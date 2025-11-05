تواصل جماعة الحوثي في اليمن حملة التصعيد ضد المنظمات الأممية، وكشفت مصادر محلية، اقتحام عناصرها لمقرات 5 من المنظمات الدولية والإغاثية، مساء أمس الثلاثاء في صنعاء، واحتجاز عدد من موظفيها، ونهب أصول مهمة.


وأكدت المصادر أن عناصر الحوثي لا يزالون متمركزين في عدد من المقرات، في خطوة تصعيدية جديدة ضد أنشطة العمل الإنساني في المناطق اليمنية الخاضعة لسيطرة الجماعة.


وأفادت المصادر بأن عناصر حوثية مسلحة داهمت بشكل متزامن مقرات منظمات «أطباء بلاحدود» (MSF)، «الإغاثة الإسلامية العالمية» (Islamic Relief Worldwide)، «العمل ضد الجوع» (Action Against Hunger)، «هيومن أبيل» (Human Appeal)،، ومنظمة «أكتد» (ACTED) الفرنسية.


ووفق المصادر، فإن المسلحين الحوثيين تمركزوا داخل مقر منظمة أطباء بلا حدود، واحتجزوا عدداً من موظفيها داخل المبنى، وصادروا أصولاً ووثائق مهمة من مقر منظمة الإغاثة الإنسانية الواقع في شارع حدة وسط صنعاء.


وتجيء حملة الاقتحامات الحوثية، وسط تضييق متصاعد ضد المنظمات الدولية، إذ لا يزال الحوثيون يعتقلون 59 موظفاً لدى منظمات الأمم المتحدة ووجهوا لهم تهماً منها التجسس لصالح دول معادية، في ظل تحذيرات من تأثير الحملة على المنظمات على تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية ومضاعفة المعاناة الإنسانية في اليمن، ما دفع الأمم المتحدة إلى التحذير من «بيئة عمل معقدة وغير آمنة» تهدد استمرارية المساعدات الإنسانية في اليمن.