فيما أظهرت استطلاعات الرأي الأخيرة تراجعا حادا في شعبية حزب العمال البريطاني، وعودة الحديث عن وجوه بديلة قادرة على استعادة الثقة العامة، كشفت صحيفة «ذا إندبندنت»، تزايد التكهنات داخل الأوساط السياسية حول مستقبل رئيس الوزراء وزعيم الحزب كير ستارمر.


محض تكهنات إعلامية


ورجحت تقارير إعلامية احتمالات تعرض موقعه للاهتزاز بعد إعلان الموازنة هذا الشهر أو عقب الانتخابات المحلية المقررة في شهر مايو القادم، في وقت تبذل الحكومة جهودا لاحتواء هذه التكهنات التي وصفتها مصادر في «داونينغ ستريت» بأنها «مبالغ فيها» و«محض تكهنات إعلامية».


وفي خضم هذا الجدل، طرحت أسماء عدد من الوزراء كخيارات محتملة في حال حدوث أي تغيير داخل الحزب، وأبرزهم: وزير الدفاع جون هيلي الذي يُنظر إليه على أنه «المرشح الآمن» والممثل لخط الاستمرارية، وزيرة الداخلية شابانا محمود، نائبة رئيس الوزراء السابقة أنجيلا راينر، وزير الطاقة إد ميليباند، وزير الصحة ويس ستريتينغ الذي تصدر المشهد الإعلامي بعد تقارير تحدثت عن تحركات داخلية قد تمهد لقيادته الحزب مستقبلا.


تراجع شعبية العمال


وتفاقمت التكهنات حول مستقبل ستارمر، بعدما حلّ حزب العمال في أحد استطلاعات الرأي في المركز الخامس خلف حزب الخضر، وسط عجز الحزب عن استعادة شعبيته التي تراجعت سريعا بعد فوزه في الانتخابات.


ولم يتجاوز الحزب نسبة 20% من نيات التصويت، في حين يتقدم حزب «الإصلاح» بنسبة تتجاوز 30%.


وعزا مراقبون هذا التراجع إلى استياء داخلي من سياسات الحكومة المتعلقة بتقليص ميزانية الرعاية الاجتماعية، والتباطؤ في إصلاح إعانات الأطفال، ومحاولة إلغاء مدفوعات وقود التدفئة الشتوية لأكثر من 10 ملايين متقاعد، وهو ما أدى إلى تمرد داخل صفوف الحزب قبل عطلة الصيف.


وتفاقمت الأمور بفوز الوزيرة المقالة لوسي باول بمنصب نائبة رئيس الوزراء في حملة انتقدت فيها بشدة قيادة كير.


تداول أسماء لخلافة ستارمر


مسؤول بارز في الحزب، أفصح أنه يجري تداول أسماء عديدة. برز اسم جون هيلي كثيرا الأسبوع الماضي، لكننا نعلم أن شبانة محمود تتطلع إلى المنصب الأعلى. أما ويس «ستريتينغ»، فهو يجري مناورات بالتأكيد.


فيما أفاد مصدر مقرب من أنجيلا راينر بأن الوقت الحالي قد يكون مبكرا قليلا لتقديم ترشحها بعد اضطرارها للاستقالة بسبب قضية تتعلق بضريبة العقارات في مقاطعة إيست ساسكس، لكنها لم تستبعد احتمال خوضها السباق على أي حال.


وأعلن متحدث باسم ستريتينغ أن الادعاءات حول تخطيطه لتولي القيادة خاطئة تماما، مشيرا إلى أنه يركز حاليا على تقليص قوائم الانتظار للمرة الأولى منذ 15 عاما، وتوظيف 2500 طبيب جديد، وإعادة بناء هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية التي أنقذت حياته، إلا أن توم بالدوين، الصحفي السابق وكاتب سيرة ستارمر، انتقد ما وصفه بالتسريبات العبثية من داخل أروقة السلطة.


وكتب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: «لا أفهم كيف يمكن لأي شخص أن يظن أن هذه التسريبات تخدم ستارمر أو الحكومة أو حتى مصالحهم الخاصة. البعض لا يستطيع المقاومة، على ما يبدو، لكن الأمر برمّته غير منطقي».


إعلان الموازنة الجديدة


وتستعد الحكومة لإعلان موازنتها الجديدة نهاية الشهر الجاري، وسط توقعات بأنها قد تحدد ملامح المرحلة القادمة داخل حزب العمال، سواء بتثبيت موقع ستارمر أو بفتح الباب أمام موجة جديدة من النقاش الداخلي حول القيادة والتوجه السياسي.


وبحسب مراقبين، فإن الضغوط الحالية تمثل اختبارا حقيقيا لقدرة حزب العمال على إدارة التوازن بين الإصلاح الاقتصادي والحفاظ على تماسك صفوفه السياسية، في وقت تتجه الأنظار إلى رئيس الوزراء الذي يسعى لتأكيد استمراريته في قيادة حكومة تواجه رياح النقد من الداخل والخارج.