زار وكيل إمارة منطقة الجوف للشؤون الأمنية المكلف محمد بن عبدالرحمن الصبيحي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، معرض «وطن بلا مخالف» الذي تقيمه قيادة حرس الحدود بمنطقة الجوف، في مجمع سيتيز مول بمدينة سكاكا.
واطّلع الصبيحي خلال جولته على محتوى المعرض، الذي يهدف إلى تعزيز الوعي بأهمية الالتزام بنظام أمن الحدود، والإبلاغ عن مخالفيه، إذ يستمر حتى 30 أبريل 2026م.
وتستعرض المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود لزوار المعرض جهودها في حماية الحدود، ودورها في ضبط المخالفين، إلى جانب التعريف بالعقوبات المترتبة على مخالفي أنظمة أمن الحدود.
The Deputy Emir of the Al-Jouf region for Security Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Subaihi, visited today (Tuesday) the "Nation Without Violators" exhibition organized by the Border Guard Command in the Al-Jouf region, at the City Mall complex in the city of Sakaka.
During his tour, Al-Subaihi reviewed the content of the exhibition, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to border security regulations and reporting violators, and it will continue until April 30, 2026.
The General Directorate of Border Guards showcases its efforts in protecting the borders and its role in apprehending violators, along with informing about the penalties associated with violations of border security regulations.