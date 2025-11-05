اكتسح الديمقراطيون 3 سباقات في أول انتخابات أمريكية رئيسية منذ عودة الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى البيت الأبيض، ما أعطى الحزب الديمقراطي زخما كبيرا مع تطلعه إلى انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس العام القادم، التي تعد بمنزلة استفتاء على الولاية الرئاسية الثانية.
في نيويورك، فاز زهران ممداني وهو اشتراكي ديمقراطي يبلغ من العمر 34 عاما، في انتخابات عمدة المدينة، متوجا صعودا مذهلا من نائب غير معروف في الولاية إلى أحد أكثر الديمقراطيين شهرة.
وفي ولاية نيوجيرسي، حققت المرشحة الديمقراطية ميكي شيريل انتصارا على منافسها الجمهوري جاك تشياتاريلي في انتخابات حاكم الولاية.
وتحول السباق خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة إلى منافسة شرسة مع تقارب في استطلاعات الرأي، وسط استياء الناخبين من أزمة غلاء المعيشة وتراجع الثقة بالحكومة المحلية.
ورغم أن نيوجيرسي لم تنتخب حاكما من نفس الحزب 3 مرات متتالية منذ أكثر من 6 عقود، فإن شيريل نجحت في كسر تلك القاعدة.
أول امرأة تتقلد المنصب
وفي ولاية فرجينيا، أعلنت الديمقراطية أبيغيل سبانبرغر فوزها بمنصب حاكمة الولاية بعد تفوقها على منافستها الجمهورية وينسوم إيرل-سيرز في الانتخابات، لتصبح أول امرأة تتولى هذا المنصب في تاريخ الولاية.
ويشكل فوز سبانبرغر بالمنصب محطة سياسية لافتة تحمل رسائل تتجاوز حدود الولاية التي كانت تحت حكم الحزب الجمهوري.
ويعزز الانتصار في فيرجينيا، وهي من الولايات التي تتجه إليها الأنظار لقراءة مؤشرات مبكرة لاتجاهات التصويت الوطنية، موقع الحزب الديمقراطي ويمنحه دفعة معنوية مهمة مع اقتراب الانتخابات النصفية القادمة.
ويعد فوز سبانبرغر في الولاية المحورية انتصارا لتيار الديمقراطيين المعتدلين، في وقت يسعى فيه الحزب لتحديد مساره السياسي مع اقتراب انتخابات الكونغرس في العام القادم.
أول رد فعل لترمب
وفي أول رد فعل له، قال ترمب عبر منصته تروث سوشيال: إن عدم وجود اسمه على ورقة الاقتراع والإغلاق الحكومي كانا سبب خسارة الجمهوريين للانتخابات وفقا لمحللي استطلاعات الرأي.
وما زال ترمب لا يحظى بشعبية، إذ أظهر استطلاع للرأي أجرته رويترز/إبسوس أن 57% من الأمريكيين لا يوافقون على أدائه، لكن الديمقراطيين لا يكسبون تأييدا نتيجة لذلك.
وانقسم المشاركون في الاستطلاع بالتساوي حول إذا ما كانوا سيفضلون الديمقراطيين أو الجمهوريين عام 2026.
من جهة أخرى، نقلت شبكة «إن بي سي» عن زعيم الديمقراطيين في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر قوله: إن نتائج الانتخابات تمثل رفضا قاطعا لأجندة ترمب، وأن الشعب الأمريكي رفض القسوة والفوضى والجشع التي تُميّز تطرف حركة «لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة مجددا» (ماغا).
فيما أكد السيناتور بيرني ساندرز أن زُهران ممداني بفوزه في انتخابات عمدة نيويورك حقق إحدى أكبر المفاجآت السياسية في التاريخ الأمريكي الحديث.
The Democrats swept 3 races in the first major American elections since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, giving the Democratic Party significant momentum as it looks ahead to next year's midterm congressional elections, which are seen as a referendum on a potential second presidential term.
In New York, Zahran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, won the city’s mayoral election, marking a stunning rise from an unknown state representative to one of the most prominent Democrats.
In New Jersey, Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill achieved victory over her Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli in the gubernatorial election.
The race turned into a fierce competition in recent weeks, with polling showing a close contest amid voter dissatisfaction with the cost of living crisis and declining trust in local government.
Although New Jersey has not elected a governor from the same party three times in a row for over six decades, Sherrill succeeded in breaking that trend.
First Woman to Hold the Position
In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger announced her victory in the gubernatorial race after defeating her Republican rival Winsome Earl-Sears, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the state's history.
Spanberger's victory represents a significant political milestone that carries messages beyond the borders of a state that has been under Republican control.
The win in Virginia, one of the states where early indicators of national voting trends are closely watched, strengthens the Democratic Party's position and provides an important morale boost as the upcoming midterm elections approach.
Spanberger's victory in this pivotal state is a win for moderate Democrats at a time when the party is seeking to define its political path as the congressional elections next year draw near.
First Reaction from Trump
In his first reaction, Trump said via his Truth Social platform that the absence of his name on the ballot and the government shutdown were the reasons for the Republicans' losses in the elections, according to polling analysts.
Trump remains unpopular, as a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 57% of Americans disapprove of his performance, but Democrats are not gaining support as a result.
Participants in the poll were evenly divided on whether they would prefer Democrats or Republicans in 2026.
On the other hand, NBC reported that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer stated that the election results represent a clear rejection of Trump’s agenda, and that the American people have rejected the cruelty, chaos, and greed that characterize the extremism of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement.
Senator Bernie Sanders confirmed that Zahran Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral election represents one of the biggest political surprises in modern American history.