فيما وصف بأنه «انقلاب سياسي» في تاريخ مدينة نيويورك، فاز المرشح الديمقراطي زهران ممداني بمنصب عمدة المدينة، ليصبح أول مسلم من أصول آسيوية يتولى هذا المنصب الرفيع. وقال ممداني في خطاب النصر الذي ألقاه أمام مناصريه،: «لقد منحتموني تفويضاً من أجل التغيير ومن أجل سياسة جديدة».


وفيما أعلن أنه سيؤدي القسم رسمياً مطلع يناير القادم، تعهد بالعمل على تحسين أوضاع المدينة وتعزيز العدالة الاجتماعية بين جميع سكانها.


وانتقد ممداني، خلال حملته الانتخابية، الحرب الإسرائيلية على غزة، ودعا إلى محاسبة المسؤولين الإسرائيليين، معلناً التزامه بمحاربة معاداة السامية وبناء مدينة «تخدم جميع سكان نيويورك من خلال تعزيز التعاون بين مختلف مجتمعاتها».


تفاعل على منصات التواصل


فوز ممداني فجر تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وإشادات بمواقفه السياسية واعتباره رمزاً لتحول اجتماعي متصاعد داخل الولايات المتحدة.


ورأى مغردون أن فوزه يشكل رسالة سياسية مدوية تعكس تغير المزاج الشعبي الأمريكي وارتفاع صوت الجيل الجديد المتأثر بما يجري في العالم، خصوصاً الحرب على غزة.


واعتبر هؤلاء أن هذه النتيجة تمثل تحولاً كبيراً في المشاركة السياسية للمسلمين الأمريكيين، وتنامي تأثيرهم في المؤسسات وصناعة القرار.


ووصف البعض فوزه في مدينة تضم أكبر تجمع لليهود بعد فلسطين المحتلة بأنه بمثابة «زلزال سياسي»، ودليل على تغير جذري في توجهات الرأي العام الغربي تجاه قضايا العدالة والحقوق.


تراجع هيمنة اللوبي اليهودي


وأكد نشطاء أن فوز ممداني رغم حملات اليمين المتطرف ومحاولات التشويه التي قادها مؤيدو إسرائيل وبعض الأثرياء، يشكل ضربة


وبداية العد التنازلي لتراجع هيمنة اللوبي الصهيوني على القرار الأمريكي. ووصفوها بأنها خطوة مهمة في طريق التغيير داخل المشهد السياسي.


وسيخلد الاشتراكي الديمقراطي بهذا الفوز مكانته في التاريخ كأول عمدة مسلم للمدينة، وأول عمدة من أصول جنوب آسيوية وأول عمدة مولود في أفريقيا. وسيُصبح أيضاً أصغر عمدة للمدينة منذ أكثر من قرن عندما يتولى منصبه في الأول من يناير.


العمدة الجديد في سطور


- وُلِد زهران ممداني في كامبالا بأوغندا، ونشأ هناك، ثم قضى فترة قصيرة في جنوب أفريقيا حتى بلغ السابعة من عمره، عندما انتقلت عائلته إلى نيويورك.


- نشأ في كنف والدته صانعة الأفلام ميرا ناير، المعروفة بفيلمها الكوميدي الدرامي Monsoon Wedding عام 2001، ووالده محمود ممداني، أستاذ الأنثروبولوجيا في جامعة كولومبيا.


- التحق بمدرسة عامة ودرس في مدرسة برونكس الثانوية للعلوم.


- حصل على درجة في الدراسات الأفريقية من كلية بودوين، وشارك في تأسيس أول فرع لمنظمة «طلاب من أجل العدالة في فلسطين» في المدرسة.


- حصل على الجنسية الأمريكية عام 2018، وعمل مستشار إسكان لمنع حبس الرهن العقاري.


- تزوج ممداني من راما دوجي، وهي فنانة سورية أمريكية في وقت سابق من هذا العام.