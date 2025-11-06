وجه جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم (الخميس)، إنذارا عاجلا إلى سكان جنوب لبنان، مؤكداً أنه سيهاجم على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله في أنحاء جنوب لبنان.


وعزا جيش الاحتلال الهجوم في بيان نشر على حساب متحدثه أفخاي أدرعي في «إكس» إلى التعامل مع المحاولات المحظورة التي يقوم بها حزب الله لإعادة إعمار أنشطته في المنطقة.


وكتب أدرعي: نحث سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في القريتيْن التاليتيْن (الطيبة، طير دبا)، مضيفاً: أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من مبانٍ يستخدمها حزب الله ومن أجل سلامتكم أنتم مضطرون لإخلائها فوراً والابتعاد عنها لمسافة لا تقل عن 500 متر، مخاطباً سكان القريتين بالقول: إن البقاء في منطقة المباني المحددة يعرضكم للخطر. الضرب الإسرائيلي


وشن الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي في وقت مبكر اليوم، سلسلة غارات جوية طالت المنطقة الواقعة بين معركة وطورا والعباسية جنوب لبنان، فيما ذكرت وزارة الصحفة اللبنانية أن شخصا قتل وأصيب 3 بجروح في الضربات الإسرائيلية.


وكان المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي، أفيخاي أدرعي، قد قال في وقت سابق إن قواته استهدفت مخربين في منطقة صور جنوب لبنان، عملوا داخل بنية تحتية تابعة لوحدة البناء التابعة لحزب الله.


وأشار إلى أن البنية التحتية استخدمت لإنتاج معدات لصالح إعادة إعمار بنى تحتية لحزب الله تم استهدافها وتدميرها خلال الحرب الأخيرة.