingly asked al-Shara about the number of his wives, to which al-Shara replied that he has only one. (This refers to the Syrian President's wife, Latifa al-Droubi, who has appeared with him on numerous occasions since his inauguration as president).

Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara explained to President Trump that the gifts he brought from Syria consist of replicas of ancient artifacts, such as the first alphabet in history, the first seal in history, the first musical notation in history, and the first customs tariff.

Al-Shara pointed out that one of the gifts was for Trump’s wife, First Lady Melania, and then jokingly asked him about the number of his wives, to which Trump responded that he has only one so far, leading everyone to burst into laughter.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara revealed that he received a symbolic gift from U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting on Monday evening at the White House.

Al-Shara stated during an interview with American channel "Fox News" that his American counterpart gifted him a campaign hat bearing the MAGA slogan.

For his part, Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ibrahim al-Ali, clarified that the moments between the two presidents were spontaneous, and there was no plan for an official gift exchange.

He also revealed that the president toured the White House with his Syrian counterpart, showcasing the rooms.

The First Visit Ever by a Syrian President

It is noteworthy that al-Shara's visit marked the first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House, occurring six months after their first meeting with Trump in Saudi Arabia.

Trump described al-Shara in accompanying statements as a "very strong leader" and a "tough person," indicating his appreciation for the role he plays in the current circumstances.