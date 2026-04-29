استقبلت أسرة مهنا التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة صالح بن كمال مهنا (رحمه الله)، وأُديت الصلاة عليه في جامع عبدالله بن العباس، قبل أن يُوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة الجفالي.


الفقيد من رجالات الطائف البارزين، عُرف بإسهاماته المتعددة وخدماته الاجتماعية التي قدّمها لأبناء المحافظة.


والفقيد شقيق خالد ومحمد ومهنا ومنصور أبناء كمال المهنا، ووالد كمال وخالد ومعاذ ومحمد.


ويتقبل ذوو الفقيد العزاء في منزلهم بحي السداد بجوار حديقة السداد في الطائف.