اكتسح الديمقراطيون 3 سباقات في أول انتخابات أمريكية رئيسية منذ عودة الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى البيت الأبيض، ما أعطى الحزب الديمقراطي زخما كبيرا مع تطلعه إلى انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس العام القادم، التي تعد بمنزلة استفتاء على الولاية الرئاسية الثانية.


في نيويورك، فاز زهران ممداني وهو اشتراكي ديمقراطي يبلغ من العمر 34 عاما، في انتخابات عمدة المدينة، متوجا صعودا مذهلا من نائب غير معروف في الولاية إلى أحد أكثر الديمقراطيين شهرة.

ميكي شيريل


وفي ولاية نيوجيرسي، حققت المرشحة الديمقراطية ميكي شيريل انتصارا على منافسها الجمهوري جاك تشياتاريلي في انتخابات حاكم الولاية.


وتحول السباق خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة إلى منافسة شرسة مع تقارب في استطلاعات الرأي، وسط استياء الناخبين من أزمة غلاء المعيشة وتراجع الثقة بالحكومة المحلية.


ورغم أن نيوجيرسي لم تنتخب حاكما من نفس الحزب 3 مرات متتالية منذ أكثر من 6 عقود، فإن شيريل نجحت في كسر تلك القاعدة.

أبيجيل سبانبرجر

أول امرأة تتقلد المنصب


وفي ولاية فرجينيا، أعلنت الديمقراطية أبيغيل سبانبرغر فوزها بمنصب حاكمة الولاية بعد تفوقها على منافستها الجمهورية وينسوم إيرل-سيرز في الانتخابات، لتصبح أول امرأة تتولى هذا المنصب في تاريخ الولاية.


ويشكل فوز سبانبرغر بالمنصب محطة سياسية لافتة تحمل رسائل تتجاوز حدود الولاية التي كانت تحت حكم الحزب الجمهوري.


ويعزز الانتصار في فيرجينيا، وهي من الولايات التي تتجه إليها الأنظار لقراءة مؤشرات مبكرة لاتجاهات التصويت الوطنية، موقع الحزب الديمقراطي ويمنحه دفعة معنوية مهمة مع اقتراب الانتخابات النصفية القادمة.


ويعد فوز سبانبرغر في الولاية المحورية انتصارا لتيار الديمقراطيين المعتدلين، في وقت يسعى فيه الحزب لتحديد مساره السياسي مع اقتراب انتخابات الكونغرس في العام القادم.

أول رد فعل لترمب


وفي أول رد فعل له، قال ترمب عبر منصته تروث سوشيال: إن عدم وجود اسمه على ورقة الاقتراع والإغلاق الحكومي كانا سبب خسارة الجمهوريين للانتخابات وفقا لمحللي استطلاعات الرأي.


وما زال ترمب لا يحظى بشعبية، إذ أظهر استطلاع للرأي أجرته رويترز/إبسوس أن 57% من الأمريكيين لا يوافقون على أدائه، لكن الديمقراطيين لا يكسبون تأييدا نتيجة لذلك.


وانقسم المشاركون في الاستطلاع بالتساوي حول إذا ما كانوا سيفضلون الديمقراطيين أو الجمهوريين عام 2026.


من جهة أخرى، نقلت شبكة «إن بي سي» عن زعيم الديمقراطيين في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر قوله: إن نتائج الانتخابات تمثل رفضا قاطعا لأجندة ترمب، وأن الشعب الأمريكي رفض القسوة والفوضى والجشع التي تُميّز تطرف حركة «لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة مجددا» (ماغا).


فيما أكد السيناتور بيرني ساندرز أن زُهران ممداني بفوزه في انتخابات عمدة نيويورك حقق إحدى أكبر المفاجآت السياسية في التاريخ الأمريكي الحديث.