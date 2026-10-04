استقبلت أسرة ثفيد المعزين والمواسين من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة فقيدتهم زوجة غرم الله محمد صالح ثفيد والتي انتقلت إلى رحمة الله وتمت الصلاة عليها أمس (السبت) بعد صلاة العصر وووري جثمانها الثرى بمقبرة الفيصلية بجدة.


والفقيدة ابنة علي محمد ثفيد وأخت كل من: سعد، وعبدالله، ومحمد، وعلي ثفيد رئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة المدينة للصحافة والنشر.


ووالدة كل من: فواز، وفؤاد، وأيمن، وأحمد، ومحمد.


يذكر أن اليوم (الأحد) ثاني أيام العزاء للرجال بجوار مسجد القدس بحي المروة، وللنساء في منزل زوجها الأستاذ غرم الله محمد ثفيد بحي المروة 2 في جدة.