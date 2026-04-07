The Bashwayar and Mulla families celebrated the engagement of Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Mulla to the daughter of Engineer Khalid Saeed Mohammed Bashwayar, at one of the major hotels in Jeddah, in the presence of several princes, officials, and a gathering of family and friends.



The occasion was filled with joy and affection, during which the attendees offered their congratulations and best wishes, asking God to grant the couple a happy life filled with love and mercy.