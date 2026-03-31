The village identifier and the head of the Al-Rass community, Salman Abdullah bin Shuwailah, celebrated the marriage of his son Saad to the daughter of Musa Hussein Al-Shuwailah, in one of the wedding halls in Hail, with a gathering of family and friends who shared in the joy of both families on this happy occasion.



The groom expressed his happiness on this occasion, asking Allah Almighty to grant him success in his married life and to bless him with happiness and prosperity.