فيما أظهرت استطلاعات الرأي الأخيرة تراجعا حادا في شعبية حزب العمال البريطاني، وعودة الحديث عن وجوه بديلة قادرة على استعادة الثقة العامة، كشفت صحيفة «ذا إندبندنت»، تزايد التكهنات داخل الأوساط السياسية حول مستقبل رئيس الوزراء وزعيم الحزب كير ستارمر.
محض تكهنات إعلامية
ورجحت تقارير إعلامية احتمالات تعرض موقعه للاهتزاز بعد إعلان الموازنة هذا الشهر أو عقب الانتخابات المحلية المقررة في شهر مايو القادم، في وقت تبذل الحكومة جهودا لاحتواء هذه التكهنات التي وصفتها مصادر في «داونينغ ستريت» بأنها «مبالغ فيها» و«محض تكهنات إعلامية».
وفي خضم هذا الجدل، طرحت أسماء عدد من الوزراء كخيارات محتملة في حال حدوث أي تغيير داخل الحزب، وأبرزهم: وزير الدفاع جون هيلي الذي يُنظر إليه على أنه «المرشح الآمن» والممثل لخط الاستمرارية، وزيرة الداخلية شابانا محمود، نائبة رئيس الوزراء السابقة أنجيلا راينر، وزير الطاقة إد ميليباند، وزير الصحة ويس ستريتينغ الذي تصدر المشهد الإعلامي بعد تقارير تحدثت عن تحركات داخلية قد تمهد لقيادته الحزب مستقبلا.
تراجع شعبية العمال
وتفاقمت التكهنات حول مستقبل ستارمر، بعدما حلّ حزب العمال في أحد استطلاعات الرأي في المركز الخامس خلف حزب الخضر، وسط عجز الحزب عن استعادة شعبيته التي تراجعت سريعا بعد فوزه في الانتخابات.
ولم يتجاوز الحزب نسبة 20% من نيات التصويت، في حين يتقدم حزب «الإصلاح» بنسبة تتجاوز 30%.
وعزا مراقبون هذا التراجع إلى استياء داخلي من سياسات الحكومة المتعلقة بتقليص ميزانية الرعاية الاجتماعية، والتباطؤ في إصلاح إعانات الأطفال، ومحاولة إلغاء مدفوعات وقود التدفئة الشتوية لأكثر من 10 ملايين متقاعد، وهو ما أدى إلى تمرد داخل صفوف الحزب قبل عطلة الصيف.
وتفاقمت الأمور بفوز الوزيرة المقالة لوسي باول بمنصب نائبة رئيس الوزراء في حملة انتقدت فيها بشدة قيادة كير.
تداول أسماء لخلافة ستارمر
مسؤول بارز في الحزب، أفصح أنه يجري تداول أسماء عديدة. برز اسم جون هيلي كثيرا الأسبوع الماضي، لكننا نعلم أن شبانة محمود تتطلع إلى المنصب الأعلى. أما ويس «ستريتينغ»، فهو يجري مناورات بالتأكيد.
فيما أفاد مصدر مقرب من أنجيلا راينر بأن الوقت الحالي قد يكون مبكرا قليلا لتقديم ترشحها بعد اضطرارها للاستقالة بسبب قضية تتعلق بضريبة العقارات في مقاطعة إيست ساسكس، لكنها لم تستبعد احتمال خوضها السباق على أي حال.
وأعلن متحدث باسم ستريتينغ أن الادعاءات حول تخطيطه لتولي القيادة خاطئة تماما، مشيرا إلى أنه يركز حاليا على تقليص قوائم الانتظار للمرة الأولى منذ 15 عاما، وتوظيف 2500 طبيب جديد، وإعادة بناء هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية التي أنقذت حياته، إلا أن توم بالدوين، الصحفي السابق وكاتب سيرة ستارمر، انتقد ما وصفه بالتسريبات العبثية من داخل أروقة السلطة.
