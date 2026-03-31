احتفل معرف قرية وسعة الرس سلمان عبدالله بن شويلع بزواج نجله سعد من ابنة موسى حسين الشويلع، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بحائل، وسط حضور جمع من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العائلتين فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.


وأعرب العريس عن سعادته بهذه المناسبة، سائلاً الله عز وجل أن يوفقه في حياته الزوجية، وأن يرزقه السعادة والتوفيق.