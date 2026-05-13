The General Administration of Education in the Makkah Region honored the winning students in the "Cultural Skills" competition, in the presence of the Assistant for Educational Affairs, Dr. Ali Al-Jalouq, along with several educational leaders and parents. This event is part of the partnership between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, aimed at developing student talents and enhancing cultural and creative movement in the educational environment.



Al-Jalouq emphasized during the ceremony that the creativity and excellence witnessed reflect the extent of the talents and energies possessed by students in various cultural and creative fields, noting that the competition included 10 qualitative tracks that contributed to showcasing student experiences and abilities in a distinctive manner.