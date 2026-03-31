نظّمت جمعية الثقافة والفنون، وهيئة الصحفيين بجدة، بالتعاون مع صالون الكلمة الثقافي، حفل المعايدة السنوي للمثقفين والفنانين والإعلاميين، (الأحد) الماضي، وذلك في مقر الجمعية، بحضور كثيف ملأ القاعات والأروقة، في مشهد يعكس حيوية المشهد الثقافي وتماسك مكوّناته.


وجاءت أجواء الحفل متناغمة مع روح المعايدة، حيث استُقبل الضيوف بالورود، وقدّمت الشوكولاتة، وتبادل الحضور التهاني والتبريكات، في مشهدٍ بدت فيه عبارة «كل عام وأنتم بخير» أقرب من مجرد تهنئة، إلى حالةٍ مشتركة يعيشها الجميع.


وتضمّن البرنامج عددًا من الفقرات الفنية والثقافية، حيث قُدّمت عروض للفلكلور الشعبي عكست تنوّع الموروث المحلي، إلى جانب مشاركات شعرية لعدد من الشعراء، أسهمت في إثراء الأمسية ومنحتها بعدًا إبداعيًا متنوعًا.


كما خُصّصت فقرة ثقافية فنية للحديث عن مسيرة الفنان الراحل طلال مداح، استُعيدت خلالها محطات من تجربته، وقدّمت الفرقة الموسيقية مجموعة من أعماله، كان من بينها أغنيته الشهيرة «كل عام وأنتم بخير»، التي أعادت إلى الأمسية دفئها، وربطت لحظة الاحتفاء بذاكرةٍ فنيةٍ ما تزال حاضرة في الوجدان.


ويأتي تنظيم هذا الحفل في إطار تعزيز التواصل بين المبدعين، وتفعيل الحراك الثقافي والفني، وتهيئة مساحاتٍ للقاءات التي تسهم في دعم المشهد الثقافي، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنمية القطاع الثقافي وتعزيز حضوره المجتمعي.


‏من جهته، أكد مدير هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بجدة محمد الساعد أن هذه المعايدة تأتي في إطار فعاليات الهيئة المستمرة التي تقدّمها للوسط الصحفي بجدة، بهدف تعزيز العلاقة بين الزملاء الصحفيين والإعلاميين والمثقفين، بمختلف تخصصاتهم وأنشطتهم.


‏وأشار إلى أن الهيئة في جدة ستقدّم عددًا من الدورات والجلسات الحوارية التي ستخدم الوسط الصحفي في جدة انطلاقًا من أدوار وأهداف هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين، وبما يسهم في دعم التخصص الصحفي ونقل المعرفة بين الأجيال، والاطلاع على الصحافة الحديثة.


وفي ختام الحفل، ثمّن مدير جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة محمد آل صبيح حضور المثقفين والفنانين والإعلاميين وتفاعلهم، مؤكدًا أن هذا الحضور النوعي يعكس وعي الوسط الثقافي وحيويته.


كما أشاد بتعاون صالون الكلمة الثقافي بإشراف نبيلة محجوب، ودورها الفاعل في تقديم مبادرات نوعية تسهم في إثراء المشهد الثقافي، مثمّنًا في الوقت ذاته مشاركة هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بجدة، بإشراف محمد الساعد، وما قدّمته من حضورٍ مؤثر يعزّز التكامل بين المؤسسات.


وأشار إلى أن هذا التلاقي يعكس روح الوسط الثقافي السعودي، ويجسّد رسالته المجتمعية القائمة على الشراكة، وتوحيد الجهود، وصناعة أثرٍ يمتد إلى ما هو أبعد من حدود الفعالية.