The Lebanese scene today is progressing cautiously amid the Israeli escalation in the south, while military and political communications and meetings intensify to solidify the ceasefire agreement and address the repeated violations, awaiting what the American mediation will bring in terms of an Israeli response to the negotiation option.



In this context, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated before his visitors today (Wednesday) that Lebanon is awaiting Israel's response through the United States regarding the negotiation option to liberate the land, emphasizing that the logic of force is no longer effective and that we must turn to the force of logic.



Aoun pointed out that Hezbollah is not involved in the area south of the Litani, clarifying that the Lebanese Army is doing a tremendous job in the south and other Lebanese regions to ensure stability and implement the requirements of Resolution 1701.



Speaker of the House Nabih Berri reiterated the call to activate the work of the mechanism committee, urging the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to play their role in compelling Israel to stop its aggression and withdraw from the territories it still occupies in the south.



Alongside the political positions, the committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement held its thirteenth meeting in Ras Naqoura today, coinciding with the escalation of Israeli threats and the intensification of violations in the liberated Lebanese territories.



During the meeting, the Lebanese side raised the recent Israeli violations, particularly those that coincided with the army commander's presentation of the second report related to the plan to confine arms to the state, last Thursday, noting that one of these violations targeted a site near an army center. The discussion also included Israeli demands for the army to search and raid homes, which was met with a firm Lebanese rejection due to its infringement on national sovereignty.