The masses of worshippers bid farewell today (Friday) to the deceased Ahmad bin Suleiman bin Saleh Al-Hassoun, brother of the General Director of the "Okaz" Foundation for Press and Publishing, Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Hassoun, after the prayer held for him at King Saud Mosque in Jeddah.



His body was laid to rest in Al-Ruwais Cemetery, in the presence of several princes, officials, and media personnel, along with relatives and friends, who shared their condolences and sympathies with the family of the deceased, praying to God to envelop him in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.