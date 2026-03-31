احتفلت أسرتا «بردي» و«عبدالعال» بزواج الدكتور محمد فؤاد بردي من ابنة بدر مفيد عبدالعال، في إحدى القاعات الكبرى بالمدينة المنورة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، داعين الله لهما بالتوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.