وكتب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: «لا أفهم كيف يمكن لأي شخص أن يظن أن هذه التسريبات تخدم ستارمر أو الحكومة أو حتى مصالحهم الخاصة. البعض لا يستطيع المقاومة، على ما يبدو، لكن الأمر برمّته غير منطقي».
إعلان الموازنة الجديدة
وتستعد الحكومة لإعلان موازنتها الجديدة نهاية الشهر الجاري، وسط توقعات بأنها قد تحدد ملامح المرحلة القادمة داخل حزب العمال، سواء بتثبيت موقع ستارمر أو بفتح الباب أمام موجة جديدة من النقاش الداخلي حول القيادة والتوجه السياسي.
وبحسب مراقبين، فإن الضغوط الحالية تمثل اختبارا حقيقيا لقدرة حزب العمال على إدارة التوازن بين الإصلاح الاقتصادي والحفاظ على تماسك صفوفه السياسية، في وقت تتجه الأنظار إلى رئيس الوزراء الذي يسعى لتأكيد استمراريته في قيادة حكومة تواجه رياح النقد من الداخل والخارج.
While recent opinion polls have shown a sharp decline in the popularity of the British Labour Party, and discussions about alternative figures capable of restoring public confidence have resurfaced, the newspaper "The Independent" revealed an increase in speculation within political circles regarding the future of Prime Minister and party leader Keir Starmer.
Merely Media Speculation
Media reports have suggested the likelihood of his position being shaken after the budget announcement this month or following the local elections scheduled for next May, at a time when the government is making efforts to contain these speculations, which sources in "Downing Street" have described as "exaggerated" and "merely media speculation."
Amid this debate, the names of several ministers have been proposed as potential options in the event of any change within the party, most notably: Defense Minister Jon Healey, who is seen as the "safe candidate" representing the continuity line, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Energy Minister Ed Miliband, and Health Minister Wes Streeting, who has taken center stage in the media following reports of internal movements that could pave the way for him to lead the party in the future.
Decline in Labour's Popularity
Speculation about Starmer's future intensified after the Labour Party ranked fifth in one opinion poll, behind the Green Party, amid the party's failure to regain its popularity, which has rapidly declined since its election victory.
The party did not exceed 20% of voting intentions, while the "Reform" Party leads with over 30%.
Observers attributed this decline to internal dissatisfaction with government policies related to cuts in social welfare budgets, delays in child benefit reforms, and attempts to abolish winter fuel payments for more than 10 million retirees, which led to a rebellion within the party ranks before the summer break.
Things worsened with the appointment of ousted minister Lucy Powell as Deputy Prime Minister in a campaign that heavily criticized Keir's leadership.
Names Circulated for Starmer's Succession
A senior party official revealed that many names are being circulated. Jon Healey's name prominently emerged last week, but we know that Shabana Mahmood is eyeing the top position. As for Wes Streeting, he is certainly maneuvering.
A source close to Angela Rayner stated that it might be a bit early for her to announce her candidacy after being forced to resign due to a property tax issue in East Sussex, but she has not ruled out the possibility of entering the race anyway.
A spokesperson for Streeting announced that claims about his planning to take over the leadership are completely false, indicating that he is currently focused on reducing waiting lists for the first time in 15 years, hiring 2,500 new doctors, and rebuilding the National Health Service that saved his life, yet Tom Baldwin, a former journalist and Starmer's biographer, criticized what he described as absurd leaks from within the corridors of power.
He wrote on social media: "I don't understand how anyone could think that these leaks serve Starmer or the government or even their own interests. Some seem unable to resist, but the whole thing is nonsensical."
Announcement of the New Budget
The government is preparing to announce its new budget at the end of this month, amid expectations that it could shape the contours of the next phase within the Labour Party, whether by solidifying Starmer's position or opening the door to a new wave of internal discussion about leadership and political direction.
According to observers, the current pressures represent a real test of the Labour Party's ability to manage the balance between economic reform and maintaining the cohesion of its political ranks, at a time when eyes are on the Prime Minister, who is seeking to affirm his continuity in leading a government facing criticism from both inside and outside.