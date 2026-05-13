كرّمت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة مكة المكرمة الطلبة الفائزين في مسابقة «المهارات الثقافية»، بحضور المساعد للشؤون التعليمية الدكتور علي الجالوق، وعدد من القيادات التعليمية وأولياء الأمور، وذلك ضمن الشراكة بين وزارة التعليم ووزارة الثقافة؛ بهدف تنمية المواهب الطلابية وتعزيز الحراك الثقافي والإبداعي في البيئة التعليمية.


وأكد الجالوق، خلال الحفل، أن ما شهده من إبداع وتميز يعكس حجم المواهب والطاقات التي يمتلكها الطلاب والطالبات في مختلف المجالات الثقافية والإبداعية، مشيراً إلى أن المسابقة تضمنت 10 مسارات نوعية أسهمت في إبراز الخبرات والقدرات الطلابية بصورة مميزة.