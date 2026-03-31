The Culture and Arts Association, in collaboration with the Journalists' Association in Jeddah and the Cultural Word Salon, organized the annual Eid celebration for intellectuals, artists, and media professionals last Sunday at the association's headquarters. The event was attended by a large crowd that filled the halls and corridors, reflecting the vibrancy of the cultural scene and the cohesion of its components.



The atmosphere of the celebration was harmonious with the spirit of Eid, as guests were welcomed with flowers, chocolates were offered, and attendees exchanged congratulations and best wishes. In this scene, the phrase "Happy New Year" felt more like a shared experience than just a greeting, embodying a collective state that everyone was living.



The program included several artistic and cultural segments, featuring folk performances that showcased the diversity of local heritage, alongside poetic contributions from several poets, enriching the evening and giving it a varied creative dimension.



A cultural and artistic segment was dedicated to discussing the journey of the late artist Talal Maddah, during which milestones from his experience were revisited. The musical band performed a selection of his works, including his famous song "Happy New Year," which brought warmth back to the evening and connected the celebration moment to an artistic memory that still resonates in the hearts of many.



This event is organized as part of efforts to enhance communication among creators, activate cultural and artistic movements, and create spaces for meetings that contribute to supporting the cultural scene, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 for developing the cultural sector and enhancing its community presence.



For his part, the Director of the Saudi Journalists' Association in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Saeed, confirmed that this Eid celebration is part of the ongoing activities the association provides for the journalistic community in Jeddah, aimed at strengthening relationships among journalists, media professionals, and intellectuals across various specialties and activities.



He pointed out that the association in Jeddah will offer several courses and discussion sessions that will serve the journalistic community, based on the roles and objectives of the Saudi Journalists' Association, contributing to supporting journalistic specialization, transferring knowledge between generations, and keeping up with modern journalism.



At the conclusion of the event, the Director of the Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Sobaih, appreciated the presence and engagement of intellectuals, artists, and media professionals, emphasizing that this qualitative attendance reflects the awareness and vitality of the cultural community.



He also praised the cooperation of the Cultural Word Salon, supervised by Nabila Mahjoub, and its active role in presenting quality initiatives that enrich the cultural scene, while also appreciating the impactful participation of the Saudi Journalists' Association in Jeddah, under the supervision of Mohammed Al-Saeed, which provided a significant presence that enhances the integration between institutions.



He noted that this gathering reflects the spirit of the Saudi cultural community and embodies its social message based on partnership, unifying efforts, and creating an impact that extends beyond the boundaries of the event.