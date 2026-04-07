احتفلت أسرتا باشويعر وملا بعقد قران عبدالرحمن عبدالعزيز ملا على ابنة المهندس خالد سعيد محمد باشويعر، في أحد فنادق جدة الكبرى، وسط حضور عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء.


وقد سادت المناسبة أجواء من البهجة والمودة، قدم خلالها الحضور التهاني والتبريكات، سائلين الله للعروسين حياةً سعيدةً مليئةً بالمودة والرحمة.