أهدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نظيره السوري أحمد الشرع زجاجتي عطر، مؤكداً على أنه من أفخر الأنواع، جاء ذلك في فيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وقام الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب برش العطر على الشرع ووزير خارجية سورية أسعد الشيباني.

فيما أشار ترمب إلى أن زجاجة العطر الثانية مخصصة لزوجته. ومازح ترمب الشرع بسؤال عن عدد زوجاته، ليرد عليه الشرع بأنها واحدة فقط. (في إشارة إلى زوجة الرئيس السوري لطيفة الدروبي والتي أطلت معه في مناسبات عديدة منذ تنصيبه رئيساً).

وأوضح الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع للرئيس الأمريكي أن الهدايا التي جلبها معه من سورية، هي عبارة عن نسخ من أشياء أثرية قديمة كأول أبجدية بالتاريخ، وأول ختم بالتاريخ، وأول نوتة موسيقية بالتاريخ، وأول تعريفة جمركية.

ولفت الشرع إلى أن إحدى الهدايا تعود لزوجة ترمب السيدة الأمريكية الأولى ميلانيا، ثم سأله ممازحاً عن عدد زوجاته، ليرد ترمب بأنها واحدة حتى الآن، ويدخل الجميع في نوبة ضحك.

وكان الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع كشف عن أنه تلقى من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هدية رمزية خلال لقائهما مساء الاثنين، في البيت الأبيض.

وصرح الشرع خلال حوار أجرته معه قناة «فوكس نيوز» الأمريكية، أن نظيره الأمريكي أهداه قبعة حملته الانتخابية التي تحمل شعار MAGA.

بدوره، أوضح مندوب سورية الدائم في مجلس الأمن إبراهيم علبي، أن اللحظات بين الرئيسين كانت عفوية، ولم يكن مخططاً لخطوة تبادل الهدايا بشكل رسمي.

كما كشف أن الرئيس تجوّل مع نظيره السوري في أرجاء البيت الأبيض، واستعرض معه الغرف.

أول زيارة على الإطلاق لرئيس سوري

يذكر أن زيارة الشرع شكلت أول زيارة على الإطلاق يقوم بها رئيس سوري إلى البيت الأبيض، وذلك بعد ستة أشهر من أول لقاء مع ترمب في السعودية.

وكان ترمب وصف في تصريحات مصاحبة للقاء، الرئيس الشرع بأنه «قائد قوي للغاية» و«شخص صلب»، في إشارة إلى تقديره للدور الذي يلعبه في الظروف الراهنة.