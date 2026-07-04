استقبل مدير عام مؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر عبدالله بن سليمان بن صالح الحسون، وأفراد أسرة الحسون، جموع المعزين في وفاة أحمد بن سليمان بن صالح الحسون، الذي وافته المنية أمس (الجمعة)، وصلي عليه في جامع الملك سعود، ودفن في مقبرة الرويس.
وشهد مجلس العزاء حضور عدد من المسؤولين والإعلاميين، إلى جانب الأقارب والأصدقاء.
يُذكر أن اليوم (السبت) ثاني أيام العزاء للرجال في حي البساتين بجوار مسجد ابن كثير، وللنساء في منزل والدة الفقيد بحي البساتين، شارع حميد النيابي.
The General Director of Okaz Organization for Press and Publishing, Abdullah bin Suleiman bin Saleh Al-Hassoun, along with members of the Al-Hassoun family, received crowds of mourners for the passing of Ahmed bin Suleiman bin Saleh Al-Hassoun, who passed away yesterday (Friday). His funeral prayer was held at King Saud Mosque, and he was buried in Al-Ruwais Cemetery.
A number of officials and media personnel attended the condolence gathering, alongside relatives and friends.
It is worth mentioning that today (Saturday) is the second day of mourning for men in Al-Basateen neighborhood next to Ibn Kathir Mosque, and for women at the home of the deceased's mother in Al-Basateen, Hamid Al-Niyabi Street.