The Israeli occupation army issued an urgent warning today (Thursday) to the residents of southern Lebanon, confirming that it will soon attack military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in various areas of southern Lebanon.



The occupation army attributed the attack in a statement published on the account of its spokesperson, Avichai Adraee, on "X" to dealing with the prohibited attempts by Hezbollah to rebuild its activities in the region.



Adraee wrote: We urge residents of the buildings marked in red on the attached maps and the neighboring buildings in the following two villages (Taybeh, Tyre Daba), adding: You are located near buildings used by Hezbollah, and for your safety, you are required to evacuate them immediately and move away from them by no less than 500 meters, addressing the residents of the two villages by saying: Staying in the area of the marked buildings puts you at risk.



The Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes early today targeting the area between Ma'arat and Tora and Al-Abbasiya in southern Lebanon, while the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that one person was killed and three others were injured in the Israeli strikes.



The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichai Adraee, had previously stated that his forces targeted saboteurs in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon, who were operating within the infrastructure of the construction unit belonging to Hezbollah.



He pointed out that the infrastructure was used to produce equipment for the reconstruction of Hezbollah infrastructure that was targeted and destroyed during the last war.