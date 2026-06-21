Mohammed Saad Al-Faraj has passed away, and prayers will be held for him after the Asr prayer tomorrow (Monday) at Al-Furqan Mosque in Al-Faisaliyah, Dammam. His body will be laid to rest following the prayer at the Dammam cemetery on King Fahd Airport Road.



The deceased is the father of: the media figure Walid, Khalid, Abdullah, and Saad, the sons of Mohammed Saad Al-Faraj.



Condolences for men will be accepted in the Silver Hall, and for women in the Bronze Hall at the "Bin Sultan" event hall (formerly Al-Jawsaq) in Abdullah Fouad neighborhood near Dammam Housing.



"Okaz," which is saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him, we shall return.