The Democrats swept 3 races in the first major American elections since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, giving the Democratic Party significant momentum as it looks ahead to next year's midterm congressional elections, which are seen as a referendum on a potential second presidential term.



In New York, Zahran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, won the city’s mayoral election, marking a stunning rise from an unknown state representative to one of the most prominent Democrats.



In New Jersey, Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill achieved victory over her Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli in the gubernatorial election.



The race turned into a fierce competition in recent weeks, with polling showing a close contest amid voter dissatisfaction with the cost of living crisis and declining trust in local government.



Although New Jersey has not elected a governor from the same party three times in a row for over six decades, Sherrill succeeded in breaking that trend.

First Woman to Hold the Position



In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger announced her victory in the gubernatorial race after defeating her Republican rival Winsome Earl-Sears, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the state's history.



Spanberger's victory represents a significant political milestone that carries messages beyond the borders of a state that has been under Republican control.



The win in Virginia, one of the states where early indicators of national voting trends are closely watched, strengthens the Democratic Party's position and provides an important morale boost as the upcoming midterm elections approach.



Spanberger's victory in this pivotal state is a win for moderate Democrats at a time when the party is seeking to define its political path as the congressional elections next year draw near.

First Reaction from Trump



In his first reaction, Trump said via his Truth Social platform that the absence of his name on the ballot and the government shutdown were the reasons for the Republicans' losses in the elections, according to polling analysts.



Trump remains unpopular, as a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 57% of Americans disapprove of his performance, but Democrats are not gaining support as a result.



Participants in the poll were evenly divided on whether they would prefer Democrats or Republicans in 2026.



On the other hand, NBC reported that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer stated that the election results represent a clear rejection of Trump’s agenda, and that the American people have rejected the cruelty, chaos, and greed that characterize the extremism of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement.



Senator Bernie Sanders confirmed that Zahran Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral election represents one of the biggest political surprises in modern American history.