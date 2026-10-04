The Thfeid family received condolences and sympathies from relatives and friends for the passing of their beloved, the wife of Gharam Allah Mohammed Saleh Thfeid, who has returned to the mercy of God. Her funeral prayer was held yesterday (Saturday) after the Asr prayer, and her body was laid to rest in the Al-Faisaliah cemetery in Jeddah.



The deceased was the daughter of Ali Mohammed Thfeid and the sister of: Saad, Abdullah, Mohammed, and Ali Thfeid, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Madina Foundation for Press and Publishing.



She was the mother of: Fawaz, Fuad, Ayman, Ahmed, and Mohammed.



It is noted that today (Sunday) is the second day of mourning for men next to Al-Quds Mosque in the Al-Murwa neighborhood, and for women at the home of her husband, Professor Gharam Allah Mohammed Thfeid, in Al-Murwa 2 neighborhood in Jeddah.