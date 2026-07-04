استقبل مدير عام مؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر عبدالله بن سليمان بن صالح الحسون، وأفراد أسرة الحسون، جموع المعزين في وفاة أحمد بن سليمان بن صالح الحسون، الذي وافته المنية أمس (الجمعة)، وصلي عليه في جامع الملك سعود، ودفن في مقبرة الرويس.


وشهد مجلس العزاء حضور عدد من المسؤولين والإعلاميين، إلى جانب الأقارب والأصدقاء.


يُذكر أن اليوم (السبت) ثاني أيام العزاء للرجال في حي البساتين بجوار مسجد ابن كثير، وللنساء في منزل والدة الفقيد بحي البساتين، شارع حميد النيابي.