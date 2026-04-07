انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى المهندس جمال برهان، بعد حياةٍ حافلةٍ بالعطاء، خلّف خلالها سيرةً إنسانيةً ناصعةً ستظل حاضرةً في ذاكرة زملائه ومحبيه.


وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيد في المسجد الحرام، حيث اكتظت الأجواء بالدعوات الصادقة له بالرحمة والمغفرة، قبل أن يُوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقابر المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.


ويُعد الراحل من الأسماء التي ارتبطت بمرحلةٍ مهمة من تاريخ العمل في صحيفة «عكاظ» خلال ثمانينات القرن الماضي، حيث جمعته بزملائه سنواتٌ من العمل الجاد، والمواقف الصادقة، وكان خلالها مثالاً للزميل المخلص والإنسان النبيل، الذي يسبق حضوره أثره، وتبقى سيرته شاهدةً على ما تحلّى به من أخلاقٍ رفيعة.


واستعاد زملاؤه جوانب من حياته التي تجلّت فيها معاني البر والوفاء، إذ عُرف الفقيد بحرصه الكبير على والدته، وملازمته لها، وتقديمها على شؤون حياته كافة، في صورةٍ إنسانيةٍ مؤثرة، جسّدت أسمى معاني الإحسان، ورسّخت في الأذهان نموذجاً يُحتذى في البر.


وبرحيله، تفقد أسرته وزملاؤه ومحِبّوه إنساناً قلّ نظيره، جمع بين رقيّ الأخلاق وصدق العلاقة، وترك خلفه إرثاً من المحبة والذكر الحسن.


وتتقبل أسرة الفقيد التعازي يومي (الثلاثاء والأربعاء) في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الشاطئ في جدة.


«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته.. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.