While recent opinion polls have shown a sharp decline in the popularity of the British Labour Party, and discussions about alternative figures capable of restoring public confidence have resurfaced, the newspaper "The Independent" revealed an increase in speculation within political circles regarding the future of Prime Minister and party leader Keir Starmer.



Merely Media Speculation



Media reports have suggested the likelihood of his position being shaken after the budget announcement this month or following the local elections scheduled for next May, at a time when the government is making efforts to contain these speculations, which sources in "Downing Street" have described as "exaggerated" and "merely media speculation."



Amid this debate, the names of several ministers have been proposed as potential options in the event of any change within the party, most notably: Defense Minister Jon Healey, who is seen as the "safe candidate" representing the continuity line, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Energy Minister Ed Miliband, and Health Minister Wes Streeting, who has taken center stage in the media following reports of internal movements that could pave the way for him to lead the party in the future.



Decline in Labour's Popularity



Speculation about Starmer's future intensified after the Labour Party ranked fifth in one opinion poll, behind the Green Party, amid the party's failure to regain its popularity, which has rapidly declined since its election victory.



The party did not exceed 20% of voting intentions, while the "Reform" Party leads with over 30%.



Observers attributed this decline to internal dissatisfaction with government policies related to cuts in social welfare budgets, delays in child benefit reforms, and attempts to abolish winter fuel payments for more than 10 million retirees, which led to a rebellion within the party ranks before the summer break.



Things worsened with the appointment of ousted minister Lucy Powell as Deputy Prime Minister in a campaign that heavily criticized Keir's leadership.



Names Circulated for Starmer's Succession



A senior party official revealed that many names are being circulated. Jon Healey's name prominently emerged last week, but we know that Shabana Mahmood is eyeing the top position. As for Wes Streeting, he is certainly maneuvering.



A source close to Angela Rayner stated that it might be a bit early for her to announce her candidacy after being forced to resign due to a property tax issue in East Sussex, but she has not ruled out the possibility of entering the race anyway.



A spokesperson for Streeting announced that claims about his planning to take over the leadership are completely false, indicating that he is currently focused on reducing waiting lists for the first time in 15 years, hiring 2,500 new doctors, and rebuilding the National Health Service that saved his life, yet Tom Baldwin, a former journalist and Starmer's biographer, criticized what he described as absurd leaks from within the corridors of power.



He wrote on social media: "I don't understand how anyone could think that these leaks serve Starmer or the government or even their own interests. Some seem unable to resist, but the whole thing is nonsensical."



Announcement of the New Budget



The government is preparing to announce its new budget at the end of this month, amid expectations that it could shape the contours of the next phase within the Labour Party, whether by solidifying Starmer's position or opening the door to a new wave of internal discussion about leadership and political direction.



According to observers, the current pressures represent a real test of the Labour Party's ability to manage the balance between economic reform and maintaining the cohesion of its political ranks, at a time when eyes are on the Prime Minister, who is seeking to affirm his continuity in leading a government facing criticism from both inside and outside.