Hamad bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Damkh has passed away, and the prayer for him was held today (Saturday) after the Asr prayer at the Najjan Mosque in Al-Kharj Governorate, and his body was laid to rest in the Najjan cemetery.



The condolences for men are received at the deceased's home in Al-Khuzama neighborhood in Al-Saih city, from after the Asr prayer until the call to the Isha prayer, while the condolences for women are held at the mosque.