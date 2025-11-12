يتقدّم المشهد اللبناني اليوم بخطوات حذرة على وقع التصعيد الإسرائيلي جنوبا، فيما تتكثف الاتصالات واللقاءات العسكرية والسياسية لتثبيت اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار ومواجهة الخروق المتكرّرة، بانتظار ما ستحمله الوساطة الأمريكية من ردّ إسرائيلي على خيار التفاوض.


وفي هذا السياق، قال الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون أمام زوّاره، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن لبنان بانتظار ردّ إسرائيل عبر الولايات المتحدة على خيار التفاوض لتحرير الأرض، مشددا على أنّ منطق القوة لم يعد ينفع وعلينا أن نذهب إلى قوة المنطق.


ولفت عون إلى أنّ حزب الله لا يتعاطى في منطقة جنوب الليطاني، موضحا أنّ الجيش اللبناني يقوم بعمل جبّار في الجنوب وسائر المناطق اللبنانية لضمان الاستقرار وتنفيذ موجبات القرار 1701.


وجدد رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، المطالبة بتفعيل عمل لجنة الميكانيزم، داعيا الدول الراعية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار إلى ممارسة دورها في إلزام إسرائيل بوقف عدوانها وانسحابها من الأراضي التي لا تزال تحتلها في الجنوب.


وفي موازاة المواقف السياسية، عقدت لجنة الإشراف على تطبيق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار اجتماعها الثالث عشر في رأس الناقورة اليوم، بالتزامن مع تصاعد التهديدات الإسرائيلية وتكثيف الانتهاكات في الأراضي اللبنانية المُحرّرة.


وخلال الاجتماع، أثار الجانب اللبناني الخروقات الإسرائيلية الأخيرة، خصوصا تلك التي ترافقت مع عرض قائد الجيش للتقرير الثاني المتعلق بخطة حصر السلاح بيد الدولة، الخميس الماضي، لافتا إلى أنّ أحد هذه الخروقات استهدف موقعا قريبا من مركز للجيش. كما لم تغب عن النقاش المطالب الإسرائيلية بتفتيش الجيش للمنازل ومداهمتها، وهو ما قوبل برفض لبناني قاطع لما يشكّله من مسّ بالسيادة الوطنية.