فيما وصف بأنه «انقلاب سياسي» في تاريخ مدينة نيويورك، فاز المرشح الديمقراطي زهران ممداني بمنصب عمدة المدينة، ليصبح أول مسلم من أصول آسيوية يتولى هذا المنصب الرفيع. وقال ممداني في خطاب النصر الذي ألقاه أمام مناصريه،: «لقد منحتموني تفويضاً من أجل التغيير ومن أجل سياسة جديدة».
وفيما أعلن أنه سيؤدي القسم رسمياً مطلع يناير القادم، تعهد بالعمل على تحسين أوضاع المدينة وتعزيز العدالة الاجتماعية بين جميع سكانها.
وانتقد ممداني، خلال حملته الانتخابية، الحرب الإسرائيلية على غزة، ودعا إلى محاسبة المسؤولين الإسرائيليين، معلناً التزامه بمحاربة معاداة السامية وبناء مدينة «تخدم جميع سكان نيويورك من خلال تعزيز التعاون بين مختلف مجتمعاتها».
تفاعل على منصات التواصل
فوز ممداني فجر تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وإشادات بمواقفه السياسية واعتباره رمزاً لتحول اجتماعي متصاعد داخل الولايات المتحدة.
ورأى مغردون أن فوزه يشكل رسالة سياسية مدوية تعكس تغير المزاج الشعبي الأمريكي وارتفاع صوت الجيل الجديد المتأثر بما يجري في العالم، خصوصاً الحرب على غزة.
واعتبر هؤلاء أن هذه النتيجة تمثل تحولاً كبيراً في المشاركة السياسية للمسلمين الأمريكيين، وتنامي تأثيرهم في المؤسسات وصناعة القرار.
ووصف البعض فوزه في مدينة تضم أكبر تجمع لليهود بعد فلسطين المحتلة بأنه بمثابة «زلزال سياسي»، ودليل على تغير جذري في توجهات الرأي العام الغربي تجاه قضايا العدالة والحقوق.
تراجع هيمنة اللوبي اليهودي
وأكد نشطاء أن فوز ممداني رغم حملات اليمين المتطرف ومحاولات التشويه التي قادها مؤيدو إسرائيل وبعض الأثرياء، يشكل ضربة
وبداية العد التنازلي لتراجع هيمنة اللوبي الصهيوني على القرار الأمريكي. ووصفوها بأنها خطوة مهمة في طريق التغيير داخل المشهد السياسي.
وسيخلد الاشتراكي الديمقراطي بهذا الفوز مكانته في التاريخ كأول عمدة مسلم للمدينة، وأول عمدة من أصول جنوب آسيوية وأول عمدة مولود في أفريقيا. وسيُصبح أيضاً أصغر عمدة للمدينة منذ أكثر من قرن عندما يتولى منصبه في الأول من يناير.
العمدة الجديد في سطور
- وُلِد زهران ممداني في كامبالا بأوغندا، ونشأ هناك، ثم قضى فترة قصيرة في جنوب أفريقيا حتى بلغ السابعة من عمره، عندما انتقلت عائلته إلى نيويورك.
- نشأ في كنف والدته صانعة الأفلام ميرا ناير، المعروفة بفيلمها الكوميدي الدرامي Monsoon Wedding عام 2001، ووالده محمود ممداني، أستاذ الأنثروبولوجيا في جامعة كولومبيا.
- التحق بمدرسة عامة ودرس في مدرسة برونكس الثانوية للعلوم.
- حصل على درجة في الدراسات الأفريقية من كلية بودوين، وشارك في تأسيس أول فرع لمنظمة «طلاب من أجل العدالة في فلسطين» في المدرسة.
- حصل على الجنسية الأمريكية عام 2018، وعمل مستشار إسكان لمنع حبس الرهن العقاري.
- تزوج ممداني من راما دوجي، وهي فنانة سورية أمريكية في وقت سابق من هذا العام.
In what has been described as a "political coup" in the history of New York City, Democratic candidate Zahran Mamdani won the position of mayor, becoming the first Muslim of Asian descent to hold this high office. Mamdani said in his victory speech delivered to his supporters, "You have given me a mandate for change and for a new policy."
He announced that he would take the oath of office officially at the beginning of January, pledging to work on improving the city's conditions and enhancing social justice among all its residents.
Mamdani criticized the Israeli war on Gaza during his campaign, calling for accountability for Israeli officials, declaring his commitment to fighting anti-Semitism and building a city that "serves all New Yorkers by promoting cooperation among its diverse communities."
Reactions on Social Media
Mamdani's victory sparked widespread reactions on social media, with praises for his political stances and his being seen as a symbol of rising social transformation within the United States.
Twitter users viewed his win as a resounding political message reflecting a change in American public sentiment and the rising voice of the new generation affected by global events, particularly the war on Gaza.
They considered this result a significant shift in the political participation of American Muslims and the growing influence they have in institutions and decision-making.
Some described his victory in a city that has the largest Jewish community outside of occupied Palestine as a "political earthquake," and evidence of a fundamental change in Western public opinion regarding issues of justice and rights.
Decline of Jewish Lobby Dominance
Activists confirmed that Mamdani's victory, despite the campaigns from the far-right and smear attempts led by pro-Israel supporters and some wealthy individuals, represents a blow
and the beginning of the countdown to the decline of the Zionist lobby's dominance over American decision-making. They described it as an important step towards change within the political landscape.
The democratic socialist will cement his place in history with this victory as the first Muslim mayor of the city, the first mayor of South Asian descent, and the first mayor born in Africa. He will also become the youngest mayor of the city in over a century when he takes office on January 1.
The New Mayor in Brief
- Zahran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and grew up there, then spent a short time in South Africa until he was seven years old, when his family moved to New York.
- He was raised by his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, known for her comedy-drama Monsoon Wedding in 2001, and his father Mahmood Mamdani, an anthropology professor at Columbia University.
- He attended a public school and studied at Bronx High School of Science.
- He earned a degree in African studies from Bowdoin College and helped establish the first chapter of "Students for Justice in Palestine" at the school.
- He obtained American citizenship in 2018 and worked as a housing advisor to prevent mortgage foreclosure.
- Mamdani married Rama Douji, a Syrian-American artist, earlier this year.