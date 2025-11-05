In what has been described as a "political coup" in the history of New York City, Democratic candidate Zahran Mamdani won the position of mayor, becoming the first Muslim of Asian descent to hold this high office. Mamdani said in his victory speech delivered to his supporters, "You have given me a mandate for change and for a new policy."



He announced that he would take the oath of office officially at the beginning of January, pledging to work on improving the city's conditions and enhancing social justice among all its residents.



Mamdani criticized the Israeli war on Gaza during his campaign, calling for accountability for Israeli officials, declaring his commitment to fighting anti-Semitism and building a city that "serves all New Yorkers by promoting cooperation among its diverse communities."



Reactions on Social Media



Mamdani's victory sparked widespread reactions on social media, with praises for his political stances and his being seen as a symbol of rising social transformation within the United States.



Twitter users viewed his win as a resounding political message reflecting a change in American public sentiment and the rising voice of the new generation affected by global events, particularly the war on Gaza.



They considered this result a significant shift in the political participation of American Muslims and the growing influence they have in institutions and decision-making.



Some described his victory in a city that has the largest Jewish community outside of occupied Palestine as a "political earthquake," and evidence of a fundamental change in Western public opinion regarding issues of justice and rights.



Decline of Jewish Lobby Dominance



Activists confirmed that Mamdani's victory, despite the campaigns from the far-right and smear attempts led by pro-Israel supporters and some wealthy individuals, represents a blow



and the beginning of the countdown to the decline of the Zionist lobby's dominance over American decision-making. They described it as an important step towards change within the political landscape.



The democratic socialist will cement his place in history with this victory as the first Muslim mayor of the city, the first mayor of South Asian descent, and the first mayor born in Africa. He will also become the youngest mayor of the city in over a century when he takes office on January 1.



The New Mayor in Brief



- Zahran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and grew up there, then spent a short time in South Africa until he was seven years old, when his family moved to New York.



- He was raised by his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, known for her comedy-drama Monsoon Wedding in 2001, and his father Mahmood Mamdani, an anthropology professor at Columbia University.



- He attended a public school and studied at Bronx High School of Science.



- He earned a degree in African studies from Bowdoin College and helped establish the first chapter of "Students for Justice in Palestine" at the school.



- He obtained American citizenship in 2018 and worked as a housing advisor to prevent mortgage foreclosure.



- Mamdani married Rama Douji, a Syrian-American artist, earlier this year.