The Houthi group in Yemen continues its escalation campaign against international organizations, with local sources revealing that its members stormed the offices of 5 international and relief organizations on Tuesday evening in Sana'a, detaining several of their employees and looting important assets.



Sources confirmed that Houthi members are still stationed at several offices, in a new escalation against humanitarian work activities in the areas of Yemen under the group's control.



According to the sources, armed Houthi members simultaneously raided the offices of "Doctors Without Borders" (MSF), "Islamic Relief Worldwide," "Action Against Hunger," "Human Appeal," and the French organization "ACTED."



The sources reported that the Houthi gunmen took positions inside the Doctors Without Borders office, detained several of its employees inside the building, and confiscated important assets and documents from the humanitarian relief organization's office located on Hadda Street in central Sana'a.



The Houthi raids come amid increasing pressure against international organizations, as the Houthis continue to detain 59 employees of United Nations organizations, accusing them of espionage on behalf of hostile countries. This has raised warnings about the impact of the campaign on organizations' ability to deliver humanitarian aid and has exacerbated the humanitarian suffering in Yemen, prompting the United Nations to warn of a "complex and unsafe working environment" that threatens the continuity of humanitarian assistance in Yemen.