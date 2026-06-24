The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, extended his condolences to the former governor of Dhaba, Musa bin Naif Al-Sudairy, and the governor of Tayma, Saad bin Naif Al-Sudairy, on the passing of their sister (may God have mercy on her).



Prince Fahd bin Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, asking Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to grant them patience and solace.