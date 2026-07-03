شيّعت جموع المصلين، عصر اليوم (الجمعة)، جثمان الفقيد أحمد بن سليمان بن صالح الحسون، شقيق مدير عام مؤسسة «عكاظ» للصحافة والنشر عبدالله بن سليمان الحسون، عقب الصلاة عليه في جامع الملك سعود في جدة.


حيث ووري جثمان الفقيد الثرى في مقبرة الرويس، وسط حضور عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين والإعلاميين، إلى جانب الأقارب والأصدقاء، الذين شاركوا ذوي الفقيد مشاعر العزاء والمواساة، داعين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.