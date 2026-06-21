انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى محمد سعد الفراج، وسيصلى عليه بعد صلاة عصر يوم غدٍ (الإثنين)، في جامع الفرقان بحي الفيصلية في الدمام، وسيوارى جثمانه الثرى عقب الصلاة في مقبرة الدمام على طريق مطار الملك فهد.


والفقيد والد: الإعلامي وليد، وخالد، وعبدالله.


ويتقبل العزاء للرجال في إحدى القاعات بحي عبدالله فؤاد قرب إسكان الدمام.


«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلةً الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أهله ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.