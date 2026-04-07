The engineer Jamal Burhan has passed away to the mercy of Allah after a life full of giving, leaving behind a bright humanitarian legacy that will remain present in the memory of his colleagues and loved ones.



The prayer for the deceased was held at the Grand Mosque, where the atmosphere was filled with sincere prayers for his mercy and forgiveness, before his body was laid to rest in the Al-Mualla cemetery in Mecca.



The late engineer is considered one of the names associated with an important phase in the history of work at the "Okaz" newspaper during the 1980s, where he spent years of hard work and sincere moments with his colleagues, exemplifying the loyal colleague and noble human being, whose presence was preceded by his impact, and whose legacy stands as a testament to his high morals.



His colleagues recalled aspects of his life that reflected the meanings of kindness and loyalty, as the deceased was known for his great care for his mother, his constant presence by her side, and prioritizing her over all matters of his life, in a touching human image that embodied the highest meanings of benevolence and established a model to be emulated in kindness.



With his passing, his family, colleagues, and loved ones lose a rare individual who combined refined morals with genuine relationships, leaving behind a legacy of love and good remembrance.



The family of the deceased will receive condolences on Tuesday and Wednesday at the family home located in the Al-Shatea neighborhood in Jeddah.



"Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens.. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.