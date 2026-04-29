استقبلت أسرة مهنا التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة صالح بن كمال مهنا (رحمه الله)، وأُديت الصلاة عليه في جامع عبدالله بن العباس، قبل أن يُوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة الجفالي.
الفقيد من رجالات الطائف البارزين، عُرف بإسهاماته المتعددة وخدماته الاجتماعية التي قدّمها لأبناء المحافظة.
والفقيد شقيق خالد ومحمد ومهنا ومنصور أبناء كمال المهنا، ووالد كمال وخالد ومعاذ ومحمد.
ويتقبل ذوو الفقيد العزاء في منزلهم بحي السداد بجوار حديقة السداد في الطائف.
The Mahna family received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends on the passing of Saleh bin Kamal Mahna (may God have mercy on him). The prayer was performed for him at the Abdullah bin Abbas Mosque, before his body was laid to rest in the Al-Jafali Cemetery.
The deceased was one of the prominent figures of Taif, known for his numerous contributions and social services he provided to the residents of the governorate.
The deceased was the brother of Khalid, Muhammad, Mahna, and Mansour, the sons of Kamal Mahna, and the father of Kamal, Khalid, Muath, and Muhammad.
The family of the deceased is receiving condolences at their home in the Al-Saddad neighborhood, next to Al-Saddad Park in Taif.