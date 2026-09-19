انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى حمد بن عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله الدمخ، وأُقيمت الصلاة عليه اليوم (السبت)، بعد صلاة العصر في جامع نعجان بمحافظة الخرج، ووُوري جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة نعجان.
ويُستقبل العزاء للرجال في منزل الفقيد في الخرج، من بعد صلاة العصر حتى أذان صلاة العشاء، فيما يُقام عزاء النساء في المسجد.
Hamad bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Damkh has passed away, and the prayer for him was held today (Saturday) after the Asr prayer at the Najjan Mosque in Al-Kharj Governorate, and his body was laid to rest in the Najjan cemetery.
The condolences for men are received at the deceased's home in Al-Khuzama neighborhood in Al-Saih city, from after the Asr prayer until the call to the Isha prayer, while the condolences for women are held at the mosque.