واسى أمير تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، محافظ ضباء سابقاً مساعد بن نايف السديري، ومحافظ تيماء سعد بن نايف السديري، في وفاة شقيقتهم (رحمها الله).


وأعرب الأمير فهد بن سلطان عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته، سائلاً الله العلي القدير أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته وأن يلهمهم الصبر والسلوان.