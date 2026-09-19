انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى حمد بن عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله الدمخ، وأُقيمت الصلاة عليه اليوم (السبت)، بعد صلاة العصر في جامع نعجان بمحافظة الخرج، ووُوري جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة نعجان.


ويُستقبل العزاء للرجال في منزل الفقيد في الخرج، من بعد صلاة العصر حتى أذان صلاة العشاء، فيما يُقام عزاء النساء في المسجد.