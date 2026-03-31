احتفلت أسرتا «بردي» و«عبدالعال» بزواج الدكتور محمد فؤاد بردي من ابنة بدر مفيد عبدالعال، في إحدى القاعات الكبرى بالمدينة المنورة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، داعين الله لهما بالتوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.
The "Bardi" and "Abdel Aal" families celebrated the wedding of Dr. Mohamed Fouad Bardi to the daughter of Badr Mufeed Abdel Aal, in one of the large halls in Medina, with the presence of a number of relatives and friends who offered their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds, praying to God for their success and happiness in their future life together.