زار وكيل إمارة منطقة الجوف للشؤون الأمنية المكلف محمد بن عبدالرحمن الصبيحي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، معرض «وطن بلا مخالف» الذي تقيمه قيادة حرس الحدود بمنطقة الجوف، في مجمع سيتيز مول بمدينة سكاكا.


واطّلع الصبيحي خلال جولته على محتوى المعرض، الذي يهدف إلى تعزيز الوعي بأهمية الالتزام بنظام أمن الحدود، والإبلاغ عن مخالفيه، إذ يستمر حتى 30 أبريل 2026م.


وتستعرض المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود لزوار المعرض جهودها في حماية الحدود، ودورها في ضبط المخالفين، إلى جانب التعريف بالعقوبات المترتبة على مخالفي أنظمة أمن الحدود.