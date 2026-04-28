The Deputy Emir of the Al-Jouf region for Security Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Subaihi, visited today (Tuesday) the "Nation Without Violators" exhibition organized by the Border Guard Command in the Al-Jouf region, at the City Mall complex in the city of Sakaka.



During his tour, Al-Subaihi reviewed the content of the exhibition, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to border security regulations and reporting violators, and it will continue until April 30, 2026.



The General Directorate of Border Guards showcases its efforts in protecting the borders and its role in apprehending violators, along with informing about the penalties associated with violations of border security regulations.